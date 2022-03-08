Côtes de Bordeaux and outlier appellations 2019 in bottle: score table

After tasting more than 800 Bordeaux 2019 wines in bottle, Georgie Hindle has given her verdict on how the wines are tasting now.

Here we present a quick and easy way to see tasting notes and scores for the 152 wines from Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Francs Côtes de Bordeaux, Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux, Sainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux, Fronsac, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Montagne-St-Émilion, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bergerac and Bordeaux Blanc. Bordeaux Blanc


Producer Appellation Vintage Score Notes
Château Margaux, Pavillon BlancBordeaux Blanc201997
Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval BlancBordeaux Blanc201996
Les Perrières de LafleurBordeaux Supérieur201995
Château Climens, AsphodelleBordeaux Blanc201994
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Supérieur201994
Château Les Charmes-GodardFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201994
Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc201994
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201994
Château ReynonBordeaux Blanc201994
Château Rieussec, R de RieussecBordeaux Blanc201994
Château Valandraud, BlancBordeaux Blanc201994
Domaine de l'ACastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201994
Les Champs LibresBordeaux Blanc201994
Château de la Commanderie, Cuvée RubisLalande-de-Pomerol201993
Château de La DauphineFronsac201993
Château de Rayne Vigneau, Le Sec de Rayne VigneauBordeaux Blanc201993
Château Grand VillageBordeaux Blanc201993
Château MarsauFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201993
Château Tronquoy-LalandeBordeaux Blanc201993
Château Valandraud, Virginie de ValandraudBordeaux Blanc201993
Clos des Lunes, Lune d'ArgentBordeaux Blanc201993
Clos Dubreuil, ChardonnayVin de France201993
Domaine Simon Blanchard, GuitardSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201993
Château Canon PécresseCanon-Fronsac201992
Château Coutet, OpalieBordeaux Blanc201992
Château DalemFronsac201992
Château de CarlmagnusFronsac201992
Château de la DauphineFronsac201992
Château de la HusteFronsac201992
Château Doisy-Daëne, DDBordeaux Blanc201992
Château FontenilFronsac201992
Château Fontenil, BlancVin de France201992
Château Guiraud, GBordeaux Blanc201992
Château Hervé-LaroqueFronsac201992
Château La Fleur de BoüardLalande-de-Pomerol201992
Château La PradeFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201992
Château La RousselleFronsac201992
Château Le Pin BeausoleilBordeaux Supérieur201992
Château Les Hauts-ConseillantsLalande-de-Pomerol201992
Château Les Trois CroixFronsac201992
Château MarjosseBordeaux Blanc201992
Château Moulin Haut-LaroqueFronsac201992
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201992
Château TeyssierSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201992
Château ThieuleyBordeaux Blanc201992
Despagne, GirolateBordeaux Blanc201992
Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la FenêtreSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201992
Bad Boy, SyrahVin de France201991
Château Ad FrancosFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Château AlcéeCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Château Angélus, TempoBordeaux201991
Château ClarisseCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Château de CarlesFronsac201991
Château Doisy-DaëneBordeaux Blanc201991
Château FontenilFronsac201991
Château Gigault, Cuvée VivaBlaye Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Château Guiraud, G de GuiraudBordeaux Blanc201992
Château Haut L'Abeille, Les RobinsBordeaux blanc201991
Château Hervé-LaroqueFronsac201991
Château Hostens-Picant, Cuvée LucullusSainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Château L'Isle FortBordeaux Supérieur201991
Château La Fleur Saint GeorgesLalande-de-Pomerol201991
Château Lafaurie-PeyragueyBordeaux Blanc201991
Château Lafleur de ViaudLalande-de-Pomerol201991
Château Les CruzellesLalande-de-Pomerol201991
Château Marsau, PrairieFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Château Monbousquet, Blanc d'ExceptionBordeaux Blanc201991
