DAWA judge profile: Sarah Heller MW

Sarah Heller MW, content creator, visual artist and wine branding expert, is a new addition to the judging panel for the Decanter Asia Wine Awards 2018.

Sarah Heller MW

Sarah Heller MW is a content creator, visual artist and wine branding expert based in Hong Kong and at 30 is the world’s youngest Master of Wine. Her educational wine videos have over 3 million students.

She produces an art series called Visual Tasting Notes, owns a boutique design agency Radix + Folium, is a brand ambassador and design collaborator for Lucaris Crystal, is in charge of wine selection for the Almásy Collection of Central European wines and was recently appointed to the faculty of the Vinitaly International Academy.

She is regularly invited to speak on several topics including Italian wine, Asian wine markets and e-commerce, and is a frequent judge in wine competitions across Asia Pacific.