There’s no denying it, autumn is upon those of us in the northern hemisphere. Leaves are clogging up driveways, it’s getting dark earlier than we think it should, and the shops are looking ahead to Halloween, bonfire night, Thanksgiving and – gulp! – Christmas.

As we look to heartwarming dishes – tied together with seasonal ingredients – to keep the impending chill at bay it makes sense to alter our drinking habits too. Below are some great red and white wines, selected by our experts, to ward off the cooler evenings and help you get in an autumnal mood. For further inspiration, check out our guide to types of wine to serve with truffle dishes, risottos and pasta.

If you’re in the southern half of the world, you might want to see our summer wine ideas.

The below wines have been tasted by Decanter experts and are under £25, with the majority coming in at under £20 – the perfect time to try something new.

Autumn wine under £25: 20 reds and whites to try

{} {"wineId":"42622","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42211","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41882","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42050","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42496","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42053","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"40923","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42054","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41892","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41504","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42626","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42198","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41505","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42057","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41507","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"42223","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"39409","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41509","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"41462","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {"wineId":"33562","displayCase":"standard","paywall":true} {}

You may also like: