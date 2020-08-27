Decanter World Wine Awards: The Co-Chairs’ Selection

Andrew Jefford, Michael Hill Smith MW and Sarah Jane Evans MW select and describe their most memorable wines from the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards:

Andrew Jefford’s most memorable

97 points, Best in Show

£27.48-£30 Cambridge Wine Merchants, Justerini & Brooks

This super-slender but indubitably classy Chardonnay is grown close to a series of Neolithic megalith ruins. Despite its graceful outlines, the wine strikes me as something of a megalith itself: staking out the historic arrival of the UK as a producing zone for fine still wine. It may not last the full 12,000 years, but it will certainly age beautifully for a decade or more. Alc 12.5%

96 points, Gold

N/A UK www.domaineserene.com

Wines like this refined, poised Pinot underline how far and how fast this northwestern US state, with its red volcanic soils and complicated weather patterns, has come since we crested the millennium. Alc 14.1%

95 points, Gold

£18.88-£19.75 Four Walls, The Good Wine Shop, Winearray

I visited Marc Romak and Marlène Durand back in 2017, and am delighted to see them among the medals two years later – and to see Crozes proving its amazing potential with a delicious, fruit-packed, high-focus red. The northern Rhône is increasingly looking like a little Burgundy, with parcellaires and prices to match. If you want value, head for Crozes every time. Alc 13%

Michael Hill Smith MW’s most memorable

98 points, Best in Show

£179 Widely available

An exceptional aged blanc de blancs that has developed wonderful toasty characters. Spectacular. Alc 12.3%

95 points, Gold

£38.15-£46.99 Christopher Keiller, Exel, Liberty Wines, Oz Wines, The Drink Shop, The Fine Wine Co

I may well be biased, but I continue to be excited by Australian cool-climate Chardonnay and all things Tasmanian. An outstanding wine of great purity from this impressive duo. Alc 12.5%

98 points, Best in Show

£64-£80.50 Cambridge Wine Merchants, Hedonism, Luvian’s Bottle Shop, Simply Wines Direct, The Wine Reserve

This tiny Atlantic island produces some of the world’s most fascinating, long-living and unique ‘process’ wines. A classic multilayered, tangy Madeira: delicious. Alc 20%

97 points, Best in Show

£65-£78/50cl Widely available

Sherry is passion of mine and Lustau is a consistent star across all its styles. This 30 year-old Oloroso is extraordinary – nutty, hyper-complex, long and lingering. Alc 21%

Sarah Jane Evans MW’s most memorable

97 points, Best in Show

£29.95 Exel

Look at the vintage. This is what great Albariño can be about. Some wine lovers can’t get their heads around Albariño with years on lees, but trust me, it can be magical. Superbly complex. Alc 13%

97 points, Best in Show

£21.25 (2019) Blas ar Fwyd, Connolly’s, Hennings

Walking through the judging as a Co-Chair there was a real buzz of excitement about this Kisi, and rightly so. Bruised apple fruit, lightly textured, brilliant acidity. Alc 13%

95 points, Gold

£45 (ib, 2016) Alex Marton, Jeroboams

Cabernet Franc + Alejandro Vigil = always a winning proposition. My favourite from the winery’s three 2019 Golds – all of them Cabernet Franc. Alc 13.9%

97 points, Platinum

£37-£39.99/37.5cl The Salusbury Winestore, WoodWinters

There’s always a ‘handbag’ wine – one you want to smuggle out at the end of the day. This, sadly, had to stay, but its memory lingers: great counterpoint between dried fruit and orange zest succulence. Alc 12%

