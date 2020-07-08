DWWA 2019 Rosé: Top-scoring wines beyond France

Elizabeth Gabay MW, Rod Smith MW and Joanna Simon tasted 178 rosé wines from Provence for Decanter’s August 2020 issue, finding proof that Provence rosé is one of the most reliable wine styles.
To add to the experts’ recommended wines, scores and tasting notes available in the August 2020 issue, downloadable on Decanter Premium, we take a look outside France to still rosé wines that received 90+ points at DWWA 2019 from the USA, New Zealand and Italy to Moldova, Morocco and beyond.
DWWA 2019: Top rosé wines beyond France
Australia
Bird in Hand, Pinot Nero Rosé, Adelaide Hills, South Australia, Australia 2018
Silver, 91 points
100% Pinot Noir
Clean and focused, with strawberry and fresh picked red fruit. Ultra crisp and pure on the finish, with a pleasant pink grapefruit character.
E.McDougall & Co, Margaret River, Western Australia, Australia 2018
Silver, 92 points
57% Tempranillo, 32% Syrah, 11% Nebbiolo
Aromatic lift to the nose, with grapefruit and a certain austerity. Dry and light, with lots of fruit character.
Jacob’s Creek, Le Petit Rosé, South Eastern Australia, Australia 2018
Silver, 91 points
57% Pinot Noir, 25% Grenache, 10% Mataro
Fresh and bright, with prominent red fruits and grapefruit aromas. Lingering fresh creamy palate, with fruit driven finish.
Raïdis Estate, Cheeky Goat Pinot Gris, Coonawarra, South Australia, Australia 2018
Silver, 91 points
100% Pinot Gris
Pleasant herby and ripe apple character, with pink fruit and a tea-like aroma. Hints of red fruit adding complexity on the finish. Impressive!
Workshop Wine Co., Bench Blend, South Eastern Australia, Australia 2018
Silver, 91 points
55% Aglianico, 13% Shiraz, 10% Negroamaro
Pretty aromas of herbal undertones and expressive florals. Juicy and fresh with darker fruit and almond skin bite. A steal at this price!
Bulgaria
Villa Yustina, 4 Seasons, Thracian Valley, Southern Region – Thracian Lowland, Bulgaria 2018
100% Rubin
Attractive fresh and fruity aromas with inviting strawberry characters and other red fruit. Smooth and spicy with a touch of minerality.
China
Chateau Changyu Moser XV, Moser Legend Blanc de Noir Cabernet Sauvignon, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia, China 2018
Gold, 95 points
100% Cabernet Sauvignon
Restrained aromas of red fruits and cream that continue on the palate. There’s a mouthfilling weight but with sufficient acidity to keep everything fresh and pleasing. Enjoy now.
Greece
Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Rosé, Amyndeon, Macedonia, Greece 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Xinomavro
Strawberry scented, with a smokey minerality. Crisp front palate with plum and blueberry, and a bone dry finish.
Domaine Messenicolas, Moi, Je M’en Fous! Greece 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Muscat of Hamberg
Notes of raspberry tart, with Turkish delight rose water aromas. Crisp palate with sweet peach and ripe red berry flavours.
Ktima Tselepos, Gris de Nuit Moschofilero, Arkadia, Peloponnese, Greece 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Moschofilero
Light smokey nose, with bright red fruit, wild strawberry and candied raspberry on the palate. Stylish and very well made.
Sokos, Epilinios Rosé, Central Greece, Greece 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Limnio
Perfumed nose with aromas of roses and raspberries. Boiled sweets on the palate with rose petal freshness. Delightful.
Israel
Carmel Winery, Appellation Rose, Judean Hills, Israel 2018
Silver, 90 points
65% Marselan, 35% Grenache
Appealing drive and flow to this, with seams of minerals running through the red fruits that balance power with finesse.
Italy
Cantina Bottenago, Anima Famiglia Goffi, Riviera del Garda Classico, Lombardy, Italy 2018
Silver, 90 points
40% Groppello Gentile, 20% Barbera, 20% Sangiovese
Ripe perfumed fruit aromas and flavours. Great texture on the palate, charming wild strawberry finish with fresh acidity and length.
Contesa Società Agricola, Contesa, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2018
Elegant wine with juicy fruit, candied strawberry and raspberry. Intense, with fresh acidity and good length of flavour. Delicious and very summery.
Ferzo, Superiore, Cerasuolo d’Abruzzo, Abruzzo, Italy 2018
100% Montepulciano
Perfumed nose of pomegranate, grapefruit and a touch of strawberry. Medium bodied, with vibrant freshness and ripe lush flavours. Very tasty wine.
Moldova
Purcari, Vinohora Fetească Neagră-Montepulciano, Moldova 2018
Silver, 90 points
65% Feteasca Neagra, 35% Montepulciano
Attractive weight and rounded structure, with scents and flavours of raspberry, strawberry, violets and honeysuckle.
