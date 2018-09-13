DAWA judge profile: David Wainwright

David Wainwright, founder of fine wine service Wainwright Advisors, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) 2018.

David Wainwright

Taking a junior administrative position at Christie’s Wine Department in London in July 1998, David quickly rose through the ranks to head up their New York Department just over two years later. After more than 4 years in New York as the International Department’s leading taster and business acquirer, David moved back to London as a freelance consultant.

He took up a position on the Senior Management Team of New York based Zachys in 2006, then opened their Hong Kong office in 2008. As the market exploded in 2010, David moved to Hong Kong as Senior Managing Director to fully develop, manage and run both the retail and auction businesses across Europe and Asia.

Looking for a new challenge and with growing demand for his expertise, David set up Wainwright Advisors in 2015. He manages a number of collections and portfolios, liaising with government authorities on counterfeits and providing guidance on strategy, marketing and acquisitions. With increasing demand for sourcing and acquisitions, David set up Andromeda Rare Wine in late 2016, a fine wine & whisky enterprise.

Having worked extensively in Europe, UK, USA and Asia over some 20 years, David is a great source for acquisitions, guidance and expertise in the world of fine and rare wine.

David is a member of the Hong Kong Wine Society, the Chevaliers des Tastevin, the Knights of Alba Truffles & Wine, the Commanderie des Bordeaux and also judges and writes for a number of leading wine and spirits publications. He is a Director of Stellenbosch based charity The Pebbles Project where he runs The Pebbles Fine Wine Tasting program and in his spare time is researching for his first book.