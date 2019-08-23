DAWA judge profile: Derek Li

Award winning sommelier for JIA Group Derek Li is a judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019

Derek Li

Hong Kong born sommelier Derek Li joined global hospitality company, JIA Group as the group sommelier in 2017, overseeing thirteen restaurants including Michelin-starred Duddell’s and Louise with Julien Royer. Li is an Advanced Sommelier of the Court of Master Sommelier (CMS) and has his WSET Diploma. He is also currently Vice President of the Hong Kong Sommelier Association.

Talented, passionate and personable, Derek was recognised as the Best Sommelier in Greater China 2015 by the Hong Kong Sommelier Association and Sopexa. He was a runner-up for the South Africa Sommelier Cup Competition Asia and second runner-up of the One Belt One Road Asia Sommelier Competition in 2019. Finally, he was a semi-finalist of the ASI Asia Oceanic Sommelier Competition in 2018.

Derek is a new judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019.