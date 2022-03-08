Côtes de Bordeaux and outlier appellations 2019 in bottle: score table

Château Margaux, Pavillon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 97 View Expressive and generous on the nose with white stone fruit, apricot and peach nuances and a hint of white flowers. Lovely impact on the tongue, quite an opulent opening, round and full but with an energetic core and the acidity coming through strongly on the finish. Stoney with apple nuances, clean, lively and precise. Such lemon juiciness at the finish, the flavour goes on and on. Extremely crystalline and flavourful but not overthetop with an appealing grapefruit element on the finish. You could drink this now but it will age very gracefully. grapefruit element on the finish too. Managing director Philippe Bascaules says both 2018 and 2019 were good surprises for whites, with picking for the 2019 vintage starting at the beginning of September to retain acidity. 'The pH is low (3.10) and we've found the style we want, ripe flavours but also tension on the palate', he said. Drinking Window: 2027 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Cheval Blanc, Le Petit Cheval Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 96 View Gorgeous perfume on the nose, delicate but expressive blackcurrants and black cherries - this has a real dark side to it but is lifted by such pretty scented aromatics. Great acidity from the start, bright and vibrant with a cool and fresh mid palate. You have this mouthwatering acidity and lovely bright fruits but just such softness and charm too. It feels like a 'cooler' younger brother to the grand vin, a similar style but effortless and super charming without trying too hard at this point. Round and succulent. There are no specific plots for Petit Cheval so some that were chosen for 2019 went into the grand vin in 2018. At only 5.5% of production it's the rarest of the estate's wines. A blend of 56% Merlot and 44% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2045.

Click to see full details

Les Perrières de Lafleur Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 95 View The second vintage of Les Perrières (59% Cabernet Franc, 41% Merlot), made by the same team and vine genetics as Lafleur but on limestone terroir in Fronsac. Bramble black fruits on the nose with tiny hints of dark chocolate, slate and scented violets. Super-juicy on the palate, playful and light in terms of clarity with veins of chalk and minerality. Smooth, pure and well framed with abundant freshness that stays long on the finish. Finely detailed with salinity. Delicious. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2045.

Click to see full details

Château Climens, Asphodelle Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View A crystalline and mineral-touched nose - apple skin, lemongrass and white flowers. Just so pure and lifted with notes of elderflower and rose reminding me of an English garden. This is so complete on the palate, fleshy but well defined with a really soft honey edge supported by stone fruit and a clear minerality too. Excellent acidity, it's quite a 'white' style, not exuberant but nicely refreshing and inviting. Clear, bright and lively but at the same time a soft powdery minerality gives it a texture, like velvet that sweeps across the tongue. Elegant and finessed with a real personality - you wouldn't guess it's from Sauternes or even Bordeaux. A nice expression of a dry white from the sweet region. Winemaker Pascal Jolivet consultant. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2044.

Click to see full details

Château Grand Village Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 94 View A gorgeous dark nose with some perfumed black cherries, it smells faintly sweet and softly floral - so welcoming. A similar soft, sweetness follows on the palate straight away with such perfumed edges that are completely captivating. Succulent with clarity and soft chalky tannins plumping up the blackcurrant, Morello cherry and raspberry fruit. There's also a very specific iron filing, iodine salinity that lingers giving such texture and nuance to the overall frame. The finish is fresh and direct with a cooling sensation that lingers. Sophisticated and refined, but above all so joyous to drink. A top buy. From the same winemaking team and philosophy as Château Lafleur in Pomerol. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2039.

Click to see full details

Château Les Charmes-Godard Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 94 View Quince and pear on the nose with some lemon notes. This has a creaminess on the palate, yes there's bright fruit but there's this gorgeous enveloping of dairy elements that is so satisfying like a lemon meringue pie, brioche or buttery patisserie items, not so much to overwhelm but to give the citrus fruits another dimension. Great energy and acidity here, lots of life and fun. Elegant and finessed but also showy and bright. A great wine. One to crack open with friends. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2038.

Click to see full details

Château Mouton Rothschild, Aile d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View Expressive and open straight away, the aromas just jump out the glass - classic white fruits, ripe peach, apricot, lemon and green apple. This is round with good plumpness and a lovely depth on the mid palate. Such vibrancy and dynamism but also a touch of voluptuousness - the initial flavours filling the mouth with a really softly sweet and exotic fruit flavour, then expanding giving stone fruits and mineral notes at the end. I love the interplay of flavours changing from the beginning to the end as the wine becomes more expressive. Characterful. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 94 View Lovely ripe and expressive nose, quite full and exotic - lemon, lime, mandarin, grapefruit and pineapple - such complexity on the nose. This is so alive, really high acidity balanced by lush juicy fruit. Round but light on the palate, such energy and verve with good background of salinity and touch of oak adding definition and structure. This is fun and fruit forward. A bright wine that wants to come out and play. But it's the sweet, honeyed edge of the fruit that's the best, it captures interest and holds it all the way. Almost a touch of lemon sherbert on the end. Drink now for high acid and upfront freshness or hold on to. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Reynon Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View White flowers and white fruits on the nose, fresh and softly floral with appealing pear aromas. On the palate there is just a lovely intensity, a real unctuous quality - it's round and a sightly full style but all in balance while having a high mouthwatering acidity and cleaning mineral touch. This has a delicate and welcome balance between enough weight and depth to go with food and enough acidity and brightness to have without - a clever combination. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2039.

Click to see full details

Château Rieussec, R de Rieussec Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View Extremely pale white/yellow colour in the glass with an expressive nose of fresh and lively white fruits - peach and apricot as well as tropical fruits with a hint of sweetness. Nice body and weight in the mouth - precision and clarity on show with passion fruit and zesty lemon edges. Well packaged - this feels confident with the flavours pushed along from start to finish while the high acidity balances the weight, texture and nuances of the tropical fruit flavours. Such persistency. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Valandraud, Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View Lovely intensity, you can smell the complexity of aromas - white pear, red apple, apricot and white peach. This is sumptuous and full, it's a large wine no doubt but filled with layers of fruit and texture that keep the flavour going and going. Serious in style, focussed with precision and definition but also good acidity underneath keeping the freshness despite the oak elements which do come in towards the end. At 15.5% this is a hefty wine in terms of alcohol and you get that in the richness but this delivers a lot of flavour. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Domaine de l'A Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 94 View Textured and alive, this is great stuff from Stéphane Derenoncourt's home estate. Linear and direct on the palate, still with some limestone slate austerity coming through the rich, softly spiced blackcurrant and red cherry fruit. This has definition and drive with a satisfying combination of fruit, fragrance (from massal selection Cabernet Franc, 25% of the blend with 60% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon) and minerality. It still feels restrained and held back a little at the moment, although the more you taste the more nuances appear. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Les Champs Libres Bordeaux Blanc 2019 94 View A rich nose, this smells evocative but also so fresh with white fruits - peach and apricot and some yellow flowers subtle but nuanced. Tension and juice on the palate, lovely clarity and texture on the tongue, the lemon, green apple, peach juice, pineapple and grapefruit settles and lingers - almost tangy with high acidity but also a lovely touch of minerality which nicely counters the exotic fruits. Excellent presence and character. A blend of mostly Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc vine genetics with a small percentage of Sauternes Semillon genetics. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château de la Commanderie, Cuvée Rubis Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 93 View Smells lovely with appealing milk chocolate and red cherry aromas. Really nicely scented on the nose and palate, you get such a sense of flowers and fragrance and I love it. Elegant and well worked fruit - cherries and blackcurrants, and behind the fragrance some spicy and bitter dark chocolate and liquorice giving a lovely push pull of flavours and textures. Delicious. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2042.

