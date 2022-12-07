{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer ZTI1YzBmMzMzMzE5ZGQ3YzRhOTQ4ZTNiOTExMWFmZGI3MjZkMzU3NGM2NTgwYjlhMzEzMDBkNmRiNmIxNWRhZA","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

Photo highlights: DWWA 2022 Medal Winners’ Tasting in Partnership with Winevision

See photo highlights from the DWWA 2022 Medal Winners' Tastings in partnership with Winevision from 15-18 November 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.
Nina Fan Feng Nina Fan Feng

After three years break due to the COVID pandemic, Decanter has teamed up with South Korean partner Winevivion again to hold tasting events featuring over 100+ award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

In the week commencing 14 November 2022, nearly 200 Korean wine lovers and trade professionals attended two masterclasses and a walk-around tasting.

See the photo highlights from the Seoul tastings.

Guest taking photo of the wines featured at the DWWA 2022 Seoul Tasting Best in Show Masterclass
A masterclass featuring 12 of the 50 Best in Show wines from DWWA 2022 was held at Winevision in Seoul on 15 November 2022.

Masterclass speaker DWWA judge Moonsong Bang taking photo with Masterclass attendees
DWWA judge Moonsong Bang presented the top-scoring wines to wine lovers, WSET students, hospitality professionals, wine importers and editors in wine media.

Wine line-up for the Platinum Masterclass held in Seoul
A second masterclass was held on 17 November showcasing 12 Platinum medal winners from DWWA 2022 that represent the signature wines from different countries and regions.

Blind Tasting format was used for the masterclass
The masterclass was held in a blind-tasting format with the attendees given a list of bottleshots to match the wine in glass with the given options.

Full house at the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul
Over 150 guests attended the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul on 18 November.

Guests attending the Decanter Awards Tasting events after 3 years break due to COVID 19
After three years break, this was the first Decanter Awards tasting event in South Korea since COVID-19.

Wine line-up at the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul
Over 100 award-winning wines from DWWA 2022 were showcased at the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul.

Guests sample the award-winning wines from DWWA 2022
During the four hours event, guests explored wines from 15 countries with different grape varieties and styles.

Guest taking photo of the featured wines at the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul
The attendees at the Walk-around Tasting were impressed by the quality of the DWWA award-winning wines.

Guest taking selfie at the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul
Guests took photos at the photo booth and shared their experience at the DWWA Seoul Walk-around Tasting on social media.

