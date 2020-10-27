Discover award-winning English wines at Grape Britannia

Awarded a record number of medals at the 2020 Decanter World Wine Awards, discover some of the UK's top-scoring wines with award-winning retailer Grape Britannia.

Proud to stock exclusively English and Welsh wines, Grape Britannia sells both online and through its shop and bar in Cambridge, UK.

Founded in 2019 by husband and wife team Matt and Natalie Hodgson, Grape Britannia’s vision is to showcase an unrivalled range of exceptional quality, locally sourced and expertly curated English and Welsh wines.

Matt and Natalie have travelled the length and breadth of England and Wales, visiting countless vineyards, to select the best examples of winemaking on these shores. They now stock over 200 wines – not just from the internationally renowned English Sparkling Wine category, but dozens of the now world-class still wines of all shades, together with dessert and fortified wines. Organic, natural and biodynamic wines feature throughout the range.

Awarded a minimum of 90 points and re-tasted up to four separate times in the DWWA judging process, the Silver, Gold and Best in Show English wines included in Grape Britannia’s mixed case offer outstanding examples of the high quality wines – both still and sparkling – that England is able to produce.

Roebuck Estates, Classic Cuvee Brut, West Sussex, United Kingdom 2014

Best in Show, 97 points

A pale, silvery hue and a stream of fine bubbles, followed by keen, ultra-fresh aromas in which the graceful, creamy notes of fine Chardonnay mingle with deeper fruits from the two Pinots: apple, pear, quince. Everything sketched out on the nose is delivered with great precision and focus on the palate in this refined and searching wine, and its length and persistence on the finish is testament to the kind of slow acquisition of phenolic (or flavour) ripeness which Southern England’s climate now permits. That vivacity and assurance are re-defining the boundaries for northern, high-latitude sparkling wine creation: taste it here.

Gusbourne, Blanc de Noirs, Kent, United Kingdom 2016

Gold, 95 points

Fragrant and multi-layered, with concentrated, elegant strawberry and redcurrant, wrapped in refreshing acidity and fleshed out by toasty autolytic notes, finally revealing almond and peach stone.

Chapel Down, Kit’s Coty Chardonnay, Kent, United Kingdom 2017

Gold, 95 points

Complex and structured, with fresh acidity balanced by huge fruit including bruised apple, apricot and tart peach, with overtones of smoke, butter and vanilla.<

Charles Palmer, Pinot Noir, East Sussex, United Kingdom 2018

Silver, 91 points

Very appealing Pinot nose of aromatic raspberry fruit, followed by crunchy berry and rhubarb on a concentrated, powerful and long palate.

Albourne Estate, Bacchus, West Sussex, United Kingdom 2018

Silver, 90 points

Fine concentration of lemon and lime fruit which show weight, texture and an underlying saline, seashell minerality.

Lyme Bay, Pinot Noir Rosé, Devon, United Kingdom 2018

Silver, 90 points

Bright and vibrant, with red currant, orange zest, lemon and apple blossom scents, backed by an expressive, refreshing palate possessing red apple and raspberry.