Château Mont-PératBordeaux Blanc201991
Château Moulin Haut-LaroqueFronsac201991
Château Pavillon BeauregardLalande-de-Pomerol201991
Château Pey La Tour, Réserve du ChâteauBordeaux Supérieur201991
Château Puy GuilhemCanon-Fronsac201991
Château ThieuleyBordeaux201991
Château Thieuley, Cuvée Francis CourselleBordeaux Blanc201991
Chateau Vrai Canon BouchéCanon-Fronsac201991
Clos LunellesCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201991
Domaine des Sabines, L'Esprit du Beau-PèreLalande-de-Pomerol201991
Domaine Virginie ThunevinBordeaux201991
Dourthe, La Grande CuvéeBordeaux201991
Les VerdotsBergerac201991
N°1 Saint-CerninBergerac201991
Bad Boy, L'OriginalBordeaux201990
Château Ad FrancosFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Ad Francos, Réserve Ad AeternamFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Belle ColineBlaye Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Carignan, PrimaCadillac Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Claud-BellevueCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Croix-MoutonBordeaux Supérieur201990
Château DalemFronsac201990
Château de Francs, Les CerisiersFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château de Laussac, Cuvée SachaCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Fontenil, Le Défi de FontenilFronsac201990
Château GarraudLalande-de-Pomerol201990
Château Gigault, Cuvée VivaBlaye Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Hostens-PicantSainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Jean FauxBordeaux Blanc201990
Château Jean FauxBordeaux Supérieur201990
Château La Croix LartigueCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Chateau La GravièreLalande-de-Pomerol201990
Château LamotheBordeaux Blanc201990
Château Les Charmes-GodardFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Les Grands MaréchauxBlaye Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château MarjosseBordeaux201990
Château Puy GuilhemFronsac201990
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Renon, Grand Vin du Château RenonCôtes de Bordeaux201990
Château SiauracLalande-de-Pomerol201990
Château Sigalas Rabaud, La SemillanteBordeaux Blanc201990
Château SuauCôtes de Bordeaux201990
Château Suduiraut, S de Suduiraut Vieilles VignesBordeaux Blanc201990
Château ThieuleyBordeaux201990
ClarendelleBordeaux201990
Clos des Lunes, Lune D'ArgentBordeaux Blanc201990
Despagne, GirolateBordeaux201990
Domaine de CourteillacBordeaux Supérieur201990
Domaine Simon Blanchard, VillageSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201990
Dourthe No. 1Bordeaux201990
Dourthe, La Grande Cuvée Sauvignon BlancBordeaux Blanc201990
Dourthe, Promesse de DourtheBlaye Côtes de Bordeaux201990
Château de Bel-AirLalande-de-Pomerol201989
Château de La RivièreFronsac201989
Château de MalleretBordeaux Blanc201989
Château de Reignac, Grand Vin de ReignacBordeaux Supérieur201989
Château de ViaudLalande-de-Pomerol201989
Château Dubois-GrimonCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201989
Château Hostens-Picant, Cuvée des DemoisellesSainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux201989
Château La ChenadeLalande-de-Pomerol201989
Château La CommunionBordeaux Supérieur201989
Château La CroixFronsac201989
Château La Vieille CureFronsac201989
Château Le DoyennéCôtes de Bordeaux201989
Château Mont-PératBordeaux201989
Château MontlandrieCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201989
Château PuygueraudFrancs Côtes de Bordeaux201989
Château ReynonCadillac Côtes de Bordeaux201989
Château RoulletCanon-Fronsac201989
Château Suduiraut, Blanc Sec de SuduirautBordeaux Blanc201989
Château TreytinsSt-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion)201989
Château Cap de FaugèresCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201988
Château CarignanCadillac Côtes de Bordeaux201988
Château de Carles, Haut-CarlesFronsac201988
Château de LaussacCastillon Côtes de Bordeaux201988
Château de Reignac, BalthusBordeaux Supérieur201988
Château La CommunionBordeaux Supérieur201988
Château La Fleur de Boüard, Le Plus de la Fleur de BoüardLalande-de-Pomerol201988
Château LagarosseCôtes de Bordeaux201988
Château Les Trois CroixFronsac201988
Château Paveil de LuzeBordeaux Blanc201988
Château ToumalinCanon-Fronsac201988
Château La Tour Blanche, Duo de La Tour BlancheBordeaux Blanc201986