Click to see full details

Château de La Dauphine Fronsac 2019 93 View Lovely aromatics on the nose, really milk chocolate, blackcurrants, some ash, heavy liquorice - all very inviting, it smells clean and precise. Nice quality fruit here, feels clear, crisp with high-toned definition. Mouthwatering acidity gives life and keeps the freshness going while the dark fruit is layered with chocolate, smoke and sweet cedar. Lots going on here, needs time to integrate some more but I like the bitter dark chocolate and ripe blackcurrant with this super cooling liquorice menthol element. Really great. Not super complex but harmonious and clearly well made. A blend of 90% Merlot and 10% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2042.

Click to see full details

Château de Rayne Vigneau, Le Sec de Rayne Vigneau Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Soft perfume on the nose, definite florality with grass and elderflower aromas. This is racy, bright and vibrant in the glass, real Sauvignon acidity and detail. Feels precise if super linear. Clean, fresh and direct with crisp green apple and lemon. An elegance to this, it's not super fat or weighty but well defined. Drink this now with oysters and some soft cheese too. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2042.

Click to see full details

Château Grand Village Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Gorgeous expression on the nose, grass, lemon, green apple, gooseberry and soft white floral touches. Such succulence on the palate, a rush of pear, peach juice, almost sweet with a sucrosity that is so appealing and gives both weight, texture and structure but also with a delicacy and light touch. Density of fruit flavours - unctuous and mouth watering but an aerial style with such definition. It has that amazing ability to be tense and direct but also softly expansive from start to finish. So delicious. One third Bordeaux Sauvignon Blanc, one third Sancerre Sauvignon Blanc and one third Sémillon. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Marsau Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 93 View A svelte, seductive and seriously appealing 100% Merlot grown atypically on clay-dominant soils on one of the highest points of the Francs Côtes de Bordeaux. Wild strawberries, Morello cherries and subtle spices on the nose and palate, softly sweet, generous, round, plump, juicy and mouth filling, all harmoniously packaged and carefully balanced with freshness from start to finish. Complete and evocative with purity of expression. Seek it out. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Château Tronquoy-Lalande Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Such an expressive nose filled with white flowers, lanolin, apricot and tangerine aromas - abundant and intense. Lively on the palate, with a good rush of juice, very faint sweetness and good balancing acidity. Almost mouthwatering immediately, so there is great freshness, but it's more the aromatic intensity that is so appealing - floral, spicy and high toned. Hard to place in Bordeaux but this has a lovely lemon, orange succulence with a lemongrass aftertaste. A blend of 66% Semillon and 34% Sauvignon Gris. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Valandraud, Virginie de Valandraud Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Sauvignon nose with a faint minerality. Gorgeous texture, sleek, defined and direct with a core of white fruits and a touch of nutty nuance that just adds a bit of texture and body. Delicious, precise and persistent. Great weight, almost light it's so direct with a lovely lift and purity. You know there's concentration there but it's delivered so well with the aromatics giving weight and texture too but all supremely balanced. Energy and intensity, good length, this is well made. A lovely and nuanced second wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Clos des Lunes, Lune d'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2019 93 View Such an aromatic nose, wow, the aromas just jump out the glass - lime, mandarin peel, candied lemon - smells more on the Sauvignon side. This is lovely on the palate, it has a great weight with definition and structure from the Semillon. There is acidity but it's really well integrated giving a rounder, more wide and weighty wine than light and super fresh. I like the style, it's gourmet and rich but still with a lovely lift and overall appeal. This also has a really delicate but wonderful florality to the fruit - perfumed lychee, pear and peach. Delicious. Just short of unctuous but on the good side. Crack open now and enjoy with food. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Clos Dubreuil, Chardonnay Vin de France 2019 93 View A lovely fresh lemon and softly buttery nose - zesty. Bright and linear on the palate, direct and precise with excellent acidity and freshness. Touches of mandarin on the palate, against crisp green apple, lemon and soft peach all combine so satisfyingly. A wonderful success. Excellent precision, acidity and overall freshness. Totally charming and easy to recommend. Seek out. Benoit Trocard, Chardonnay not allowed in Bordeaux so labelled as Vin de France. Terra Vitis. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Domaine Simon Blanchard, Guitard St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2019 93 View Dark and serious on the nose, smells so intense and concentrated. Chewy, plush and full of flavour with generous tannins that really coat the mouth but in the best way, supple and fun! There's power and poise here, balanced and bright. It's a cooler, darker style but great energy and precision with a minty fresh finish. Really round. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Canon Pécresse Canon-Fronsac 2019 92 View Gorgeous nose, bramble fruits and blackcurrant jam. Good intensity in the mouth, a rush of black fruits arrive before the dark spicy liquorice joins alongside the salty, mineral stoniness from limestone terroir giving texture and complexity. A serious style that is sculpted and firm but with energy and drive. Texture is sleek and this has lovely precision with a juicy bright lift at the end. One to seek out and an estate to watch. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Coutet, Opalie Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Wonderful aromas - a honeyed, buttery, vanilla zestiness, such a gorgeous nose. Lovely expression, good aromatic intensity - you get that lovely Sauternes aroma - smells almost sweet but you know it's fresh too. Round and weighty with a generous mouthfeel, it's creamy - thick with white fruits, apricot and peach and some lime zest. You do get a heavy dose of vanilla and toast at the end - a roasted, toasty quality that dominates at the moment but will settle and soften in time. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Dalem Fronsac 2019 92 View Bramble fruits with a touch of savoury herbs on the nose. Lively and fresh in the mouth bursting with red cherry and strawberry fruit alongside salinity that comes across as a minty fresh, almost spicy, lift all the way through. A linear, aerial style though still with plenty of fruit concentration. A lovely expression from Fronsac with plenty to like. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château de Carlmagnus Fronsac 2019 92 View Aromatic and herbal on the nose, sweetly fruited with strawberries and cherries but with this edge of dried herbs - rosemary and thyme. Gorgeous clarity - precise, clean, bountiful, generous and bright. Great acidity and just clarity of fruit - feels polished and sleek with excellent juice on the mid palate and a lovely chared smokiness that gives a striking detail to the overall profile. Well-textured tannins are grippy but also softly chewy giving a dense and plentiful mouthful but with charm - nothing too much. Drink now and enjoy the youthful vibrancy but this will be good over time too. Just a touch of liquorice spice on the finish giving texture and nuance. The best grapes from the 40ha under vine go into this wine. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château de la Dauphine Fronsac 2019 92 View Rich and concentrated on the nose - fragranced herbs and darkly fruited. Lovely precision and focus, quite a linear style with flavours that are driven from the start to finish - quite high toned at the moment - sharp red cherries, plums and blackcurrants backed by high acidity and a mineral fresh finish. Lovely components with lots of wet stone salinity giving texture and freshness. Will be more approachable and open in a few years. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château de la Huste Fronsac 2019 92 View Concentrated and deep on the nose full of ripe black fruits with softly perfumed edges. Such purity of flavour - it's powerful and rich no doubt with depth of blackcurrant and black cherry but the palate is linear with a crystalline fruit expression. Tannins are fine and well integrated and this has an appealing slate, salinity on the finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Doisy-Daëne, DD Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Buttery notes with soft, bright apple and grapefruit aromas - quite a typical nose with some red apple skin touches. This is generous, mouthwatering and sweet at the same time - you get the impression of freshly squeezed lemon juice - quite acidic on the palate, so bright - almost to the point of being sharp then the softness and sweetness comes back and giving the wine charm and appeal. Refreshing but also with a spicy piquance that come through after a few minutes lingering on the finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Fontenil Fronsac 2019 92 View Gorgeous nose, smoke, ash and pencil lead - such a lot going on the nose here. Succulent and ripe, this is juicy with a precise and generous fruit profile - it's darkly fruited with plums, blackcurrants and black cherries but really well presented and balanced. I like the dark/cool aspect, the liquorice and the smoke, it's serious but also seductive. Some dark chocolate too but all with excellent freshness. Tannins are a little present but they're soft and not hard and do give good bounce to the palate overall. I like this a lot. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Fontenil, Blanc Vin de France 2019 92 View Intense and nuanced nose with grass, green apple, lemon and soft dried herb nuances - all very appealing. Lovely round mouthfeel, smooth texture and perfect weight on the palate - it's not light - it's rich and concentrated - this is a serious wine but so effortlessly delivered with restraint and lift. Apricot, grapefruit pith and lemon come through on the palate with a very soft wood spicing that gathers toward the finish suggesting this is a wine to age and to enjoy with food. Delicious. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Guiraud, G Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Lovely nose, nuances of floral honey, orange and sweet vanilla. Round and a little unctuous on the palate, this has a creamy aspect to it - chalky, mineral and cleaning on the the palate. Good weight and overall feel, I like the drive here - a real punch of lemon and cream from the start to the finish. Feels nicely balanced, refreshing with a touch of lemon bitterness at the end. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Hervé-Laroque Fronsac 2019 92 View Bramble fruits and savoury herbal tones on the nose with a touch of milk chocolate. Fresh and lively on the palate with the bright red fruits clearly on show backed by mineral tones that keep things refreshing and lifted. Quality winemaking in getting the balance just right between enjoyable fruit-forwardness, well integrated tannins and the mineral freshness. One to seek out. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château La Fleur de Boüard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 92 View Strawberry, sweet cherry, almost smells like cherry sweets on the nose. Dark fruit on the palate though, quite plummy which I like. Good density and smooth, gently caressing tannins. There's clearly power and structure but it's well presented with drive. Touch of perfume to the fruit on the palate too. Chewy tannins give a good mouthful with plenty of interest and cooling mint on the finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château La Prade Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 92 View A deep, dark, rich nose - smells seductive with softly perfumed flowers and gorgeous ripe red fruit aromas. Lovely energy here, this is chewy and tannic no doubt, they coat the mouth but with a wonderful cooling minty, stone aspect to the fruit too. A real aerial style - cooling in the mouth, not sombre necessarily as there is good acidity but this is just lighter and fresher than many. Still needs time but this has a lovely cleanliness, you can taste the minerality and salty tang driving the fruit and spice across the palate - it feels precise and poised. Will be delicious in time. A blend of 85% Merlot and 15% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château La Rousselle Fronsac 2019 92 View Fragrant, floral and chocolate aromas with scented blackberries. A rush of raspberry and blueberry fruit fills the mouth with smooth and silky tannins that are barely perceptible. Round and well worked. You could enjoy this today with its youthful vibrancy. I love the strawberry tang - fruit forward and alive. A top buy. