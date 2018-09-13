DAWA judge profile: Jean-Marie Pratt

Jean-Marie Pratt, Head of Wine at wine merchant and sommelier service Sarment, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Jean-Marie Pratt

Jean-Marie Pratt began his professional journey under the tutelage of one of the greatest sommeliers, Gerard Basset MS MW OBE, at Basset’s boutique hotel and restaurant chain, Hotel du Vin. Jean-Marie became Head Sommelier at Gordon Ramsay’s eponymous three Michelin star restaurant in London, aged just 23. Jean-Marie then embarked on a tour of the New World, gaining invaluable experience in winemaking and wine retail.

In 2012, Jean-Marie joined Sarment, a wine merchant and sommelier service, excited by the prospect of empowering Chinese consumers in their enjoyment of wine, and he has been able to lead Sarment’s expansion in mainland China.