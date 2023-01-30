Discover DWWA medal winners with Grand Cru, Wine Concierge, 1855 The Bottle Shop and Corney and Barrow in Singapore

A selection of the Decanter World Wine Awards 2020, 2021 and 2022 medal winners are being promoted in Singapore both online and in-store in the first three months of 2023.
Now until the end of February, enjoy 10% off when purchasing DWWA 2022 award-winning wines at Grand Cru, Wine Concierge.
In March, 1855 The Bottle Shop will provide up to 25% off on nine DWWA medal winners including three Best in Show wines from DWWA 2021 and 2022.
Corney and Barrow’s Singapore Branch will also feature some DWWA award-winning wines in March. Stay tuned for more details of the promotion.
Grand Cru, Wine Concierge
Founded by a team of wine lovers and collectors, Grand Cru, Wine Concierge strives to bring the finest wines from all around the world to wine connoisseurs and aficionados in Singapore. The shop provides an extensive selection of some of the world’s most exquisite and sought-after wine brands thanks to its experienced sommeliers and their relationships with the top wineries, vignerons and negociants across the major wine-growing regions.
1855 The Bottle Shop
A three-time recipient of Singapore Tatler’s Best Wine Retailer award from 2017 to 2019, 1855 The Bottle Shop is Singapore’s leading specialist wine and spirit retailer. Established in 2010, it has 10 stores operating island-wide, offering over 1,000 premium labels from all over the world, many of which are exclusive at 1855 The Bottle Shop. There is a fitting bottle for every palate and occasion, and the stores are happy to provide personalised recommendations to their customers.
Corney and Barrow
Corney and Barrow is one of London’s oldest wine merchants and holds Royal Warrants to HM The Queen and HRH The Prince of Wales. It opened offices in 2010 in Hong Kong and 2012 in Singapore to service local clients. The latest addition to the business is the Shanghai office opened in July 2021. Corney and Barrow’s Asian branches have access to its extensive wine selection in the UK and store a wide selection of these wines in the cellars in Singapore, Hong Kong, and Shanghai to guarantee a next-day delivery service.
Grand Cru, Wine Concierge x DWWA 2022
Grand Cru, Wine Concierge x DWWA 2022
Looking for wines for Valentine’s Day? Do not miss out on the Rosé sparklings featured at Grand Cru, Wine Concierge with a 10% discount:
Perrier-Jouët, Belle Epoque Rosé Brut, Champagne, France 2012
DWWA 2022 Gold, 95 points
Pale colour, with a zesty style of cranberry juice and strawberries, flowers and a rich autolytic character. Delicate notes of milk chocolate and white almonds. The palate is tangy, with beautiful acid balance and just the right amount of fruit weight. Perfect now but will mature further. Gorgeous.
Botter, Brilla! Rosé Extra Dry, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy 2021
DWWA 2022 Bronze, 88 points
Flavoursome, juicy, and enjoyable, with hints of strawberries and a slightly bitter edge.
1855 The Bottle Shop x DWWA 2021 & 2022
Wines being promoted at 1855 The Bottle Shop in March with up to 25% discount:
Vignobles Luc Schweitzer, Château De La Chapelle, Blaye Côtes de Bordeaux, Bordeaux, France 2018
DWWA 2021 Best in Show, 97 points
Blaye as a sub-region impressed our DWWA judges for the second year running, and this year the zone made it into our top 50 Best In Show with this excitingly deep flavoured 2018 blend of Merlot with 15 per cent Cabernet Sauvignon. This unoaked wine is a saturated deep purple-black in colour, with excitingly classical, generous, timeless aromas of warm blackcurrant and black cherry fruits and sweet, fresh plums. On the palate, it is every bit as generous as the colour and aroma suggests it will be: a torrent of pure fruit, soft tannins and juicy acidity. It is from Bordeaux, though, and there’s an Atlantic nuance and freshness coming from the soils and skies which brings its own nascent complexity to this exciting young wine.