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Château Le Pin Beausoleil Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 92 View Gorgeously expressive nose, rich, ripe and concentrated. Bright and fresh, super mineral with a lovely texture of soft velvet tannins that gently coat the mouth and frame the fruit. Elegant and super charming with plenty of power and drive. Good to age. From a 4ha plot on a limestone plateau in the Entre deux Mers. One to seek out, with a lovely label too. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Château Les Hauts-Conseillants Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 92 View Aromatic, fragrant nose of dried herbs and ripe black fruits. Juicy and bright on the palate with damson, plum, red cherry and blackcurrant fruits, plus a spicy, liquorice, clove and cedar undertone. Tannins are super-fine and let the fruit do the talking, but the spicy element is quite prominent at the moment. Good texture and purity of fruit, just needs a bit longer to soften. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Les Trois Croix Fronsac 2019 92 View Potent and powerful on the nose, intensity of ripe black fruits and sweet exotic spices. Plump with a chalky, velvety texture to the tannins with a spicy coffee and liquorice tang underpinning the juicy blackcurrant fruit. Good concentration with an appealing roundness and wet stone minerality on the finish giving lift and life. Freshness and charm though I would keep for a few more years to expand and show its full potential. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Marjosse Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Grass, green apple and lime on the nose. This has well balanced acidity and such good definition of the fruit - precise with crunchy green apple on the palate alongside pear drop flavours and a touch of gooseberry. Acidity keeps things fresh but it has the softest sweetness making this really lovely and round and one to have with food. Well made and enjoyable. Varietal with Sauvignon Blanc at the fore. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Moulin Haut-Laroque Fronsac 2019 92 View Gorgeous blueberry nose. Round and ample in the mouth. Tannins coat the mouth generously but have a soft quality to them, plumping up the cherry and strawberry fruit flavours. Good energy here, the acidity is balanced and this has a lovely austere, slate texture and tone to the palate - real minerality on show. Enjoyable and one to drink now. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 92 View Fragranced milk chocolate and black cherries on the nose - a gorgeous smell. Rush of fresh fruity flavours on the palate - blueberries, raspberries and blackcurrants alongside hints of minty, stony bitterness that edge the fruit giving texture and tang. Round with silky tannins. Easy to drink and easy to recommend. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Teyssier St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2019 92 View A bold and bright nose, ripe and heady. Excellent sculpting here, although the tannins are a little too present and persistent right now there is brilliant clarity and precision. The fruit is expressive and vibrant, so energetic and the tannins are smooth. Nicely framed with generosity and also restraint. Lovely soft chalkiness at the end. A top buy. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Château Thieuley Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Smells like wild peaches, really floral and perfumed, parma violets, you might say there's Viognier in it from the nose. The palate is weighty, you get a more dense texture than some of the others, it really makes an impression, fully flavoured with the same perfumed aspects from the nose. Oak gives structure, this is full, with less obvious acidity and more textural elements alongside the richly scented citrus fruits, peach flesh and pear skin. Very good quality. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Despagne, Girolate Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Lovely nose full of white chocolate, I love it, really expressive with vanilla bean, lemon curd and lime juice. This is excellent on the palate, great intensity and balance giving lively citrus fruit and creamy edges. Mouthwatering acidity underpins the overall fruit expression and this has a great drive of energy pushing the fruit across the palate. The ending is nice and lifted, almost a touch of sherbet style which leaves a nice impression. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Domaine Simon Blanchard, Au Champ de la Fenêtre St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2019 92 View Fragranced and fruity on the nose, smells appealing with black cherries and blackcurrants. Soft and chalky with persistent tannins but also generous fruit. A lovely combination with an excellent vein of fragrance which makes this so appealing. The Cabernet Franc really revealing its prettiest side. Good dose of chalky tannins and blackcurrant freshness. Long length and great overall frame. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Bad Boy, Syrah Vin de France 2019 91 View A lovely, savoury and meaty edge to the welcoming nose. Smooth and softly sweet cherry flavours on the palate with some clear mineral, wet stone notes underpinning the lively fruit. This is nicely concentrated with a good balance of fruit and minerality. There is a touch of wood spice on the finish suggesting a little more time for the alcohol to soften and integrate, but this is fresh and fruity with great drive from start to finish. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Ad Francos Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Wonderfully aromatic, bursting with exotic fruit aromas on the nose and soft honey touches. Round and full on the palate with a lovely, creamy melon, pineapple, orange and apricot filling. Crystalline nature to the fruit, just so well balanced and not too high in acidity or fatness, just a good balance of flavour richness. A food wine and one I want another glass of. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Alcée Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Wonderfully seductive, softly fragrant nose - smells so welcoming and inviting. Great texture, smooth, suave and generous tannins that coat the mouth but still allow the cool, liquorice and tobacco-tinged black and blue fruits to come through. Sculpted and charming, this has poise and I like the driving energy. I'd still give it some time but I like the fruit profile and the tannin quality is excellent. A satisfying good buy. 96% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Angélus, Tempo Bordeaux 2019 91 View Rustic nose, a hint of perfume, but focuses on vanilla, clove and liquorice. Lovely texture in the mouth with chewy tannins around deep, soft and smooth red fruits, cooling menthol and spiced wood notes at the back. Precise winemaking on show, all quite detailed and in balance. 40% new oak, the rest aged in steel tanks. 90% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Clarisse Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Floral element to the nose, a bit like potpourri - nicely aromatic. This has great freshness, showing bright, juicy strawberry and red cherry, with soft but present tannins that give a little weight and texture. Not a showstopper but energetic, approachable and easy to drink. Pretty, harmonious and with a minty fresh finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Château de Carles Fronsac 2019 91 View Perfumed nose of appealing bramble fruit. Dense and deep, with cooling dark cherry and blueberry on the palate. This feels more carefully controlled than some, a little less oak or extraction giving a better frame to the fruit. It's still rich and quite heady but in balance with good poise, power and a minty finish. Mouthwatering and fresh. Still needs a bit of time. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Doisy-Daëne Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Expressive, pungent aromatics of lemon, lime and bitter grapefruit pith. Lively, weighty, pure and juicy, showing lemon and lime cordial, peach, apricot and pineapple. Exotic and exuberant with high, sherbet acidity. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Fontenil Fronsac 2019 91 View Intense and concentrated on the nose, softly scented with black fruit aromas. Ripe, plump and juicy on the palate - this has a lovely balance between chewy fruit, ripe tannins and bright acidity, giving a rounded mouthfeel and plenty of flavour. Lovely texture overall, smooth and silky with the focus on the freshness which is abundant. Purity and precision here, an enjoyable glass of wine. Home estate of oenologists and consultants, Dany and Michel Rolland. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Gigault, Cuvée Viva Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Richly scented, very floral with sweet red currants and cinnamon - smells a little like Christmas cake with some exotic spices in there, too. This is nice on the palate, deeper and darker than some, with focus on black cherries and blueberries but with tannins that support and don't overwhelm. Can definitely be drunk and enjoyed now. It's rich and concentrated, but all really well balanced, great freshness and I like the overall weight and texture to this. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Guiraud, G de Guiraud Bordeaux Blanc 2019 92 View Lovely nose, nuances of floral honey, orange and sweet vanilla. Round and a little unctuous on the palate, this has a creamy aspect to it - chalky, mineral and cleaning on the the palate. Good weight and overall feel, I like the drive here - a real punch of lemon and cream from the start to the finish. Feels nicely balanced, refreshing with a touch of lemon bitterness at the end. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Haut L'Abeille, Les Robins Bordeaux blanc 2019 91 View White peach, grape and green apple on the nose - really expressive. Lovely clarity and precision on the palate, this has a crystalline texture with pure peach and lemon flavours. Energy and elegance, here. Lovely minerality and freshness, and a really enjoyable, zesty lift at the very end. A great success. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Hervé-Laroque Fronsac 2019 91 View Herbal nose of eucalyptus and pencil lead. Supple tannins give good support to the dark fruits. This has charm and a nice chalky texture - tannins are present and coat the mouth but they're fine and allow the liquorice-edged black fruits to come through.Minty freshness and acidity underneath. Just a touch spicy towards the finish suggesting oak needs more time to integrate. 80% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Franc, 5% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Hostens-Picant, Cuvée Lucullus Sainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Fragranced and aromatic nose, welcoming with blackcurrants and blueberries. Great mouth-coating freshness, tannins are really well integrated; this is smooth with a velvet-like feel and core of quite spicy, liquorice-edged blackcurrants. High acidity keeps it light with slate notes, too. Clearly quite powerful, restrained now but good to hold on to. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château L'Isle Fort Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 91 View red currants and fragrant raspberries on the nose. Lovely concentration from the start, really settles on the tongue and in the mouth. Bright, almost sharp but just on the right side. Great clarity and such a lovely texture. Crunchy, salty and glowing. Three different soils from a 20-year-old vineyard. Merlot on clay, Cabernet Sauvignon on gravel and Cabernet Franc on limestone. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château La Fleur Saint Georges Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 91 View Evocative and expressive nose. Blackcurrant and dark chocolate, some fig and prune notes, too. Lovely succulence straight away, this has a great texture, velvety tannins and a good rush of ripe black fruits - black cherries and liquorice. Feels really well balanced at this point, could start to appreciate this sooner than some of the others. Juicy, not the longest of finishes, but there is real intensity in this from the beginning to the short end. Good drive and lots of freshness. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Elderflower, light florality and apple. Good juiciness at first, real succulence and a mouthwatering quality with a lick of lemon juice and wet stone minerality. Pear, vanilla and elements of oak. High Sauvignon aromas but nice overall weight, impact and texture. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2028.

