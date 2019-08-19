DAWA judge profile: David Shoemaker

Global Director of Hotels and On Premise for Treasury Wine Estates in Shanghai, David Shoemaker is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

David Shoemaker

Since late 2017 David Shoemaker has been Global Director of Hotels and On Premise for Treasury Wine Estates based in Shanghai. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in Food and Beverage operations leadership, management and finance. Prior to his current role David was Brand Ambassador for American brands at Treasury Wine Estates focusing on Asian consumer markets.

Named one of the Top Ten Sommeliers in China by The Drinks Business, David is an acclaimed sommelier with professional qualifications in both wine and spirits. He is an Advanced Sommelier by the Court of Master Sommeliers, International Sommelier Guild Level 2, Certified Specialist in wine by the Society of Wine Educators, Certified Spanish Wine Educator and possesses an Advanced certificate by the Bar Smarts program. He belongs to various industry organizations and has been a judge for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards since 2015.

Before joining TWE, David was Sommelier and Beverage Director for Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts in Shanghai working very closely with the food and beverage management, procurement and finance teams. Prior to this, David spent more than 19 years managing the food and bevarge operations at Talk of The Town Restaurant Group in Orlando, Florida in the U.S.A.

With nearly three decades in the drinks trade, David has established successful drinks programs, wine and beverage lists across several continents and has helped build teams that have achieved more than 50 awards from international wine media and organisations including Wine Spectator, Wine Enthusiasts and the China Wine List Awards.