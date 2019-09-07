Highlights: Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019 Judges’ Party

The judging room at Decanter Asia Wine Awards is full of top wine experts from Asia and beyond, and while all heads are down and focused during the judges’ search for Gold, there is a great sense of camaraderie in the room, but even more so when the judging day is done.

Held on Wednesday 4 September after a full day of judging, the judges came together for the 2019 Judges’ Party to celebrate the return of the eighth annual Decanter Asia Wine Awards. As expressed by many of the returning judges, Judging Week is a reunion. DAWA judges travel from near and far to taste, examine and discuss hundreds of wines during the week, but they also come to Hong Kong for Judging Week to re-connect, learn, network and share a mutual passion for wine with fellow experts.

The fun had at the Judges’ Party was a clear testament to this. See what the judges had to say about judging at DAWA, as well as photo highlights from this year’s celebration:

For me, it’s an annual learning seminar. Whichever part of the world we are, we love to travel and congregate here for judging week. It’s learning about new wines, it’s learning new wine styles, it’s learning from the best palates of the world. This is what I come here for.

– Gurjit Singh Barry, Sommelier and Wine Educator

You’ve got a very good panel of judges – the dream team. It’s like a week of tasting with all of the wine legends around the world, and also a lot of people with expertise in different Asian markets coming together as well.

– Corinne Mui, Chief Operating Officer and Senior Wine Educator of the Asian Wine Service and Education Centre

For me, if I have to describe DAWA, it would firstly be authority because I think that when you look at the judge panel these are among the best palates in the world, so they are very reliable tasters. Second would be global perspective because all the tasters here, also all the wines which are taking part in this competition, come from all over the world, so although it is an Asian-focused wine competition, I think we, the judges, but also the wines, represent quite a broad perspective of origins. Thirdly, DAWA is fun. I think we are having a lot of fun doing it. Of course, judging wine has to be very professional and very specialist, but at the same time we have to enjoy it. If you don’t enjoy a wine it is very difficult to give it a Gold or Silver medal. Trying to be positive is a very important aspect of wine judging, and the good thing about DAWA is there is a great group of people and I think everyone is really enjoying the process. That’s super important.

– Julian Boulard, Mater of Wine and Wine Educator in China

Photo highlights from the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019 Judges’ Party