Click to see full details

Château Lafleur de Viaud Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 91 View Beautifully fragrant nose filled with sweet blackcurrant. Fresh and lively on the palate, so fun with plenty of juice and vibrancy. Fine quality to the strawberry, red cherry and blackberry fruit. Tannins are fine and integrated, and this is pleasurable to drink. Lightly framed but giving lots of easy enjoyment. There is a dark, spicy side, too, softly underpinning the fruit, suggesting this will be good to age and will continue to develop and expand. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Les Cruzelles Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 91 View A serious, deep, dark and brooding nose. Bramble fruits and liquorice, this is well built with good structure and weight on the palate. You can taste the ripe, well-handled fruit and overall this has good freshness from start to finish where there is a lovely cooling element. Supple and energetic, but there's also a sharp, woody, sweet cedar element that sticks out on the finish. Needs time to integrate. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château Marsau, Prairie Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Fresh and pure on the fruit. No oak. Not meant to be a light early drinking wine. Vinified without added sulphur. Short elevage. Beautiful bright pink rim to the glass. Je voudrais vous revoir - I would like to see you again. First bottle in 2019. 100% Merlot. Vines planted in 2001 and 2002. Smells lovely and perfumed, more darker blackcurrant and black cherry on the nose. Softly sweet with prettiness. Prairie Lay and Wheeler. £12.50 per bottle. Lovely juiciness, mouthwatering acidity fills the mouth with fresh and juicy cherries and strawberries. This is fresh fruit forward with a lovely framing spice to it. Good structure, fine tannins that are so well integrated they support the fruit and frame it. blackcurrant. You can taste the structure here, layers of fruit and complexity. Long ageing potential. Drink now or hold on to it - 5-10 years. Very appealing. Lovely, cooling aftertaste. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2028.

Click to see full details

Château Monbousquet, Blanc d'Exception Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Super-expressive, white fruits and flowers and lovely softness on the palate which is surprisingly creamy and chalky with underlying acidity that retains freshness and gives lift on the mineral-edged finish. Touch of apple skin bitterness in terms of texture. Monbousquet was the first to plant white grapes in St-Emilion in 1994 with Michel Rolland. Bruno Lacoste is the consultant. Two-thirds Sauvignon Blanc, one-third Sauvignon Gris. 25% ageing in vats, 25% in one-year-old barrel, 50% in new barrels. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Mont-Pérat Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Green apple, elderflower and white peaches from the fresh nose. Good drive of fresh fruit with tension on the palate. It has a juicy core but is linear and defined. Candied lemon peel comes out on the mid-palate and this expands in the mouth, gaining weight and expression. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2028.