Morocco
Volubilia, Gris, Guerrouane, Meknès & Fès, Morocco 2018
Silver, 90 points
60% Caladoc, 20% Mourvedre, 20% Marselan
Crisp and vibrant. Very much red-fruit driven, but with an intriguing, persistent salty flavour in addition to a scattering of rose petals.
New Zealand
Marisco Vineyards, The King’s Desire Pinot Noir, Marlborough, New Zealand, 2018
Silver, 90 points
98% Pinot Noir, 1% Pinot Gris, 1% Merlot
Pretty red fruit nose. Dry, fresh and delicate wine with cherry and subtle floral flavours and a crisp, mouth-tingling finish.
Marisco Vineyards, Three Terraces Pinot Rosé, Waihopai Valley, Marlborough, New Zealand 2018
Silver, 90 points
70% Pinot Noir, 30% Pinot Gris
Ripe red cherry, raspberries, and flint nose. Mineral and pure with abundant tension and clean flavours, subliminal sweetness and crisp acidity.
Nockie’s Palette, Georgetown Pinot, Central Otago, New Zealand 2018
Silver, 92 points
100% Pinot Noir
Delicately scented with floral, cherry, crushed herb and spice. A fruit focused palate with flavours supported by an attractively ethereal texture.
Wooing Tree, Blondie, Central Otago, New Zealand 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Pinot Noir
Delicately scented with pretty wild strawberry fruit. Floral and cherry flavours. Dry in the mouth with an attractive texture.
Romania
Agro Industrial Ceres, C’est Soir Busuioaca de Bohotin, Iasi, Moldova, Romania 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Busuioaca de Bohotin
Wonderful and interesting celebration of native grapes. Quite like Muscat but with more red fruits, and a bold, bright, persistent finish.
South Africa
Boschendal, The Rose Garden, Coastal Region, South Africa 2018
Silver, 90 points
50% Merlot, 50% Pinotage
Light red fruit bouquet, with a touch of herbal underneath. Satisfyingly fresh palate, sweet candy floss notes, fruit and capiscum on clean finish.
Spain
Gonzalo Celayeta, Navarra, Spain 2018
100% Grenache
Fragrant fresh herbal aromas with stone fruit and subtle red berry notes. Great focus and tension on the palate, vibrant.
IPL, Espartero, Rioja, Spain 2018
Silver, 90 points
40% Verdejo, 30% Garnacha, 30% Tempranillo
Pale pink bright colour. Nose with notes of fresh strawberries and raspberries. Crisp, fresh, easy drinking. Well made.
Rioja Vega, Rosado Colección Tempranillos, Rioja, Spain 2018
Silver, 90 points
50% Tempranillo, 50% Tempranillo Blanco
Attractive rose-pink colour, Firm, mineral, zesty aroma. Nicely judged level of sweetness and fruity, zesty appeal. Full body and creamy texture.
Slovenia
Vinarstvo Colnar, Rose, Dolenjska, Posavje, Slovenia 2018
50% Blaufränkisch, 50% Pinot Noir
Pale and bright with vibrant citrus notes such as grapefruit and lemon. Raspberries and cream on the palate with a lively citric kick and mineral complexity. Characterful.
Turkey
Kavaklıdere Şarapları, Lâl, Aegean Coast Region, Turkey 2018
Silver, 90 points
100% Çalkarasi
Fine quality of wild strawberry and raspberry fruit which also show floral brightness and a refreshing cranberry finish.
United Kingdom
Camel Valley, Pinot Noir, Cornwall, United Kingdom 2018
Silver, 91 points
100% Pinot Noir
Zingy citrus, redcurrant and raspberries. Creamy palate and fruit intensity with a refreshing clean finish.
Gusbourne, Cherry Garden Vineyard Rosé, Kent, United Kingdom 2018
100% Pinot Noir
Savoury and lees flavours first, with red fruit following. Clean and complex, with chalky minerality.
Lyme Bay Winery, Pinot Noir Rosé, Devon, United Kingdom 2018
100% Pinot Noir
Spicy notes on the nose with red plum fruit. Bold and fruity. Great length and very satisfying finish.
Uruguay
Bodega Garzón, Pinot Noir Rosé, Maldonado, Uruguay 2018
100% Pinot Noir
This is a delightful, gastronomic, crisp and racy wine with delicate creamy red fruits and a long, salty-citrus finish. Refreshing, classy and persistent.
USA
California Wineries & Vineyards, Animé Tobias Glen Vineyard Rosé of Pinot Noir, Russian River Valley, California, USA 2017
100% Pinot Noir
Full bodied and wonderfully expressive, with notes of ripe fresh red plum, orange zest, red cherry and raspberry. Clean, precise and superbly executed.
Long Meadow Ranch, Pinot Noir, Anderson Valley, California, USA 2018
Silver, 93 points
100% Pinot Noir
A wonderfully clean and refreshing style of rose with succulent raspberries, red cherries, redcurrant and a touch of citrus. Beautiful purity of fruit.