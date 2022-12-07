Photo highlights: DWWA 2022 Medal Winners’ Tasting in Partnership with Winevision

After three years break due to the COVID pandemic, Decanter has teamed up with South Korean partner Winevivion again to hold tasting events featuring over 100+ award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

In the week commencing 14 November 2022, nearly 200 Korean wine lovers and trade professionals attended two masterclasses and a walk-around tasting.

See the photo highlights from the Seoul tastings.