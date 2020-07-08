DWWA 2019 Rosé: Top-scoring wines beyond France

Elizabeth Gabay MW, Rod Smith MW and Joanna Simon tasted 178 rosé wines from Provence for Decanter’s August 2020 issue, finding proof that Provence rosé is one of the most reliable wine styles.

To add to the experts’ recommended wines, scores and tasting notes available in the August 2020 issue, downloadable on Decanter Premium, we take a look outside France to still rosé wines that received 90+ points at DWWA 2019 from the USA, New Zealand and Italy to Moldova, Morocco and beyond.

DWWA 2019: Top rosé wines beyond France

For stockists and additional wine details, select the wine of interest

Australia

Silver, 91 points

100% Pinot Noir

Clean and focused, with strawberry and fresh picked red fruit. Ultra crisp and pure on the finish, with a pleasant pink grapefruit character.

Silver, 92 points

57% Tempranillo, 32% Syrah, 11% Nebbiolo

Aromatic lift to the nose, with grapefruit and a certain austerity. Dry and light, with lots of fruit character.