Click to see full details

Château Moulin Haut-Laroque Fronsac 2019 91 View RIch, bold concentrated nose - a touch of perfume, too. Dense, ripe and juicy on initial impact then the tannins, fresh acidity and minerality come through, creating quite a dry and chalky sensation in the mouth. Nice round fruits - black cherries, blackberries and plums with some pencil lead underneath. I love the cooling freshness, seriously prominent, needs more time to come together. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Pavillon Beauregard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 91 View Fabulous nose - herbal and a touch savoury. Lovely texture, well-presented tannins which are firm but velvety, carrying a core of rich dark fruit, dark cherries and liquorice with a stoniness, too. This is heady and concentrated but delivered with charm. Sweet liquorice laced with blackcurrant. Bold and confident but svelte, too. Interesting. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château Pey La Tour, Réserve du Château Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 91 View Freshly picked red summer berry aromas on the nose. Vibrant and fruity. Dense and ripe, juicy and chewy - full-bodied and mouth-filling. Tannins are overwhelming right now, masking most of the fruit. Good juice underneath, though, giving freshness and life so you know it'll age but at the moment tannins are taking hold and there is some astringency. Cooling aspect on the finish. Top cuvée of the estate. 90% Merlot aged 15% in new oak for 12 months, the rest in tank. Entre-deux-Mers, clay with limestone. 2% Cabernet Franc completes the blend. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Puy Guilhem Canon-Fronsac 2019 91 View Beautifully smoked fruit aromas on the nose - grilled cedar and sweet liquorice. Rich and ripe, mouth-filling and concentrated but also with a dark liquorice tone that gives freshness more than spice. Cooling and lifted. Serious, lots of concentration but nicely worked and presented. Give it time. Powerhouse. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Thieuley Bordeaux 2019 91 View Cherry pit and cherry flesh on the nose, a soft and perfumed element to this, too. The texture and depth is attractive, it's spicy and a touch warming but there is sweet ripe and juicy fruit backed up by good acidity. Tannins are a little pronounced right now but they have soft edges so this just needs a little air. I like the grip here, this feels well-handled and succulent. Good freshness, too. Tannins just need to settle. Minty fresh ending. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Château Thieuley, Cuvée Francis Courselle Bordeaux Blanc 2019 91 View Vibrant peach, apple, pear and white melon. Appealing texture; weighty, with some fat and oiliness but balanced by creamy citrus peel, burnt orange, quince, kumquat and melon. A different style, still notable acidity just less marked on the palate, instead you get all the other elements of bitterness, weight and texture. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Chateau Vrai Canon Bouché Canon-Fronsac 2019 91 View Liquorice and blackcurrant on the nose. Good freshness here, clarity and precision to the fruit. Acidity is marked with a cooling undertone - blue plums and blueberries. A super clean wet stone minerality on this which just cleans the palate - almost like licking a stone with some mint aspects too. It's not massively long at this point, the fruit passes in a wave and the minerality comes in. I like it. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Clos Lunelles Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 91 View Quite aromatic on the nose, high toned with wood spice notes and perfumed cherry fruit. Gently mouthwatering on the palate, this has good acidity but comes across as a little drying with tannins that coat the mouth with a fine chalkiness. There is nice energy and tension with some crunchy wet stone flavours and salinity to the blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. Good fresh minty ending too. From one 8.5ha block on limestone. A blend of 80% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Franc and 10% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2032.

Click to see full details

Domaine des Sabines, L'Esprit du Beau-Père Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 91 View Strawberries and herbs (Herbes de Provence) on the nose - unusual but interesting. Easy-drinking appeal, this has a core of bright fruit, still a little shy at the moment. Nice personality, in that the juice is good quality - it's lively and there's a sense of lift all the way. Good mintiness, though, and this is super-fresh with pleasant precision. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Domaine Virginie Thunevin Bordeaux 2019 91 View A deep and heady nose of blackcurrants and black cherries. Bright and cheerful initially, then deepens in the glass with a core of ripe black fruit, dark chocolate and liquorice. Quite a spicy, herbal style, intense but lovely clarity, too. Succulent tannins, balanced acidity and a long length. Just needs a little bit more time to all meld together. Minty fresh finish. Could drink now with some hearty meats. A warming wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Dourthe, La Grande Cuvée Bordeaux 2019 91 View Gorgeously perfumed blackcurrant and milk chocolate nose, smells round and ripe. Great juice here, this is mouth-filling. The tannins are abundant but have a lovely crushed velvet texture and there is a deep core of dark ripe fruits - black cherries, figs and blackcurrants. There's also a really lovely, cooling menthol element towards the finish. Energetic with a zippy, fresh and minty finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Les Verdots Bergerac 2019 91 View Richly scented with exotic spice notes on the nose. Lovely texture, quite high-toned, with the focus on bright and crunchy cherry, plum and blackcurrant. Tannins are ample but well integrated and this has a lifted feel with sweetly spiced edges - cinnamon, clove and liquorice. Fresh and long finish. A bold wine with plenty of flavour. 57% Merlot, 32% Cabernet Franc and 11% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

N°1 Saint-Cernin Bergerac 2019 91 View Such an expressive nose, combining exotic fruits - pineapple and mango - with ripe oranges. Gorgeous. Rich on the palate but not heavy, with a lovely concentration of fruit flavours and enough acidity to keep things lifted. There's definite orange on the palate - both juice and zest - which is really appealing, fresh and vibrant. Easy, crowd-pleasing drinking. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

N°1 Saint-Cernin Bergerac 2019 91 View Rich and concentrated nose displaying ripe blackcurrants, red cherries, vanilla, dark chocolate and cinnamon - very expressive. Lovely frame and weight on the palate with a balance of strawberry and raspberry fruit, with generous but fine tannins and sweet liquorice. Great freshness here, this feels well put together, harmonious and full of life. Concentrated for sure, youthful still, so pleasing energy. Little bit of dry tannins suggesting further ageing needed. Grapes bought by Rolland Lab, this is its own house cuvée. 60% Merlot, 40% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Bad Boy, L'Original Bordeaux 2019 90 View A fresh and appealing nose with clear menthol notes alongside ripe blackcurrant and soft herbal accents. Lovely texture, chalky almost, with tannins that softly grip to the sides of the mouth. Good depth of flavour, quite concentrated and intense on the mid-palate. Spiced liquorice and clove aspects which are quite pronounced at the moment and perhaps accentuate the feel of the alcohol which is high at 15%. Needs more time to soften. Good purity of juice though, clear and precise. Nicely worked. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2028.

Click to see full details

Château Ad Francos Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Touches of kirsch on the nose with perfumed violet reflections and some bitter dark chocolate aromas. Good consistency on the palate, this is rich and quite heady - fully concentrated with chewy tannins and a core of ripe, almost jammy blueberry and blackcurrant. Well packaged with lots going on. Feels like good winemaking with clarity and precision. Probably needs more time to soften but this is a hefty and enjoyable glass with a nice juicy undercurrent all the way through. Fresh and confident. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Ad Francos, Réserve Ad Aeternam Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Smells super-rich and concentrated - you do get a sense of the alcohol coming through the ripe blackcurrant and high-toned florality. Lovely clarity to the juice on the palate with a chewy quality to the tannins, though they close the fruit down quite soon with a soft spiciness left in the mouth, suggesting the wood elements need more time to integrate. I like the overall impression, feels like good winemaking with nice details. A wine clearly meant for longer ageing; give it time. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Belle Coline Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Black Forest gateau aromas. Super-smooth and silky texture, with well-balanced, firm tannins and a lovely crystalline clarity to the fruit. It's not complex but is very nicely defined, with texture, grip and a long, refreshing finish. Easy-drinking, not massively complex but a push of ripe dark fruits, weight and structure from clear oak, and good drive towards the finish. It's hefty, a little alcohol in a warming sense at the back of the throat, but there's a nice cherry aspect. One to approach soon and have with food. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2033.

