Top 10 lower alcohol wines

If you’re watching your alcohol intake this January – but not doing a full ‘dry January‘ – give one of these lower alcohol wines a try.

All of the below range between 7%abv – 11.5%, so make a lighter option, especially if you’ve slightly over indulged at Christmas.

If you’re also watching your spending, they’re all under £20.

It’s also a great chance to try something new, if that’s one of your wine new year resolutions.

Look out for Peter Richards MW’s article on low-and n0-alcohol wines, the February 2020 issue of Decanter, on sale now.

Ten top lower alcohol wines to try