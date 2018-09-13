DAWA judge profile: Zachary Tay

Zachary Tay, a sommelier for Ma Cuisine, is a judge at the 2018 Decanter Asia Wine Awards.

Zachary Tay

Zachary Tay brings over a decade of experience having first entered the world of gastronomy through the kitchen before finding his niche in wine. The sommelier spent 5 years in the kitchen of restaurants in Singapore and went on to sharpen his skills abroad in Switzerland where he earned a Silver medal in ZAGG – Switzerland’s national culinary competition – in 2004.

Inspired by Europe’s longstanding wine culture, he found his calling at Les Amis where he worked his way up over 5 years, achieving the coveted World Gourmet Summit’s Bodegas Torres wine scholarship in 2007, and served as Chef Sommelier until 2011.

As part of “Flight Club” by Premium Independent Wineries of South Africa (PIWOSA) in 2017, Zachary impressed as the first and only sommelier from over 100 across Asia to correctly identify the 5 French wines selected by PIWOSA wine professionals from a blind tasting of 25 wines.

Now complementing the Ma Cuisine team, the sommelier’s culinary understanding and wine experience allows him to excite guests with thoughtful wine recommendations from classic to more exotic regions.