DAWA 2019 medal winners showcased at ProWine China

Now in its 7th year, ProWine China has firmly established itself in Shanghai. From 12-14 November 2019, more than 20,500 trade visitors attended the three-day event, which included a showcase of DAWA medal winners both on the Decanter stand and in a DAWA-focused masterclass.

Attendees from provinces and cities like Beijing, Guangdong, Xinjiang, Hainan, Shandong, Liaoning and Fujian gathered at ProWine China to network, discover and taste a wide variety of wines and spirits, including top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Visitors to the Decanter stand had the opportunity to sample 23 DAWA 2019 award-winning wines including five Best in Show, four Gold, ten Silver and four Bronze medal winners. Spanish and Australian wines were well represented at the table, alongside wines from Italy, France, Canada and Georgia.

DAWA 2019 award winners were also showcased in a masterclass led by DAWA 2019 Vice-Chair Li Demei, a DecanterChina.com columnist, associate professor of wine tasting and oenology at Beijing Agriculture College, invited teacher at ESA Angers in France and consultant for several vineyards in China.

The full masterclass, attended by 80 members of the trade, focused on the Decanter Asia Wine Awards judging process and highlighted eight top-awarded wines from this year’s competition including:

Foss Marai, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy NV

Platinum, 97 points

Kartlis Valley, Qvevri Amber Kisi, Kakheti, Gerogia 2017

Best in Show, 97 points

Bream Creek, Reserve Pinot Noir, East Coast, Tasmania, Australia 2017

Best in Show, 97 points

Jiuxi Mingzhuang, Yuyue Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2018

Gold, 96 points

Dos Almas, Reserva Carménère, Colchaqua, Chile 2016

Gold, 95 points

Joseph Castan, Château Croix d’Aumèdes Cuvée Réserve, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2009

Best in Show, 97 points

Osborne, V.O.R.S Capuchino, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV

Best in Show, 97 points

ProWine China: DAWA 2019 Showcase

The following award-winning wines were sampled on the Decanter stand to showcase and highlight the high quality of wines awarded at DAWA 2019.

Best in Show



St Hugo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard Shiraz, Mount Barker, Western Australia, Australia, 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain, 2009

Best in Show, 97 points

Gold

Kingston Estate, Empiric Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2017

Gold, 95 points

Clementi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2009

Gold, 95 points

Florio, Donna Franca, Marsala Superiore Riserva, Sicily, Italy, NV

Gold, 95 points

Bodegas Alvia, Titus Livius Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, 2014

Gold, 95 points

Silver

Karland Estate, Dolores Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2016

Silver, 90 points

AZ Master, 003 Botrytis Riesling-Savagnin, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2019

Silver, 90 points

AZ Master, 005 Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2019

Silver, 90 points

Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy, 2016

Silver, 92 points

Ibai Viticultores, Clos Ibai Blanco, Rioja, Spain, 2017

Silver, 92 points

Bronze

Castello di Buttrio, Sauvignon Blanc, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, 2018

Bronze, 88 points

Château Moulin de Bel Air, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France, 2018

Bronze, 87 points