Marselan Day: 10 single varietal wines to try

Despite its huge success in China, Marselan is a French crossing between Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache created by Professor Paul Truel in 1961.

It’s appealing bright purple colour and bright, ripe, sometimes minty character have seen plantings of this variety spread from its origins in France to South America, the US and European countries from Spain to Serbia, but it’s China that has embraced this variety most.

Its first introduction to China was in 2001 by Domaine Franco Chinois in the Huailai region of Hebei, and over than span of just two decades Marselan is now considered one of China’s signature grape varieties.

To celebrate this variety and Professor Truel’s greatest accomplishment in the wine world, among other creations like Caladoc, a crossing of Grenache and Malbec, and Chasan, a Chardonnay and Listan hybrid, World Marselan Day is celebrated on his birthday, 27th April.

If not familiar with the variety or already a fan of the its vibrant character, we suggest 10 top-scoring Marselan wines to try from around the world, tasted and rated by the experts at the 2022 Decanter World Wine Awards.

Top Marselan wines of DWWA 2022

China

Chateau Tigerose, Marselan, Helan Mountain East, Ningxia 2020

Gold, 96 points

100% Marselan

Quite expressive, showing loads of ripe and baked black fruits, cedar, clove and meat. It is opulent and well-structured, with spicy flavours of star anise and fennel. Alc 15.5%

Chateau Kings, Oak Barrel Selected Marselan, Changli, Hebei 2020

Gold, 95 points

100% Marselan

Young wine showing plenty of ripe black cherries and kirsch, with layers of dark chocolate and hints of savoury nuances. Round and fleshy, with silky tannins. Alc 14.5%

Shidai, Zhiwei Marselan, Yantai, Shandong 2019

Gold, 95 points

100% Marselan

Beautiful and youthful nose displaying complex scents of nutmeg, violet, fresh blueberries, with smoke and meaty touches. Smooth texture, delicate with herbal and cedary flavours. Alc 14.6%

Tiansai Vineyards, T95 Marselan, Yanqi, Xinjiang 2019

Silver, 94 points

100% Marselan

Fine black cherry and green herb aromas. Plump palate with black cherries, blackcurrants, supported by some fresh pepper spice. Alc 15%

Huaigu Manor, Marselan, Huailai, Hebei 2018

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Juicy and fruit driven nose of black currant juicy and plenty of woody notes. Mouth filling, fresh and well-structured. Alc 14.5%

Zhongfei Winery, Barrel Aged Marselan, Yanqi, Xinjiang 2020

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Creamy macchiato aromas with notes of black cherries, violets and hints of beef stock. Full-bodied, with jammy richness and polished tannins. Alc 15%

France

Du Mas De Rey, Marselan, IGP Bouches du Rhône Terre de Camargue, Provence 2019

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Aromas of tart cranberry, black fruit and spice. The baked blackberry and cherry palate has hints of clove and cinnamon. A good example of the grape. Alc 14%

Serbia

Sokolov Zamak, Marselan 2020

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Modern style of winemaking: Fruit-driven, a lift of juicy acidity and notes of oak over dark fruit flavours. Alc 14.5%



Spain

Bodegas Neleman, Just F*ing Good Wine, Valencia 2019

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Lots of dense, creamy oak with jammy black fruits. Superb concentration on the palate with hints of dried herbs adding some complexity. Alc 14.5%

Uruguay

Bodega Garzón, Reserva Marselan 2020

Silver, 90 points

100% Marselan

Elegant, with hints of tobacco, cinnamon and dark fruit leading to a polished palate underpinned with well measured oak. Alc 14.5%

