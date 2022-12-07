Photo highlights: DWWA 2022 Medal Winners’ Tasting in Partnership with Winevision

After three years break due to the COVID pandemic, Decanter has teamed up with South Korean partner Winevivion again to hold tasting events featuring over 100+ award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.
In the week commencing 14 November 2022, nearly 200 Korean wine lovers and trade professionals attended two masterclasses and a walk-around tasting.
See the photo highlights from the Seoul tastings.
A masterclass featuring 12 of the 50 Best in Show wines from DWWA 2022 was held at Winevision in Seoul on 15 November 2022.
DWWA judge Moonsong Bang presented the top-scoring wines to wine lovers, WSET students, hospitality professionals, wine importers and editors in wine media.
A second masterclass was held on 17 November showcasing 12 Platinum medal winners from DWWA 2022 that represent the signature wines from different countries and regions.
The masterclass was held in a blind-tasting format with the attendees given a list of bottleshots to match the wine in glass with the given options.
Over 150 guests attended the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul on 18 November.
After three years break, this was the first Decanter Awards tasting event in South Korea since COVID-19.
Over 100 award-winning wines from DWWA 2022 were showcased at the Walk-around Tasting in Seoul.
During the four hours event, guests explored wines from 15 countries with different grape varieties and styles.
The attendees at the Walk-around Tasting were impressed by the quality of the DWWA award-winning wines.
Guests took photos at the photo booth and shared their experience at the DWWA Seoul Walk-around Tasting on social media.