Click to see full details

Château Carignan, Prima Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Beautifully aromatic nose, full of ripe and fresh strawberry jam. Succulent and generous on the palate, tannins are a little too present but they do support some bright summer berry fruit underneath. I like the cooling elements of this - the mint, liquorice spice and blueberry tones. There are certainly layers, just needs some time. Wet stone elements at the very end which appeal. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Claud-Bellevue Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Nicely fragrant nose which is ripe and vibrant. The tannins really fill the mouth but have a nice texture, supporting the blackcurrant and black cherry fruit. A little closed, a little bit more masculine and muscular. Good frame, just a darker, more serious style. North exposition so cooler, but some warm, gravel soils. Was owned by one of the owners of Cheval Blanc, but eventually sold to Turkey's largest wine producer. Massal selection of the Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Croix-Mouton Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 90 View Bit of a stalky nose as first, but then good concentration of blackcurrant and dark bramble fruit on the palate. Nice density and a soft, succulent sweetness to this. A touch of oak-spice edging gives the tannins a little rusticity, but there is a good core and I like the high-toned cherry fruit. Good drive. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Dalem Fronsac 2019 90 View Blackcurrant, graphite and smoke on the nose, then some searingly acidic cherry on the palate. Bright and super high-toned, this has a nice juicy core. Softly sweet and quite enjoyable, but the tannins are too present right now. A pleasant chalkiness, soft and round, with a nice menthol lift at the end. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château de Francs, Les Cerisiers Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Gorgeously expressive nose, full of ripe fruit - red and dark cherries with pepper too. Full on the palate, which is lush and dense but also with a lightness of touch - it has great impact and has a good weight on the tongue. Tannins are generous but soft and I like the high-toned cherry and strawberry fruit. Great texture and overall you can feel good winemaking here. Needs more time but I like the profile, even if it's a little oaky and alcoholic right now. On the bigger style. Owned by Dominique Hebrard (former owner of Cheval Blanc) and Hubert de Boüard (of Angelus). 90% Merlot, 10% Cabernet Sauvignon. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château de Laussac, Cuvée Sacha Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View High-toned blackcurrant and black cherry on the nose, a touch of perfume as well. Gorgeous flavour and texture on the palate - milk chocolate, blueberries and blackcurrants combine with chalky tannins to give an enjoyable feel and overall taste. On the rich, chewy side of the scale with some liquorice spice kicking in towards the finish, but this is juicy, concentrated and persistent. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Fontenil, Le Défi de Fontenil Fronsac 2019 90 View A powerful nose - rich and expressive. Slightly austere on the initial attack, although opens and expands to reveal blackcurrant, black cherry and damson flavours alongside sweet liquorice and some saline notes that give the finish a real lift of freshness. Clearly a potent wine with an alcohol level to match, but this has been carefully controlled and well presented with fruit, spice and structure all on show. Nicely complex and ample. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Garraud Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 90 View Neighbour of La Fleur de Bouard. Intensely floral and perfumed on the nose. Good concentration here. A simple, easy-drinking wine with fruit and flavour. Lovely cherry fragrance with lift at the end. Fruit forward, nothing not to like. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Gigault, Cuvée Viva Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Bright, energetic fruit aromas on the nose. Lifted palate, no massive complexity here, but good clarity of fruit - strawberry, red cherries and liquorice with well-integrated tannins and a minty fresh finish. Tannins make quite an impression within what is quite a mouth-filling but light wine, A little bit high-toned and not really round enough yet. First vintage 1998. Sandy soil with limestone and some clay. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Hostens-Picant Sainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Deep, fragrant blackcurrant and black cherries on the nose with milk chocolate which carries through on the palate. Quite a linear, direct style. Cooler blue fruits, some bitter dark chocolate and minty liquorice touches. Nice tannin texture with good persistence but it is a different flavour. Softly spiced but charming, too. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Jean Faux Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Seriously aromatic on the nose, fragranced with lychee, peaches, pears and apricot. Soft and round in the mouth, but with a zesty lemon freshness that is high-toned and just on the right side of tart. There's a touch of toast here, too, so give this time for the wood to integrate. Nice clarity. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Jean Faux Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 90 View Plush and vibrant on the nose, full of lively bramble fruits. Succulent and nicely grippy in the mouth, with clear, fresh juice - just super-friendly and easy to like. Good fresh finish with velvety tannins. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château La Croix Lartigue Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Beautiful, fragrant red cherries on the nose. A succulent and juicy core that's supported, and a little taken over, by ripe tannins that fill the mouth. Lovely, cool blue fruit and minty liquorice expands on the mid-palate, giving a serious;y spicy touch as well as uplifting freshness. Lots going on and this is overall well balanced; just needs time to soften. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Chateau La Gravière Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 90 View Bold and intense on the nose, then ripe and concentrated on the palate. The tannins are plump and generous, but do well to support the blackcurrant and blueberry fruit. This has a real liquorice core giving a sweet spice aspect, as well as super freshness which is boosted by menthol notes. Very minty, dark and slightly more savoury but good persistence, with flavours which linger. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Lamothe Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Quite closed on the nose, grassy aromas, very lightly floral - yellow flowers, soft peach, but also some smokiness which comes in after a few minutes in the glass. Good initial vibrancy and nicely balanced acidity on the palate. Good weight and texture - not quite thick, but a full wine with density and a lemony peachiness, but it closes down and there is wood spice here. Light and refreshing. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Château Les Charmes-Godard Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Grassy with some elderflower, green apple and lemon notes. Wonderful frame here, really lively in the mouth with good texture and length. A touch of wood spice is evident on the palate giving structure and a hint of toasty nuttiness towards the finish, suggesting this needs more time to integrate. Lovely personality. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2038.

Click to see full details

Château Les Grands Maréchaux Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View A little bit sombre on the palate, some herbaceous notes alongside bright bramble fruits. Acidity is there giving freshness and there is a soft juiciness to this which is appealing, but it's a little tight and square at the moment. From vines planted on cool clay soil. First vintage was 1997. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Marjosse Bordeaux 2019 90 View A meaty tone here too with lots of fresh, ripe cherry aromas. . 88% Merlot, 4% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Cabernet Franc. Dangerously soft and smooth on the palate, silky tannins with a lovely immediate deep flavour on the palate. This is more subtle, less immediately juicy but has real charm and good depth. You feel the flavours linger on the tongue with a perfumed, floral aspect to them. This is delicate but driving with good presence and still superb freshness. An elegance to it as well. Lovely. Good mouthwatering acidity, still on the light side, well balanced and enjoyable. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032.

Click to see full details

Château Pavillon Beauregard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 91 View Fabulous nose - herbal and a touch savoury. Lovely texture, well-presented tannins which are firm but velvety, carrying a core of rich dark fruit, dark cherries and liquorice with a stoniness, too. This is heady and concentrated but delivered with charm. Sweet liquorice laced with blackcurrant. Bold and confident but svelte, too. Interesting. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château Puy Guilhem Fronsac 2019 90 View Bramble fruits on the nose, same on the palate alongside blackcurrant and a cooling vein of freshness from minty liquorice. Stops a little short but has a nice and easy juiciness to it. Close to Château Serilhan. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Healthy dose of herbal berry fruit, red currants and plums. Texture is smooth and this has a nice lift to it. Acidity is good and there is definitely freshness. Just a little out of balance at the moment - you get a layer of acidity, a layer of fruit and the layer of oak, but needs time to integrate. Confident. 86% Merlot, 14% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Renon, Grand Vin du Château Renon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Heady and intense on the nose, with perfumed blackcurrant and cherry. Lovely chewy aspect to the palate, grippy but balanced with ripe blackcurrant and cherry flavours, plus a hint of sweet liquorice spice. Concentrated, with good freshness. Would be better to wait another year but could easily drink this now - after airing - with roasted red meat. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Château Siaurac Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 90 View Nuanced nose, smells polished and poised. This is spicy and high-toned, full of sweet cinnamon and cedar. Feels a little astringent right now even though there's a good core of bright cherry and strawberry fruit. I do like the juiciness and this has a soft sweetness, but the wood element is still quite pronounced. Firm acidity and some wet stone, too. Seems to have a lot of the elements and wood does feel quite well handled, though there is an oaky, warming sensation on the finish. 80% Merlot, 20% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château Sigalas Rabaud, La Semillante Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Attractive aromas of burnt lemon, apricot skin and a touch of white pepper. Similar aspects to the palate which shows vanilla, toast and spice. There is an initial impact of creamy lemon but it's shut down quite quickly with vanilla and toasty wood elements just masking the fruit. Lovely chalky texture. I think there's depth here and I like texture and creaminess, the mouthfeel is good, satisfying, fat and rich. A richer style in general. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Suau Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Lovely, heady nose, full of expressive fruit - strawberries and blackcurrants. Succulent and chewy on the palate with some bright red fruits to the fore. Tannins are soft and integrated, and this is an enjoyable glass ready to drink now. Has a lovely bright and fun feel, not too heavy - a nice expression from the Côtes. Tannins perhaps a little too present so give it another year or so, but with an airing and food this will be lovely. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2025.

