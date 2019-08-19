DAWA judge profile: Catherine Yen

Catherine Yen, a wine educator based in Hong Kong, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Catherine Yen is a WSET Diploma holder and won the McNie Tasting Trophy in 2013. Also a WSET Wine Educator, Catherine is qualified to teach up to Level 3. Catherine is a qualified “Wine Expert” in Japan and is a member of the Japan Sommelier Association.

Catherine has been a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge since 2015 and is a Vinitaly International Academy Ambassador for Italian wines.