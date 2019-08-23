DAWA judge profile: Jacky Luk

Head Sommelier at Forum Restaurant Hong Kong, Jacky Luk is a new judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019



Jacky Luk

Jacky Luk is the Head Sommelier at Forum Restaurant, a two Michelin starred Chinese restaurant in Hong Kong. He has been working in the hospitality industry for many years and also has wine sales and hotel experience. He is the holder of his WSET advanced qualification, the Sake Sommelier Service Institute (SSI), and the Court of Master Sommelier Advanced level.

Jacky Luk is a new judge at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2019.