1. DAWA dates & prices

Key dates for DAWA 2018
08 May – DAWA 2018 opens
25 June – DAWA warehouse in Hong Kong opens for deliveries
12 July – Consolidated shipping deadline in FRANCE, ITALY, SPAIN & PORTUGAL
20 July – Delivery deadline for all other consolidated shipment depots
20 July – DAWA 2018 entry and payment deadline
3 August – DAWA warehouse in Hong Kong closes – no more deliveries accepted
4-7 September – DAWA 2018 Judging Week
13 September – Results announced to submitters
20 September – Results live on www.decanter.com
27 September – Results on www.decanterchina.com
Entry price
- For payments in GBP: £165 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine
- For payments in EUR: 200 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine
- For payments in USD: 235 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine
- For payments in CNY: 1500 +VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine
Consolidated shipping
GBP 65 + VAT 20% (if applicable) per wine.