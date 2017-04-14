1. DAWA dates & prices

Key dates for DAWA 2018

08 May – DAWA 2018 opens

25 June – DAWA warehouse in Hong Kong opens for deliveries

12 July – Consolidated shipping deadline in FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN & PORTUGAL

20 July – Delivery deadline for all other consolidated shipment depots

20 July – DAWA 2018 entry and payment deadline

3 August – DAWA warehouse in Hong Kong closes – no more deliveries accepted

4-7 September – DAWA 2018 Judging Week

13 September – Results announced to submitters

20 September – Results live on www.decanter.com

27 September – Results on www.decanterchina.com

Entry price

For payments in GBP: £165 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine

For payments in EUR: 200 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine

For payments in USD: 235 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine

For payments in CNY: 1500 +VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine

Consolidated shipping

GBP 65 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine.