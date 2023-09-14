Award-winning wines to buy now at Jeroboams

Both in-store and online, Jeroboams offers a delightful and ever-improving wine experience, as well as personable service, fantastic list, great price range and excellent in-store promotions – including this newly curated Decanter Winners 2023 Mixed Case.

What’s more, while stocks last, the award-winning retailer is offering Decanter readers 10% off the case with the code DWWA10, which also qualifies for free UK delivery.

Opening its 10th location in London on King’s Road this year, Jeroboams is a wine retailer that continues to go from strength to strength, all while keeping its neighbourly charm as ‘London’s local wine merchant’.

No stranger to awards, winning Decanter Retailer Awards ‘Outstanding Retailer of the Year’ title in 2022, Jeroboams has been recognised as our Best London Multi-Store two years running, Best Italy Specialist and Best New Zealand Specialist.

or scroll down to see the DWWA 2023 winners available at Jeroboams

Tasted and rated by some of the world’s leading wine experts, and stocked by one of London’s most reputable retailers, the below DWWA mixed case comes recommended by us, and them.

What’s inside Jeroboams DWWA 2023 mixed case:

Joseph Perrier, Cuvée Royale Brut, Champagne, France 2013

Gold, 95 points

Brimming with buttery apricot tart, rich roasted nuts and vanilla fig and enlivened by a searing lime citrus character and an energising red apple acidity. Alc 12%

Vigna Traverso, Pinot Grigio, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021

Silver, 92 points

Engaging gunpowder and white pepper aromas with a pear and almond tart succulence on the palate; fresh, lifted and juicy. Alc 14.5%

Weingut Nastl, Langenlois Riesling, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria, 2022

Silver, 91 points

Inviting aromatics of lifted floral notes, peach and tangerine zest, while the palate is braced with a crisp acidity and plush fruit. Alc 12.5%

Bodegas Epifanio Rivera, Erial Tradicion Familia, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020

Silver, 91 points

100% Tempranillo

Vivid cherry, blueberry and sweet tobacco aromas. The palate is fresh and long with well-integrated oak and firm tannin. Alc 14.5%

Feudo Disisa, Gran Massenti, Monreale, Sicily, Italy 2019

Silver, 90 points

Savoury nose showing aromas of meat with intense cherry notes. Plenty of crunchy acidity, very lively on the palate. Alc 14%

Costers Del Priorat, Pissarres, Priorat, Spain 2021

Bronze, 87 points

65% Grenache, 35% Carignan

Lifted strawberry and fine earth aromas. The palate is well-structured, spicy and vibrant with red berries, iodine and a touch of campfire. Alc 14.5%

Jeroboams stocks an extensive range of wines, priding themselves on an ability to find the most interesting wine, covering an extensive range, sourced at the most competitive price, to meet the ever-changing tastes and demands of the customer. This includes a wide range of wines awarded from Decanter World Wine Awards.

DWWA 2023 medal winners to seek out at Jeroboams

Sparkling

Moët & Chandon, Grand Vintage Extra Brut, Champagne, France 2015

Platinum, 97 points

Inviting on the nose, showing a symphony of nutty aromas, with mouthwatering notes of vanilla, toast, green apple and pear skin. Luscious in the mouth, with a beautifully creamy texture, supported by an energetic, shimmery acidity. Alc 12.5%

Joseph Perrier, Cuvée Royale Brut, Champagne, France 2013

Gold, 95 points

Brimming with buttery apricot tart, rich roasted nuts and vanilla fig and enlivened by a searing lime citrus character and an energising red apple acidity. Alc 12%

Della Vite, Extra Dry, Prosecco di Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy NV

Silver, 90 points

Yeasty nose with aromas of yellow peach, apricots and notes of almonds and yogurt. Rich and concentrated, very foamy. Alc 11.5%

Joseph Perrier , Cuvée Royale Rosé Brut, Champagne, France NV

Bronze, 87 points

Raspberry brioche and dough. Charming and elegant. Shrill acidity here facing a juicy fruity palate. Alc 12%

Yotes Court Vineyard, Livelovelaugh Pinot Gris Brut, Kent, United Kingdom 2021

Bronze, 87 points

Clean with lifted grapefruit and green apple aromas. Citrus on the palate but not much autolysis. Alc 12%

White

Vigna Traverso, Pinot Grigio, Colli Orientali del Friuli, Friuli-Venezia Giulia, Italy 2021

Silver, 92 points

Engaging gunpowder and white pepper aromas with a pear and almond tart succulence on the palate; fresh, lifted and juicy. Alc 14.5%

Weingut Nastl, Langenlois Riesling, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2022

Silver, 91 points

Inviting aromatics of lifted floral notes, peach and tangerine zest, while the palate is braced with a crisp acidity and plush fruit. Alc 12.5%

Feudo Disisa, Lu Bancu, Monreale, Sicily, Italy 2021

Bronze, 88 points

Ripe peaches, nectarines and tropical fruit aromas. Concentrated and harmonious on the palate. Long finish. Alc 13.5%

Feudo Disisa, Grillo, Sicilia, Sicily, Italy 2022

Bronze, 87 points

Peachy aromas with notes of melon, aromatic herbs and citrus fruit. Crisp acidity, elegant finish. Alc 13%

Red

Costers Del Priorat, Clos Cypres, Priorat, Spain 2019

Silver, 92 points

Beautiful purity of intense blackberry fruit on the nose. Full-bodied, rich and ripe. Cashmere fruit wraps around the ripe tannic structure. Super drinking! Alc 14.5%

Bodegas Epifanio Rivera, Erial, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020

Silver, 91 points

Complex blackberry, cream, nutmeg and smoke nose. Beautiful purity of fruit on the palate with good integration of ripe acidity and firm tannins from the oak. Alc 14.5%

Bodegas Epifanio Rivera, Erial Tradicion Familia, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2020

Silver, 91 points

Vivid cherry, blueberry and sweet tobacco aromas. The palate is fresh and long with well-integrated oak and firm tannin. Alc 14.5%

Feudo Disisa, Gran Massenti, Monreale, Sicily, Italy 2019

Silver, 90 points

Savoury nose showing aromas of meat with intense cherry notes. Plenty of crunchy acidity, very lively on the palate. Alc 14%

Costers Del Priorat, Pissarres, Priorat, Spain 2021

Bronze, 87 points

Lifted strawberry and fine earth aromas. The palate is well-structured, spicy and vibrant with red berries, iodine and a touch of campfire. Alc 14.5%

St. Supéry Estate Vineyards, Dollarhide Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, United States 2018

Bronze, 89 points

Intense aromas of cherry liqueur and blueberry with notes of vanilla. Warm on the palate. Alc 14.5%

About Jeroboams

Locations

Promotion period: While stock lasts

Promotion details: Save 10% plus enjoy free shipping on Jeroboams’ Decanter Winners 2023 Mixed Case with the code DWWA10 at checkout

Follow Jeroboams



Related articles