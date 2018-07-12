DAWA Vice-Chair: Sarah Jane Evans MW

Sarah Jane Evans MW is a vice-chair at the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Sarah Jane Evans MW

Sarah Jane Evans MW is an award-winning journalist who began writing about wine in the 1980s. She started drinking Spanish wine as a student of classics and social and political sciences at Cambridge University.

This started her love affair with the wines, food and culture of Spain, leading to her appointment as a member of the Gran Orden de Caballeros de Vino for services to Spanish wine.

In 2006 she became a Master of Wine, writing her dissertation on Sherry and winning the Robert Mondavi Winery Award.

A Past Chairman of the Institute of Masters of Wine, Evans divides her time between contributing to leading wine magazines wine education and judging wines internationally.