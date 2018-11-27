Vinoteca Soil in Argentina promotes DWWA winners

Vinoteca Soil, located in downtown Buenos Aires, is a small wine store with a large and diverse catalogue of wines.
The owners, both long time sommeliers, have selected wines including local labels to international stars. They also organise private tastings on site and offer delivery of wines in the neighbourhood as well as abroad.
Vinoteca Soil will be showcasing 29 award-winning wines from the 2018 Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA). The DWWA wines available include 2 Commended, 13 Bronze, 8 Silver, 5 Gold and 1 Platinum award winner.
Visitors to the store will be able to enjoy 20% off all DWWA winning wines.
These include:
Platinum
Gold
- Alandes, Cabernet Franc, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015
- Atamisque, Cabernet Sauvignon, Vista Flores, Tunuyán, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
- Gran Enemigo, Cabernet Franc, El Cepillo, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina, 2013
Silver
- Alpamanta, Malbec, Mendoza, Argentina, 2014
- Altocedro, La Consulta Select Malbec-Cabernet Sauvignon-Tempranillo-Syrah, La Consulta, San Carlos, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
- Catena Zapata, Adrianna Vineyard White Stones Chardonnay, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015
- Chacra, Cincuenta y Cinco Pinot Noir, Patagonia, Argentina, 2017
Bronze
- Alandes, Paradoux Blend, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, NV
- Altar Uco, Edad Media, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015
- Caro, Mendoza, Argentina, 2015
- Crua Chan, San José Malbec, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016
Promotional details
Website: www.soilwines.com.ar
Address: Libertad 970, Ciudad de Buenos Aires
Email: info@soilwines.com.ar
