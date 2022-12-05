DWWA 2022 Medal Winner Tastings held in Seoul, South Korea

As part of the DWWA Asia Month tasting events, Decanter teamed up with South Korean partner Winevivion to hold masterclasses and walk-around tastings featuring over 100 award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.
The tastings happened in the week commencing 14 November at the Winevision Headquarters in the Gangnam District of Seoul and attracted nearly 200 wine lovers and trade professionals in South Korea. Winevision is one of the most respected and widely-recognised wine and spirit educational institutions in South Korea.
The first masterclass featuring Best in Show medal-winners was held on Tuesday, 15 November. DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, founder and head teacher of Winevision, presented the top-scoring wines to wine lovers, WSET students, hospitality professionals, wine importers and editors in wine media. Ms Bang introduced the judging process and shared her experience at DWWA 2022 judging week in London, before showing 12 of the 50 Best in Show wines from the 2022 competition, including:
- Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut, Hampshire, United Kingdom NV
- Ken Forrester, Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2021
- Church Road, Grand Reserve Chardonnay, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2020
- Dr Salomon, Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2019
- Tyrrell’s, Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2016
- Mandrarossa, Fiano, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2021
- Bisquertt, Crazy Rows Carignan, Maule, Chile 2020
- Riecine, Vigna Gittori, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2019
- Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor, Rioja, Spain 2018
- Ciabot Berton, Roggeri, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2017
- Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2019
- Domaine Cauhapé, Quintessence du Petit Manseng, Jurançon, Southwest France, France 2017
On Thursday, 17 November, Ms Bang hosted a second masterclass showcasing 12 Platinum medal winners from DWWA 2022 that represent the signature wines from different countries and regions. The masterclass was held in a blind-tasting format with the attendees given a list of grape varieties, countries and regions to match the wine with the given options. Wines selected for the masterclass included:
- Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut, Champagne, France NV
- Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2021
- Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018
- Weingut Bruendlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Gruener Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2018
- Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2021
- Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2020
- Damilano, Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2018
- Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018
- Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage, Rioja, Spain 2017
- Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016
- Vinosia, Santandrea, Taurasi, Campania, Italy 2016
- Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV
The DWWA Week in Seoul was wrapped up by a successful walk-around tasting on Friday, 18 November. Over 150 guests attendeed the event and throughly tasted 104 medal winners from 15 countries. Wines were grouped by countries, regions and styles and presented in two tasting rooms to ensure a comfortable and safe tasting environment. The attendees were impressed by the quality of the award-winning wines and commented ‘from Best in Show to Bronze winners, all of the wines are so delisious’.
The wines showcased at the walk-around tasting included:
Argentina
-
Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc 2021
Platinum, 97 points
Australia
-
Hardys, Thomas Hardy Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
Gold, 96 points
-
Tyrrell’s, Vat 1 Semillon 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Calcannia, Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre 2019
Bronze, 88 points
-
d’Arenberg, The Coppermine Road Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Hardys, Eileen Hardy Shiraz 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Sons of Eden, Zephyrus Shiraz 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Wolf Blass, Black Label Cabernet-Shiraz 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