Click to see full details

Château Suduiraut, S de Suduiraut Vieilles Vignes Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Gorgeous, nuanced and expressive nose, showing honey and sweet lemon curd. Mouth-watering juiciness, red apple, pear and some gooseberry, a little less zesty and exotic. I like the immediate flavours of tangerine juice and orange. Quite bright, then settles before the wood comes in, overpowering the ending for now. Spicy and structured. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Château Thieuley Bordeaux 2019 90 View A milk chocolate, cocoa-dusted nose. Black Forest gateau on the juicy and full palate, the tannins gently grip and support the bright fruits, with some chalky minerality coming through. A little less concentrated on the palate, but good freshness and easy-drinking appeal. A little dry towards the finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Clarendelle Bordeaux 2019 90 View A fresh nose, almost with a savoury meaty tone to it, some pepper and truffle with some black cherries and a hint of perfume. but also almost a sweet aroma on the nose too. Quite lifted though compared to the St E and Medoc. This is pure cherry on the palate, soft with nicely integrated tannins and a lovely cherry boiled sweet flavour, stopping short of being sweet but giving a lovely round, juicy, satisfying mouthful. Not overly complex but well delivered. Really mouthwatering, chalky tannins that softly grip and good presence in the mouth. Immediately enjoyable. Good lift at the end. just this cherry flavour is so satisfying. 76% Merlot, 16% Cabernet Sauvignon, 8% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Clos des Lunes, Lune D'Argent Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Super-fresh, softly floral and white-fruited nose. Lovely intensity here, while remaining light and elegant on the palate. Not super-layered but delivering a bright, fresh and easy to drink glass of wine with mouthwatering acidity and soft touches of lemon-vanilla cream on the finish. Approachable now. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Despagne, Girolate Bordeaux 2019 90 View Sweet blackcurrant and black cherry on the nose - I love the jamminess. Full and round, but high-toned, precise fruit with sharp edges and quite piercing drive from start to finish. Needs to expand a little, all feels very tight and constrained right now, but good definition and plenty of fruit underneath the tannins. Full, plush and mouth-filling, this is a big wine but shows elegance, too. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Domaine de Courteillac Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 90 View A heady, ripe nose full of black fruits. Juicy and nicely textured with soft, chalky tannins and an intense concentration of blackcurrant and black cherry. Nicely balanced and given freshness by high acidity. Lovely grip, stony minerality and fresh mint on the finish. Limestone terroir. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Domaine Simon Blanchard, Village St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2019 90 View Fragrant, soft blackcurrants on the nose - so pretty. Round and ripe, mouth-filling but smooth and just gently grippy. Nice suppleness here, slightly firm but bright and lively. Fruit-forward and upfront, with a touch of sweet liquorice towards the finish. One hectare of vines, three different cuvées. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Dourthe No. 1 Bordeaux 2019 90 View Concentrated nose full of rich black fruits, Smooth texture on the palate, a rush of bright acidity and good juice content, this is nicely rounded with supportive tannins and well-framed fruit. A touch of oak remains, giving some spicy sides to the fruit and a small piquance, structure and a touch of smoke on the finish. Tannins make quite the impression at the moment. Blend of Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon and Petit Verdot from 25 growers in Bourg and Blaye. Aged in 50% new oak for 12 months. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2032.

Click to see full details

Dourthe, La Grande Cuvée Sauvignon Blanc Bordeaux Blanc 2019 90 View Wow, fully expressive and aromatic, just jumps out the glass and is so varietal. Citrus, exotic grapefruit, a lovely wine, which is juicy and showing high - but not searing - acidity. Great minerality comes through viA the stony cleanliness. Lemon peel, grapefruit, mandarin, grape, green apple skin and white peach. Lots going on; a great pairing with oysters. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Dourthe, Promesse de Dourthe Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 90 View Pretty aromas on the nose, smells delicate with a soft perfume. The texture is smooth and this has a lovely delicate frame, giving support to the softly sweet red berry fruit. Great acidity from start to finish keeps things lively on the palate and this has a great, quite pure, fun expression of pure Merlot. Lifted finish. No oak ageing, no blending. Parcel from one grower. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château de Bel-Air Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 89 View Wild bramble fruits on the nose which is lovely and inviting. Fresh and fruit-forward. Initially very juicy and bright with mouthwatering acidity presenting strawberry and raspberry notes. Then the textural side takes over with chalky tannins coating the mouth and tongue. There's nice salinity here with touches of vanilla and grilled oak. A bit short and closed at the moment. Drinking Window: 2025 - 2034.

Click to see full details

Château de La Rivière Fronsac 2019 89 View Wet stone on the nose, partnered with graphite, pencil lead and dates. Appealing succulence and piercing, high-toned fruit. Slightly astringent, could do with more expansion in the mouth which is linear. Perhaps needs time to show a bit more charm. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château de Malleret Bordeaux Blanc 2019 89 View Crystalline nose of white peach, apricot and green apple. Some exotic fruits on the palate - pineapple, crisp green apple and lemon rind - very well balanced by freshness and acidity. Round and juicy with drive. A little bit of fatness on the palate, and a touch of alcohol perhaps, but a nice food wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château de Reignac, Grand Vin de Reignac Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 89 View Fresh, high-toned blackcurrant aromas on the nose. This has a soft chewiness to the ripe black fruits - black cherries and blackcurrants - with the tannic grip a little to the fore and overshadowing the fruit right now, but the texture is appealing and gently mouth-coating. Nice freshness and minty aspect to the overall profile with fruit and acidity in balance. This has potential. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026

Click to see full details

Château de Viaud Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 89 View Milk chocolate and black cherries on the nose. This immediately takes hold with tannins that grip to the sides of the mouth but are smooth and fine, underpinned by bright acidity and a rush of fresh strawberries and red cherries. A lifted profile with easy-drinking appeal. Some liquorice spice and menthol notes come in on the close of play, adding nuance and suggesting this will open and expand more over time. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Dubois-Grimon Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 89 View Floral blackcurrant on the nose. Intense and fully flavoured, this has chewy tannins and a palate which is full of more ripe blackcurrant. Punchy and bold, this makes an immediate impression - it's not shy. Not the most complex but good definition of ripe black fruits and good energy from start to finish. This is on the richer side with an alcohol to match. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2025.

Click to see full details

Château Hostens-Picant, Cuvée des Demoiselles Sainte-Foy Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 89 View Floral nose, aromatic and inviting with lychee, peach and pear fruit. Round and silky smooth on the palate, this has a nice frame with the fragrance continuing alongside apricot and melon. Well packaged, if a little simple. A good food wine. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château La Chenade Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 89 View Milk chocolate, cherries, strawberries, mint and blackcurrant on the nose. Nice immediate impression - juicy and ripe but also a bit astringent and dry right now. Tannins are smooth and fine but they do coat the mouth and the fruit hasn't expanded enough yet, oak still a bit too present. Rusticity. Nice freshness. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château La Communion Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 89 View Soft red fruits on the palate - summer berries which show a nice impact on the tongue. This is lighter, a little less dense than some but there is real life to this and there is a lovely, chalky texture to the palate. Great freshness with the focus on strawberries and raspberry leaf. Easy drinking. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2028.