Tohu, Whenua Matua Chardonnay, Upper Moutere, Nelson, New Zealand 2018
DWWA 2021 Best in Show, 97 points
Sauvignon Blanc and latterly Pinot Noir have made much of the running for New Zealand, but the nation’s Chardonnay has been quietly building its successes down the years, and it’s not unusual to hear wine trade insiders confess that it is, in the end, their favourite Kiwi variety. This pure, restrained example from Nelson on the tip of the South Island is fresh and percussive on the nose, with a struck match or flintlock character that is almost more reminiscent of the Loire than of Burgundy. It’s the leanest and coolest of all of our Chardonnay quintet with some salt and chalk dust notes misting the pastel-drawn apple and pear fruits; look out for a nori seaweed finish, too.
Craggy Range, Syrah, Gimblett Gravels, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2020
DWWA 2022 Best in Show, 97 points
The Gimblett Gravels endeavour is a model for terroir research outside traditional regions, and recent generous vintages have really begun to pay off for this disciplined private association of Hawke’s Bay wine growers. This is glorious Syrah: deep, dense and black-red in colour, with classic varietal aromas which combine inner urgency with sweet seduction. On the palate the wine offers a cascade of fruit, with tempered acidity and shy tannins. It’s the grain to that fruit which impresses so: primary (plum, currant and sloe) yet nuanced, too, perfumed to the last drop and with a sense of stone behind the fruit to lend it dignity and keep you coming back to the glass for more.
Craggy Range, Te Muna Road Vineyard Pinot Noir, Martinborough, Wairarapa, New Zealand 2019
DWWA 2022 Gold, 96 points
Complex and focused nose displaying scents of black plums, wild strawberry and seductive mineral notes. Silky texture on the palate, with dense plummy fruit.
El Coto, Coto de Imaz, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain, 2016
DWWA 2022 Gold, 95 points
This is an immensely satisfying mouthful of wine with sweet vanilla oak, black/red cherry fruit, cassis and blackberry scents. The palate has polished black fruit appeal, sleek oak layering, sandy-grained tannins and a pulsating refined finish. A magnificent wine that will doubtlessly develop slowly and surely.
Kracher, Beerenauslese Cuvée, Not applicable, Burgenland, Austria 2018
DWWA 2022 Silver, 93 points
Lifted nose of dried apricots, peach jam, raisins, nougat and cassata siciliana. Vibrant acidity on the palate, well-defined texture.
Le Ragose, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico Riserva, Veneto, Italy, 2011
DWWA 2022 Silver, 92 points
A modern style with well-integrated vanilla oak, notes of sweet spices, and dried fruits. Firm tannins with supporting fruit concentration.
Silverado Vineyards, Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley, California, United States 2018
Silver, 91 points
Ripe cassis, toast, vanilla and spice nose. Sleek tannins and appetising acidity. Precisely defined blackcurrant and black plum flavours and well-integrated oak.
Vik, La Piu Belle, Cachapoal, Chile 2019
DWWA 2022 Silver, 90 points
Lavishly rich chocolatey dark fruit with lots of creamy oak. Old school opulence with a bittersweet finish. Blockbuster!
Corney and Barrow x DWWA 2020, 2021 & 2022
Eradus, Sauvignon Blanc, Awatere Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2021
DWWA 2022 Silver, 93 points
Bright apple and grapefruit aromas with notes of lime and lemon. Plush and lively palate with green mango. Piquant finish.
Ambriel, Classic Cuvée Brut, West Sussex, United Kingdom NV
DWWA 2021 Bronze, 88 points
Long and very attractive, with zesty citrus, green apple, fragrant strawberry, raspberry and toast.
Ambriel, Rosé, West Sussex, United Kingdom 2015
DWWA 2021 Silver, 91 points
Bright ripe strawberry and rhubarb aromas. Full and long with tangy, maturing flavours and a refreshing finish.
Vignamaggio, Monna Lisa, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2016
DWWA 2020 Silver, 90 points
Baked forest fruits, sloes and raspberries, on fine-grained tannins and complemented by chicory, walnut and cedar tones. Long and with great intensity.
