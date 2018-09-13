DAWA judge profile: Satoru Mori

Satoru Mori, award-winning Executive Sommelier, is a judge in the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Satoru Mori

Multi award-winning Sommelier Satoru Mori is Executive Sommelier at Conrad Tokyo. Mori is responsible for all aspects of wine service including extending the hotel’s legendary wine collection and leading fine wine dinners.

During his career Mori’s numerous professional achievements include winning first place in the Asia-Oceania best Sommelier Competition held in Osaka in 2009. He was also placed as a quarter finalist in the 14th Edition of World Sommelier Competition in Tokyo in March 2013 and the 8th place in the 15th Edition of World Sommelier Competition in Mendoza in April 2016.