DWWA 2022: Celebrate the World Marselan Day with award-winning Marselans at ProWine Singapore 2023

Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Asia Regional Chair Poh Tiong Ch’ng hosted the masterclass entitled The Rise of Marselan in China at the leading trade fair in Southeast Asia on 27 April 2023, which is the World Marselan Day.

Ch’ng introduced the history of the Marselan grape and its journey from its birth country France to all over the world, especially China to a full house of 40+ trade professionals, then led the guests to taste six 100% Marselans that won Gold and Silver medals from DWWA 2022, including three wines from different regions in China compared with three others from France, Spain and Uruguay.

DWWA 2022: Top award-winning Chinese Marselans featured at ProWine Singapore

Silver, 90 points

Elegant, with hints of tobacco, cinnamon and dark fruit leading to a polished palate underpinned with well measured oak.

Gold, 95 points

Young wine showing plenty of ripe black cherries and kirsch, with layers of dark chocolate and hints of savoury nuances. Round and fleshy, with silky tannins.

Gold, 96 points

Quite expressive, showing loads of ripe and baked black fruits, cedar, clove and meat. It is opulent and well-structured, with spicy flavours of star anise and fennel.

Silver, 90 points

Aromas of tart cranberry, black fruit and spice. The baked blackberry and cherry palate has hints of clove and cinnamon. A good example of the grape.

Gold, 95 points

Beautiful and youthful nose displaying complex scents of nutmeg, violet, fresh blueberries, with smoke and meaty touches. Smooth texture, delicate with herbal an cedary flavours.

Silver, 90 points

Lots of dense, creamy oak with jammy black fruits. Superb concentration on the palate with hints of dried herbs adding some complexity.

