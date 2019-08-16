DAWA judge profile: Anty Fung

Anty Fung, Certified Sommelier and manager of professional wine storage company Hip Cellar, is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Anty Fung

Anty Fung is a Certified Sommelier, Certified Specialist of Wine and holder of the WSET Diploma. She currently divides her time managing professional wine storage company Hip Cellar and wine-and-dine concept AnOther Place.

She also develops a portfolio for online wine trading platform WWXplorer and teaches WSET courses at MWM Wine School by Debra Meiburg. Anty has diversified her global understanding of wine and food and beverage management with work exposure in Hong Kong, Las Vegas and the Maldives.