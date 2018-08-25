Vīna Studija Exhibits 31 award-winning wines this September

Find out why you should visit Vīna Studija in Riga, Latvia this August...

Since opening in 2008 Vina Studija has been very popular among style lovers, with its excellent wine selection ranging from all over the world, exquisite cuisine, regular art exhibition showcasing masterpieces from well-known Latvian artists and elegant interiors.

Vina Studija offers more than 1000 wines which you can buy to take away or enjoy in the restaurant located at Terbatas Street. With a well thought out menu matched with a great wine selection you will find both sophisticated dishes for gourmets and classic European cuisine. For those that find the wide wine selection overwhelming Vina Studija have knowledgeable sommeliers on hand to offer help and guidance according to your wishes and mood to ensure you get the right wine for the right occasion. Vina Studija bar is situated at Elizabetes Street, which is the very heart of the art nouveau metropolis should you just want to pop in for a drink and soak up the national pride of Latvia art nouveau buildings.

Vina Studija will be showcasing 31 awarded wines from this year’s DWWA from the end of August until the end of September – so be sure not to miss out!

Featured wines include:

Promotion period: 31 August – 30 September 2018

35% Discount on our Customer Day – 26th of September

Wine by the glass tasting on our Customer Day.

Special price 20% discount on month campaign in September based on DWWA 2018 awarded wines.

Store locations:

– 30 Stabu Street, Riga, Latvija

– 10 Elizabetes Street, Riga, Latvija

– Galerija Centrs Shopping Centre, 16 Audēju Street, Riga, Latvija

– Olimpia Shopping Centre, 5 Āzenes Street, Riga, Latvija

– Baata Shopping Centre, 104c Klaipēdas Street, Liepāja, Latvija

Website: www.vinastudija.lv