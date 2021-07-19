Decanter launches the DWWA Buyers’ Report – UK Market

Decanter has introduced the DWWA Buyers’ Report to assist producers who have won a medal at the Decanter World Wine Awards and are looking to gain or improve distribution in the UK by having their wines evaluated by a panel of industry-leading buyers from both the off and on-trade.

As part of the initiative, entrants will receive a personalised feedback report from Decanter containing:

A detailed assessment of their wine and its commercial potential from leading UK buyers with purchasing influence

Channel strategy and route-to-market recommendations

Benchmarking analysis with similar wines already in the UK market

A review of the packaging and its channel suitability

Quotes attributed to Decanter that can be used in commercial/ promotional materials

Find out more in our entry pack →

‘The DWWA Buyers’ Report offers the final missing piece in the jigsaw of wine competitions: a chance for producers to put their awarded wines in front of trade experts to assess the commercial potential of the wine in the UK market’ commented Beth Willard, buying director at Winetraders and buyer on the 2021 panel.

She continued, ‘DWWA medals already give producers a helping hand to sell wines in the UK but this shows excellent added value in offering a full assessment of the wine from packaging to channel strategy.’

Pierre Mansour, head of buying at The Wine Society – also on the 2021 buying panel – added, ‘The Buyers’ Report is an excellent initiative by Decanter which brings commercial insight and a UK-based perspective for those wine producers who have nailed quality, through the blind tasting exercise, but are looking for guidance and real-life input in how to crack distribution in one of the best wine markets in the world.’

Entries for the 2021 Buyers’ Report are now open until 24 September 2021, exclusively for producers who have won a Bronze medal and/or above at the 2021 Decanter World Wine Awards.

The 2021 buying panel

The buying panel for the Buyers’ Report is made up of key buyers and industry experts representing all key sectors in the UK market.

These include national and independent retailers, importers, leading fine and casual dining restaurants and exclusive members’ clubs. Confirmed buyers for the 2021 DWWA Buyers’ Report include:

Ronan Sayburn MS, Master of wine and head of wine at 67 Pall Mall

Andrew Shaw, Head of trading – wines, beers & spirits at Marks & Spencer

Rebecca Palmer, Associate director and buyer at Corney & Barrow

Clement Robert MS, Master Sommelier and group head sommelier/buyer at Caprice Holdings

Ana Sapungiu MW, Master of wine and head wine buyer at Oddbins

Maggie Macpherson, Group buyer at Jeroboams

Mags Janjo, Buyer and owner at MJ Wine Cellars

See more buyers on this year’s panel →

Key dates for 2021

19 July 2021

Entries open

24 September 2021

Entry deadline

1 October 2021

Entry form & direct delivery deadline

18-22 October 2021

Judging dates

Buyers’ reports will be sent to producers on 12 November 2021

Go to DWWA homepage