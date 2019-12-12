DAWA 2019 medal winners showcased at ProWine China

Now in its 7th year, ProWine China has firmly established itself in Shanghai. From 12-14 November 2019, more than 20,500 trade visitors attended the three-day event, which included a showcase of DAWA medal winners both on the Decanter stand and in a DAWA-focused masterclass.
Attendees from provinces and cities like Beijing, Guangdong, Xinjiang, Hainan, Shandong, Liaoning and Fujian gathered at ProWine China to network, discover and taste a wide variety of wines and spirits, including top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter Asia Wine Awards.
Visitors to the Decanter stand had the opportunity to sample 23 DAWA 2019 award-winning wines including five Best in Show, four Gold, ten Silver and four Bronze medal winners. Spanish and Australian wines were well represented at the table, alongside wines from Italy, France, Canada and Georgia.
DAWA 2019 award winners were also showcased in a masterclass led by DAWA 2019 Vice-Chair Li Demei, a DecanterChina.com columnist, associate professor of wine tasting and oenology at Beijing Agriculture College, invited teacher at ESA Angers in France and consultant for several vineyards in China.
The full masterclass, attended by 80 members of the trade, focused on the Decanter Asia Wine Awards judging process and highlighted eight top-awarded wines from this year’s competition including:
Foss Marai, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy NV
Platinum, 97 points
Kartlis Valley, Qvevri Amber Kisi, Kakheti, Gerogia 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
Bream Creek, Reserve Pinot Noir, East Coast, Tasmania, Australia 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
Jiuxi Mingzhuang, Yuyue Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2018
Gold, 96 points
Dos Almas, Reserva Carménère, Colchaqua, Chile 2016
Gold, 95 points
Joseph Castan, Château Croix d’Aumèdes Cuvée Réserve, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2009
Best in Show, 97 points
Osborne, V.O.R.S Capuchino, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV
Best in Show, 97 points
ProWine China: DAWA 2019 Showcase
The following award-winning wines were sampled on the Decanter stand to showcase and highlight the high quality of wines awarded at DAWA 2019.
Best in Show
St Hugo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard Shiraz, Mount Barker, Western Australia, Australia, 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
Kartlis Valley, Qvevri Amber Kisi, Kakheti, Kakheti, Georgia, 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
Darioush, Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
Gold
Kingston Estate, Empiric Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2017
Gold, 95 points
Clementi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2009
Gold, 95 points
Florio, Donna Franca, Marsala Superiore Riserva, Sicily, Italy, NV
Gold, 95 points
Bodegas Alvia, Titus Livius Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, 2014
Gold, 95 points
Silver
Karland Estate, Dolores Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2016
Silver, 90 points
AZ Master, 003 Botrytis Riesling-Savagnin, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2019
Silver, 90 points
AZ Master, 005 Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2019
Silver, 90 points
Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy, 2016
Silver, 92 points
Ibai Viticultores, Clos Ibai Blanco, Rioja, Spain, 2017
Silver, 92 points
Bodegas Corral, Altos de Corral, Crianza, Rioja, Spain, 2015
Silver, 90 points
Bodegas Corral, Don Jacobo, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2005
Silver, 90 points
Château Cafol, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 2018
Silver, 90 points
Château de Grangeneuve, Sainte-Foy Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Silver, 94 points
Bronze
Castello di Buttrio, Sauvignon Blanc, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, 2018
Bronze, 88 points
Château Moulin de Bel Air, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France, 2018
Bronze, 87 points