DAWA 2019 medal winners showcased at ProWine China

More than twenty DAWA 2019 award-winning wines were showcased in Shanghai at Asia's leading wine trade event this November. From the bustling Decanter stand to an expert-led masterclass by DAWA 2019 Vice-Chair Li Demei, DAWA was well promoted at the largest edition of ProWine China.
Olivia Mason Olivia Mason

Now in its 7th year, ProWine China has firmly established itself in Shanghai. From 12-14 November 2019, more than 20,500 trade visitors attended the three-day event, which included a showcase of DAWA medal winners both on the Decanter stand and in a DAWA-focused masterclass.

Attendees from provinces and cities like Beijing, Guangdong, Xinjiang, Hainan, Shandong, Liaoning and Fujian gathered at ProWine China to network, discover and taste a wide variety of wines and spirits, including top-awarded wines from this year’s Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Visitors to the Decanter stand had the opportunity to sample 23 DAWA 2019 award-winning wines including five Best in Show, four Gold, ten Silver and four Bronze medal winners. Spanish and Australian wines were well represented at the table, alongside wines from Italy, France, Canada and Georgia.

The Decanter Asia Wine Awards stand at ProWine China

DAWA 2019 award winners were also showcased in a masterclass led by DAWA 2019 Vice-Chair Li Demei, a DecanterChina.com columnist, associate professor of wine tasting and oenology at Beijing Agriculture College, invited teacher at ESA Angers in France and consultant for several vineyards in China.

DAWA 2019 Vice-Chair Li Demei hosted ‘Taste award-winning wines with Decanter’

The full masterclass, attended by 80 members of the trade, focused on the Decanter Asia Wine Awards judging process and highlighted eight top-awarded wines from this year’s competition including:

Foss Marai, Dry, Prosecco Valdobbiadene Superiore di Cartizze, Veneto, Italy NV
Platinum, 97 points

Kartlis Valley, Qvevri Amber Kisi, Kakheti, Gerogia 2017
Best in Show, 97 points

Bream Creek, Reserve Pinot Noir, East Coast, Tasmania, Australia 2017
Best in Show, 97 points

Jiuxi Mingzhuang, Yuyue Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2018
Gold, 96 points

Dos Almas, Reserva Carménère, Colchaqua, Chile 2016
Gold, 95 points

Joseph Castan, Château Croix d’Aumèdes Cuvée Réserve, Corbières, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018
Best in Show, 97 points

Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2009
Best in Show, 97 points

Osborne, V.O.R.S Capuchino, Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV
Best in Show, 97 points

Li Demei discusses the DAWA judging process and judging panel

ProWine China: DAWA 2019 Showcase

The following award-winning wines were sampled on the Decanter stand to showcase and highlight the high quality of wines awarded at DAWA 2019.

Best in Show

St Hugo, Cabernet Sauvignon, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2016
Best in Show, 97 points

Capel Vale, Whispering Hill Single Vineyard Shiraz, Mount Barker, Western Australia, Australia, 2018
Best in Show, 97 points

Alejandro Fernández Tinto Pesquera, Millenium, Gran Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain, 2009
Best in Show, 97 points

Kartlis Valley, Qvevri Amber Kisi, Kakheti, Kakheti, Georgia, 2017
Best in Show, 97 points

Darioush, Signature Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, USA, 2016
Best in Show, 97 points

Gold

Kingston Estate, Empiric Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2017
Gold, 95 points

Clementi, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy, 2009
Gold, 95 points

Florio, Donna Franca, Marsala Superiore Riserva, Sicily, Italy, NV
Gold, 95 points

Bodegas Alvia, Titus Livius Tempranillo, Rioja, Spain, 2014
Gold, 95 points

Silver 

Karland Estate, Dolores Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2016
Silver, 90 points

AZ Master, 003 Botrytis Riesling-Savagnin, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia, 2019
Silver, 90 points

AZ Master, 005 Riesling, Eden Valley, South Australia, Australia, 2019
Silver, 90 points

Fattoria di Magliano, Heba, Morellino di Scansano, Tuscany, Italy, 2016
Silver, 92 points

Ibai Viticultores, Clos Ibai Blanco, Rioja, Spain, 2017
Silver, 92 points

Bodegas Corral, Altos de Corral, Crianza, Rioja, Spain, 2015
Silver, 90 points

Bodegas Corral, Don Jacobo, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2005
Silver, 90 points

Château Cafol, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 2018
Silver, 90 points

Château de Grangeneuve, Sainte-Foy Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 2016
Silver, 94 points

Château La Fleur Fompeyre, Castillon Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France, 2018
Silver, 91 points

Bronze

Castello di Buttrio, Sauvignon Blanc, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, 2018
Bronze, 88 points

Château Moulin de Bel Air, Bordeaux Supérieur, Bordeaux, France, 2018
Bronze, 87 points

Château Saint Brice, Saint-Emilion, Bordeaux, France, 2018
Bronze, 87 points

Pillitteri, Helia Vineyards Vidal Icewine, Ontario – Niagara Peninsula, Canada, 2015
Bronze, 86 points

See all DAWA 2019 results

 