Click to see full details

Château La Croix Fronsac 2019 89 View Milk chocolate and cherries on the welcoming nose. Generous with bright red summer berry flavours and a lifted finish. Not complex or layered. but good energy with lashings of mint and liquorice giving a spicy tone in the mouth. Needs more time.Drinking Window: 2023 - 2035.

Click to see full details

Château La Vieille Cure Fronsac 2019 89 View Rich nose decorated with cinnamon. Searing acidity and sharp fruit which seems consumed by the rustic wood elements right now. They need to soften. Firm but generous, there is juicy blackcurrant underneath laced with liquorice, minerals and mint at the end. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Le Doyenné Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 89 View Fresh and lively character on the nose which carries through on the palate. Bright, fresh red cherry and strawberry flavours are supported by fine but present tannins, and a freshly picked mintiness on the finish. An easy-drinking, approachable style that doesn't have amazing complexity or depth but is enjoyable and good to drink now. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Mont-Pérat Bordeaux 2019 89 View Gorgeous, heady and deep nose of perfumed blackcurrants. Solid core of juicy and plush fruits. Tannins are generous and dense, quite chewy, but there's a good amount of cooling blue fruit underneath. Needs to soften but this is promising.Drinking Window: 2022- 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Montlandrie Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 89 View Creamy blackcurrant on the nose. Nice initial impact here, with juicy blackcurrant showing milky, creamy and chalky edges, giving this quite a different profile. Precise, well-defined fruit and good drive with wet stone at the end of the long finish. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Puygueraud Francs Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 89 View Apricot, peach and grapefruit rind on the nose. Lovely and immediate tang on the palate which is bright and energetic with lemon and lime juice to the fore. Not massively long but a mouthwatering style that has freshness and verve. Pair with something creamy to balance the fresh fruit. Friendly and approachable. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Reynon Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 89 View Complex nose displaying black fruits, brambles and spices. Wow, this has seriously searing spice and a full blast of strawberry, cinnamon, stone and clove. Very straight and piercing, suggesting the wood needs more time to integrate. Depth here, plenty of flavour and grippy tannins with a chalky end. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Roullet Canon-Fronsac 2019 89 View A fragrant nose of flowers and blackcurrants. Plump and juicy, round and full in the mouth with bright red fruit flavours and touches of sweet cedar. A little austere still perhaps, needs more time to soften. Juicy, though, and will be nice in time. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Suduiraut, Blanc Sec de Suduiraut Bordeaux Blanc 2019 89 View Classic, bright Sauvignon from young vines which deliver a soft nose of tangerine, lime zest, apricot and white flowers. This has a nice and immediate texture with lemon juice and apple tones. A refreshing and light style. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château Treytins St-Émilion (Montagne-St-Émilion) 2019 89 View Ripe, almost jammy blueberries and blackcurrants on the nose, with sweet cola cubes. More serious than i imagined on the palate - quite severe with tannins that close down the fruit relatively quickly with the liquorice and dark chocolate taking over. There is a nice clarity to the fruit but this needs more time to open and expand. Some salty notes on the finish which are very appealing. Same owner as Châeau Garraud. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Cap de Faugères Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 88 View Brambly, stalky, softly perfumed Cabernet nose. Rounded and gently sweet on the liquorice-edged palate, the jamminess is appealing but the tannins close it down fairly quickly, replacing it with rusticity and dryness. It has freshness but needs more time. Alcohol is high at 15% and you do get a soft, warming sensation from the mid-palate onwards. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Carignan Cadillac Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 88 View Wow, smells so perfumed and aromatic. Really inviting with ripe jammy blackcurrant and cassis fruit. Quite dry on the palate, tannins are grippy and they coat the mouth, hiding the fresh fruit at this point. Good acidity underneath and there is some nice blackcurrant fruit but the tannins are overwhelming - they do have quite an appealing chalkiness but it's too early to drink this. 75% Merlot, 15% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Cabernet Franc. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2031.

Click to see full details

Château de Carles, Haut-Carles Fronsac 2019 88 View Creamy blackcurrant on the nose and a faint hint of perfume. Succulent but super-fresh, the acidity gives a mouthwatering aspect and a slightly austere taste on the palate. Tannins are ripe and have a drying sensation, a bit overwhelming right now, the fruit taking the background. There is also a warming sensation from the high alcohol. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château de Laussac Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 88 View Perfumed nose with sweet blackcurrant notes. Quite tannic still, with chalky but fine tannins coating the mouth and shutting down the fruit which is crunchy and bright. This has a darker side with black fruits and some liquorice undertones. Perhaps just a bit shy on tasting and/or needs more time to integrate. Overall a nice frame and quality to the tannins. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2027.

Click to see full details

Château de Reignac, Balthus Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 88 View Faintly sweet and softly floral on the pretty nose which reveals concentrated cherry aromas. A good rush of bright red fruit with some milk chocolate and liquorice notes, but the chalky tannins dominate most of the fruit presently. Needs more time for the tannins to open and settle. 100% Merlot. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Château La Communion Bordeaux Supérieur 2019 88 View Wonderful nose of Black Forest gateau and blackcurrants, with rosemary bringing a lovely herbal scent. The palate is fresh and lively, lighter in frame with the focus on bright fruits which are high-toned and don't quite have the mid-palate depth one expects. Soft, chalky texture to the tannins. From a 9ha plot, this is the first vintage from the newly named winery owned by Thomas Hervé, located 10 minutes from Château Moulin Haut-Laroque. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2025.

Click to see full details

Château La Fleur de Boüard, Le Plus de la Fleur de Boüard Lalande-de-Pomerol 2019 88 View Freshly picked blackcurrant fruit on the nose. Lovely juiciness here, some ripe tannins that coat the mouth but the fruit is there. Richly scented and quite a mouthful of fruit, acidity and wood - not so much in the flavour but in the structure, the overall frame and the heavy ending. Not sure the alcohol here. Good cooling freshness, but stops a bit short. Wood/oak tannins shutting it down. Chalky texture. Just doesn't quite hold up in terms of balance. Nice presentation. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2029.

Click to see full details

Château Lagarosse Côtes de Bordeaux 2019 88 View Intense and concentrated nose, showing cassis and a strong perfume. Lovely florality to the red cherry and blackcurrant fruit on the palate where tannins softly coat the mouth - chewy, ample and generous. Not the most complex, with high-toned fruit and some astringency at the end suggesting wood elements need more time to integrate. Alcohol feels present. Drinking Window: 2022 - 2026.

Click to see full details

Château Les Trois Croix Fronsac 2019 88 View Stalky bramble fruit. blackcurrant, pencil shavings and vanilla on the nose. Searing, high-toned and astringent fruit here, it's piercing. Great freshness and acidity and it's perhaps the acidity that is causing the dryness. I like the minerality and it's at the fore right now, but this isn't totally balanced yet. Fruit is taking a back seat but is there with some mintiness, too. Drinking Window: 2023 - 2036.

Click to see full details

Château Paveil de Luze Bordeaux Blanc 2019 88 View Such an aromatic and expressive nose, displaying grass, nuts, honeysuckle and orange. Quite dominated by toast, vanilla and wood flavours at the moment, giving it texture and frame but a little overwhelming the fruit at this point. Quality is there, feels well worked and there is some juicy, creamy lemon, but needs to settle a bit. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2030.

Click to see full details

Château Toumalin Canon-Fronsac 2019 88 View Raspberries and blackcurrants on the nose. Quite closed, the tannins come into play very quickly and close down the fruit with a chalky texture in the mouth. There is juice underneath but the texture is overwhelming, with blackcurrant leaf and liquorice tones that are spicy, chewy and deep. Chalky is the key here. Drinking Window: 2024 - 2029.

Click to see full details