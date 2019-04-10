DWWA judge profile: Raimonds Tomsons

Raimonds Tomsons is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA).

Raimonds Tomsons

As well as being Wine Ambassador at Prike Lativia, Raimonds, Tomsons is Manager and Head Sommelier at Vincents restaurant in Riga, Latvia.

He has been part of numerous sommelier competitions and has consequently won a broad selection of awards including Best Sommelier of Europe and Africa 2017 in Vienna and becoming A.S.I. 3rd Best Sommelier of the World in 2019.

Tomsons was previously President of the Latvian Sommelier Association and is now a Member of the Board since 2015.

