DAWA judge profile: Ronald Khoo

Ronald Khoo, a wine buyer for Cathay Pacific airlines, joins the Decanter Asia Wine Awards as a new judge for 2019.

Ronald Khoo

Ron Khoo is an accountant by training who stumbled upon the world of fine wine and gourmet food, left the numbers and headed towards his passion. His journey of more than 19 years of entrepreneurial experience includes running businesses involved in wine importation, retail, wholesale and restaurants in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. He then spent 3 years running a social business which helps feed children in need and continues to be active in The Food for Good Project during his free time.

He is a WSET Diploma holder and has facilitated multiple wine education classes, tastings and has contributed to various lifestyle publications on wine & travel.

Ron currently lives in Hong Kong and works for Cathay Pacific where he manages the wine & spirits program.

2019 is Khoo’s first year as a Decanter Asia Wine Awards judge.