DWWA Judge profile: Alistair Cooper MW

Alistair Cooper MW is a judge at the 2019 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA)
Alistair Cooper MW
Following several years working for wineries in Chile and Argentina, Alistair moved back to the UK in 2006. He currently consults, judges, hosts events and educates in both the UK and Chile.
He writes for various wine publications, including Decanter, Wine Business International and Drinks International.
Alistair became a Master of Wine in 2017.
2016 was Alistair’s first year as a DWWA judge.
Follow Alistair on Twitter @cooper_alistair