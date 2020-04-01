Jointek Fine Wines promotes DAWA 2019 award-winning wines

Visit Jointek Fine Wines online to save on Decanter Asia Wine Awards (DAWA) 2019 award-winning wines from New Zealand, Spain and France.

Now until 30 April 2020, Jointek Fine Wines is offering up to 20% off on a selection of DAWA 2019 award-winning wines. In support of the Decanter Asia Wine Awards, they are offering savings up to HK$60 per wine, as well as the opportunity to discover some of the competition’s medal winners.

Jointek Fine Wines Company Ltd. was founded in 1988 and is a world-renown distributor in China. From 1996 onward, it has focused on imported wine business development, both in wholesale and on & off trade channels in the Chinese market, becoming one of the the biggest buyers of wines from Bordeaux over the last 10 years.

With its headquarters in Hong Kong, Jointek became the first Hong Kong enterprise to sell imported wines to the Chinese market has gained a great reputation in the wine industries of Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Southeast Asia.

To learn more and take advantage of Jointek’s DAWA promotion, visit the website here.

Jointek Fine Wines promotional offer: DAWA 2019 award-winning wines

Torre Rosazza, Altromerlot, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy, 2015

Silver, 91 points

Château Maucoil, Châteauneuf-du-Pape, Rhône, France, 2014

*DAWA 2016, Silver, 93 points

Bodegas Riojanas, Monte Real, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2011

Bronze, 87 points

Monte Real, Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2015

Bronze, 86 points

Yealands, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2019

Bronze, 86 points

Yealands, Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2018

Commended, 85 points

Yealands Estate Single Vineyard, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2019

Commended, 85 points

Yealands Estate, Single Vineyard Pinot Noir, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2018

Commended, 85 points

Address: 8/F, Wyler Centre, Phase II,

200 Tai Lin Pai Road, Kwai Chung,

New Territories, Hong Kong

E: internet@jointekfinewines.com.hk

W: www.jointekfinewines.com.hk/en/