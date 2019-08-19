DAWA judge profile: Andrea Martinisi

With extensive experience working as a sommelier at many Michelin starred restaurants, Andrea Martinisi is a new judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Andrea Martinisi

Hailing from Perugia, Italy, Andrea Martinisi started working in hospitality in 2008, moving through Michelin starred restaurants and hotels such as St.Hubertus and Villa Feltrinelli in Italy. He moved to Australia in 2012 to work as a sommelier in Vue de Monde restaurant for a year.

Martinisi traveled to the UK in February 2014 to work as a sommelier at The Fat Duck, Berkshire and proceeded to return to Australia to open The Fat Duck, Melbourne. From 2016 until its closure in 2018, Martinisi was Head Sommelier for Gerard Basset’s Hotel Terravina.

He then moved to New Zealand, where he is currently working as Group Beverage Director for The Grove and Baduzzi restaurants.

Among many other projects, Andrea Martinisi is currently preparing for his Master Sommelier Diploma. He also achieved 5th place in the Association de la Sommellerie Internationale Best Sommelier of Asia and Oceania 2018 and 14th place in the ASI Best Sommelier in the world competition 2019.