DWWA wines impress at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in New York

Making its debut last month, more than 500 wine lovers ascended to the 60th floor of New York City’s Manhatta to discover and enjoy outstanding wines at Decanter’s world-renowned Fine Wine Encounter.

The one day event included four expert-led masterclasses, some 50 producers sampling their iconic wines and the highly impressive Decanter World Wine Awards winners’ bar, featuring a selection of Gold, Platinum and Best in Show medal winners from the 2021 competition.

DWWA showcases garner interest and excitement as they offer consumers the rare opportunity to sample a wide selection of the competition’s highest scoring wines, and this DWWA winners’ bar – set against breathtaking views of the New York skyline – did not disappoint.

Featuring 23 top-scoring wines, the popular bar included 95+ point sparkling, white, red and sweet wines from 11 countries.

‘The open and friendly atmosphere, which began at the reception desk, was important to set the proper mood. The presentation and tasting bar for the DWWA was wonderful,’ commented one visitor.

From ‘loved the top 23 wines featured at the Decanter Awards bar’ to ‘tasting the Gold and Platinum winners,’ the feedback from the inaugural event and DWWA display highlights the calibre of the event and competition results.

The DWWA 2021 showcase at the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter NYC included:

Masottina, Contrada Granda Extra Dry, Prosecco di Conegliano Valdobbiadene Superiore, Veneto, Italy NV

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Constantine, Solarris Blanc de Noirs Brut, Champagne, France NV

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Collard-Picard, Archives Extra Brut, Champagne, France 2012

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points K. Martini & Sohn, Alte Reben Sauvignon, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol, Italy 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points RG|NY, Sauvignon Blanc-Semillon, North Fork of Long Island, New York, United States 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Baglio del Cristo di Campobello, Laudàri Chardonnay, Sicily, Italy 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Real Agrado, Las Planas Viura, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Bikicki, Uncensored, Fruška Gora, Srem, Serbia 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points St. Jodern Kellerei, Heida Barrique, Wallis, Valais, Switzerland 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Domaine Badoz, Vin Jaune, Jura, France 2014

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Audeant, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon, United States 2017

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Rocca delle Macìe, Famiglia Zingarelli, Chianti Classico Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Bodegas Ondarre, Mayor de Ondarre, Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Olarra, Cerro Añón, Gran Reserva, Rioja, Spain 2015

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Bodegas Tarón, Pantocrator, Rioja, Spain 2010

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Château Mongravey, Margaux, Bordeaux, France 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Domaine Fontanel, Cistes, Côtes du Roussillon Villages Tautavel, Languedoc-Roussillon, France 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Cederberg, Shiraz, Cederberg, South Africa 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Bodegas Fabre, Alta-Yarí Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Máté, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2015

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Tenute Cisa Asinari dei Marchesi di Gresy, Gaiun Martinenga, Barbaresco, Piedmont, Italy 2016

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Le Ragose, Amarone della Valpolicella Classico, Veneto, Italy 2010

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Korrell, Paradies, Beerenauslese, Nahe, Germany 2019

Platinum, 97 points

This 5th November 2022 will see the return of the Decanter Fine Wine Encounter in London, including the next DWWA showcase with some 40 top-scoring wines from the 2022 competition.

Learn more about the upcoming event here.

