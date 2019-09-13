There’s no denying it, autumn is upon those of us in the northern hemisphere. Leaves are clogging up driveways, it’s getting dark earlier than we think it should, and the shops are looking ahead to Halloween, bonfire night and – gulp! – Christmas.

As we look to heartwarming dishes – tied together with seasonal ingredients – to keep the impending chill at bay it makes sense to alter our drinking habits too. Below are some great red wines, selected by our experts, to ward off the cooler evenings and help you get in an autumnal mood.

If you’re in the southern half of the world, you might want to see our summer wine ideas.

Red wine for autumn:

