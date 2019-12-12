Great value Christmas Ports to try

Whether your preferred style of Port is a nutty tawny, a fruity LBV, a bargain single-quinta or a sledgehammer vintage Port, the sheer variety of fortified wines produced in the Douro region of Portugal should be celebrated.

If you’re looking for a value option, take a look at our Christmas Port recommendations below. Most of the wines in our roundup retail for less than £20/$25, although we have included a couple of slightly more expensive examples which still offer great value for money, such as Maynard’s 40-year-old Tawny Port, which can be found at Aldi for just £34.99.

With bottles from some of the region’s top names, such as Taylor’s, Graham’s, Fonseca, Warre’s and Quinta do Noval, as well as supermarket own-labels from M&S, Tesco, Booth’s, Morrisons and Lidl, we are sure you’ll find something for the table over this festive period.

See also: Cheese and Port matching guide

Value Christmas Port recommendations:

