Calling all UK wine retailers

With the deadline for this year’s Decanter Retailer Awards approaching, here’s an outline of the main benefits of entering and winning an award.

1. Brand Alignment with Decanter, the world’s leading wine media brand

We announce the shortlist, runners-up and winners on Decanter.com, publish the full results in the November issue of Decanter magazine and shout about it all over our social media platforms.

See what one of last year’s winners said…

“Many customers, and indeed potential customers, recognise the awards through their awareness of the Decanter brand and the esteem in which it’s held. In this way, having an award reassures existing customers that they are buying from a top retailer.“ Hannah Schwarzer – Tanners Wines, National Wine Shop & Subscription Wine Club of the Year 2018

2. See where your store ranks against your competitors

Curious to know how your business is doing in the eyes of our experts?

Our judges evaluate performance and look for evidence of excellence over the past year scoring entrants from 1-10 on:

Performance

Staff training

Wine range

Customer service

Innovation

3. Attract the attention of new customers and suppliers

If you win, come runner-up or make the shortlist you will have access to the Decanter Retailer Awards logos and marketing materials in our Media Centre to help you promote your success.

4. Find out what the British wine drinking public really think about your business with the People’s Choice award

NEW to 2019 – all entrants to the Decanter Retailer Awards will be put forward to a public vote to be crowned the Decanter Retailer of the Year People’s Choice winner. This will give you the chance to connect and interact even more with your consumers by campaigning and getting them to vote for you.

5. A night out to celebrate

After all, in the word’s of the Decanter Retailer Award’s Chairman, Peter Richards…

“One of the primary duties of wine is to be fun”

All entrants are warmly invited to join us at the Decanter Retailer Awards ceremony and after-party, regardless of whether you made the shortlist or not. Join us on Thursday 26 September at the OXO2 where we will reveal this year’s Decanter Retailer Award winners, alongside wine, canapés and live music.

Click here to take a sneak peak from last year’s ceremony.

