DWWA Gold medal showcase in Rio de Janeiro

Master of Wine Alistair Cooper and Paulo Brammer, founder and director of the wine academy Eno Cultura (awarded World Educator of the Year in 2017 by WSET Global), have come together to host a masterclass showcasing award-winning wines from the Decanter World Wine Awards at the Aprazível restaurant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 28 September.

Only wines awarded a DWWA gold medal (over 95 points) will be showcased with a line-up that is set to include award-winning wines from the past 10 years of the competition (2009-2019).

Among the 12 wines included in the line up will be Champagne Taittinger Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs Brut 2006, Christian Moreau Chablis Grand Cru Les Clos 2014, Robert Mondavi Reserve Napa 2005 and Fernando Castilla Palo Cortado Antique.

DWWA award-winning wines to be tasted:

Ruffino, Romitorio di Santedame, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2015

Platinum, 97 points (DWWA 2019)

Domaine Christian Moreau Père et Fils, les Clos, Chablis Grand Cru, Burgundy, France 2014

Gold, 95 points (DWWA 2016)

Taittinger, Comtes de Champagne Blanc de Blancs Brut, Champagne, Champagne, France 2006

Gold (DWWA 2015)

Dobogó, Tokaji Aszu 6 Puttonyos, Hungary 2007

Platinum (DWWA 2011)

Fernando de Castilla, Palo Cortado Antique, Jerez, Spain, NV

Best in Show (DWWA 2010)

Robert Mondavi Reserve, Napa, USA 2005

Gold (DWWA 2009)

About Alistair Cooper MW

Alistair is a Master of Wine, independent wine consultant, writer and educator with over 16 years of experience in the wine industry. He offers a range of services to both corporate and private clients both in the UK and abroad. He contributes to many publications, including Decanter Magazine, Meiningers, Harpers and Drinks International. He recently launched a digital guide about Latin America, called Catador.

About Paulo Brammer

Founder and director of Eno Cultura, Paulo has 15 years of experience in the wine industry within the fields of sommelierie, retail purchases and education. Paulo is currently a wine judge for Decanter World Wine Awards and IWSC. He is also an educator of Sherry and Rioja, officially authorized by the regulatory councils from both regions.

Event Details

Date: 28 September 2019

Time: 7pm – 9pm

Place: Aprazível Restaurant

R. Aprazível, 62 – Santa Teresa, Rio de Janeiro

