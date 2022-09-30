DWWA 2022: Top award-winning wines at ProWine Singapore

The masterclass was hosted by Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) Asia Regional Chair Poh Tiong Ch’ng, a leading wine writer in Singapore and a senior judge in several wine and spirit competitions.

Ch’ng named the masterclass The Revenge of Fruit and handpicked eight wines winning Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medals ‘for their pristine purity of fruit; varietal integrity; and, resounding affinity with their site and terroir’.

The masterclass was fully-booked two weeks before the fair opened its doors to thousands of trade professionals.

Ch’ng introduced the DWWA judging process and scoring system to 50 attendees before guiding them through the tasting of the featured wines and exploring the importance of fruit over oak. See below to discover what was showcased.

DWWA 2022: Top award-winning wines featured at ProWine Singapore

Gold, 96 points

(12.5%), 53% Chardonnay, 31% Pinot Noir, 16% Pinot Meunier

Subtle and complex, this wine has nuts, citrus, flint, green apples and blossom on the nose. Complex, with a core of fruit supplemented by savoury bread flavours. Green apples, quince, honey, lemons, pear skins mingle with nuts, spice and a touch of flint. Assertive mousse and a bold green apple and honeysuckle finish.

Platinum, 97 points

(12.5%), 100% Chardonnay

Deep and powerful, yet airborne and alive. The restrained aroma develops and opens to offer white flowers, lemon blossom, balm, and a light touch of nuts. The palate shows delicious lemon, apple, and melon, with some bright exotic details. The mineral-dry, biscuity finish shows an accent of fresh almond.

Best in Show, 97 points

(11%), 100% Sémillon

Those who long for freshness, restraint and petite shapeliness in white wine paired with a bracingly acidic palate shouldn’t confine their search to the northern hemisphere’s high-latitude wines. Australia’s great original, Hunter Valley Semillon, offers just this profile in youth — with the added lure of additional layers of perfume, complexity and character as the cellar years pass. This classic example is, at six years old, on the cusp: those unique scents of lime, parsley and rue are beginning to deepen, while the lean, saline edge of youth is beginning to soften and open. It’s as pure and pristine as any Riesling, any Coteaux Champenois, any Txakolina, though its restrained fruit characters if anything makes it even more amenable than those wines at table.

Platinum, 97 points

(13.5%), 100% Riesling

Vibrant and inviting, with gorgeous aromatics of honey, ginger, chalk and grapefruit, then on to a plush palate layered with lush, roasted pineapple, bright acidity and a saline minerality.

Gold, 95 points

(12.5%), 100% Chardonnay

Complex and intriguing bouquet, displaying scents of baked apples, ripe lemons and layered tropical fruits, with wet stone undertones. Youthful and fresh on the palate.

Best in Show, 97 points

(14%), 100% Gamay

Compared with its other nine Beaujolais cru peers, Fleurie is never ‘the most’ of anything – except, that is, of charm. The pretty name, too, promises a beguiling scent. This heady as well as head-turning combination is sometimes hard to live up to in practice, but not here. This wine is a dark, opaque black-red, and from the moment you dip your nose into the glass, you’ll find all of the flower-fruited lift you expect, allied to flavours which fill the mouth with bright cherry and plum but do so in a way which never calls either charm or scent into question. The wine’s weight is all fruit, too, with tissue-soft tannins, and the cherries and plums themselves continue to evoke blossom as much as juicy, spurting flesh on the palate. You might, though, find just a touch of granite stoniness in the finish – enough to detain and thrill on the second (or third) glass. Drink as soon as possible, lightly chilled.

Gold, 95 points

(14.5%), 40% Grenache, 40% Syrah, 10% Mourvedre, 10% Counoise

This has plenty of character with gummy fruit, bay leaf, herbal, balsamic and black olive aromatics. The palate is chunky with a rich phalanx of herby fruit and powerful structural attributes; plenty to get your teeth stuck into. Boozy but fun with an appealingly complex and rounded flavour.

Gold, 95 points

(20%), 30% Touriga Franca, 30% Tinta Roriz, 20% Tinta Amarela, 10% Tinta Barroca, 5% Tinto Cão, 5% Touriga Nacional

Seductive milk chocolate and rum raisin ice cream aromas. Beautiful silky palate, extremely refined with finesse with the perfect balance of sweetness and alcohol. In tiptop shape from every angle. A great example of its style and a delightful interpretation of the possibilities of this age category. Really spot-on!