House of Arras, Grand Vintage 2009
Platinum, 97 points
-
House of Arras, EJ Carr Late Disgorged 2006
Gold, 96 points
-
Flametree, S.R.S Wallcliffe Chardonnay 2021
Gold, 95 points
-
Howling Wolves, Small Batch Cabernet-Shiraz 2018
Bronze, 88 points
Austria
-
Kracher, No. 9 Welschriesling 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Kracher, No7 Trochenbeerenauslese Scheurebe 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Dr Salomon, Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Weingut Bruendlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Gruener Veltliner 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Weinkellerei Lenz Moser, Grüner Veltliner 2021
Silver, 92 points
Chile
-
San Pedro, Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Gold, 95 points
-
Ventisquero, Vertice 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Viña Tarapacá, Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Bisquertt, Crazy Rows Carignan 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Viña Leyda, Single Vineyard Kadún Sauvignon Gris 2021
Platinum, 97 points
France
-
Domaine Moritz, Riesling 2004
Silver, 90 points
-
Château Grand Moulin 2019
Bronze, 88 points
-
Château Haut-Goujon 2020
Bronze, 87 points
-
Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté 2020
Platinum, 97 points
-
Château Haut-Goujon 2020
Silver, 93 points
-
Château Ladignac 2020
Silver, 90 points
-
Château Moulin De La Mothe 2019
Bronze, 87 points
-
Constantine, Solarris Blanc de Noirs Brut NV
Silver, 90 points
-
Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut NV
Platinum, 97 points
-
Pannier, Blanc Velours Brut NV
Platinum, 97 points
-
Piper-Heidsieck, Brut 2014
Gold, 95 points
-
Calmel & Joseph, Les Crus – La Délicate Envie 2020
Bronze, 89 points
-
Calmel & Joseph, La Planette 2018
Silver, 90 points
-
Calmel & Joseph, Les Crus Entre Amis 2019
Silver, 90 points
-
Château St-Jacques D’albas, Albas 2021
Silver, 91 points
-
Domaine Cauhapé, Quintessence du Petit Manseng 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Domaine Les Remparts, Les Renards Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Bronze, 88 points
-
Domaine Les Remparts, Sur Un R Gascon Malbec 2020
Silver, 90 points
-
Domaine Les Remparts, Gouttes De Lune Petit Manseng 2021
Bronze, 89 points
Georgia
-
Gvaramadze Winery, Tsarapi Rkatsiteli 2020
Gold, 95 points
-
Teliani Valley, Glekhuri Qvevri Kisi 2019
Gold, 95 points
Germany
-
Weinbiet, Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay 2020
Platinum, 97 points
Greece
-
Anhydrous, Icon 2020
Gold, 96 points
-
Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro 2019
Gold, 95 points
Italy
-
Botter, Lapilli 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Vinosia, Santandrea 2016
Platinum, 97 points
-
Russian, Sauvignon 2021
Silver, 90 points
-
Ca’botta, Tenuta Soprazocco Riesling 2020
Silver, 90 points
-
Ca’botta, La Callaia 2018
Silver, 92 points
-
Ciabot Berton, Roggeri 2017
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Damilano, Cannubi 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Marchese Luca Spinola 2020
Bronze, 87 points
-
Marchesi Di Barolo, Serragrilli 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Marchesi Di Barolo, Coste Di Rose 2018
Gold, 96 points
-
Marchesi di Barolo, Cannubi 2018
Gold, 96 points
-
Sordo 2016
Silver, 91 points
-
Tenute Cisa Asinari Dei Marchesi Di Gresy, Martinenga Gaiun 2017
Silver, 92 points
-
Vallebelbo Soc. Coop. Ag, Cesare Pavese Brut 2018
Gold, 95 points
-
Tenuta Viglione, Marpione Riserva Primitivo 2018
Bronze, 89 points
-
Baglio Del Cristo Di Campobello, Laudàri Chardonnay 2020
Silver, 91 points
-
Mandrarossa, Fiano 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Cipriana, San Martino 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Col D’orcia, Poggio Al Vento 2012
Gold, 95 points
-
Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento 2016
Platinum, 97 points
-
Fattoria Della Aiola 2018
Bronze, 89 points
-
La Palazzetta 2016
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Riecine, Vigna Gittori 2019
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Accordini Igino, Gino Cordin 2013
Platinum, 97 points
-
Carpenè Malvolti, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Brut 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Col Dei Franchi, Caj Extra Dry 2020
Bronze, 86 points
-
Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Extra Dry 2020
Bronze, 87 points
-
Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Rosé Extra Brut 2020
Bronze, 88 points
-
Foss Marai, Dry NV
Silver, 90 points
-
Villa Annaberta 2019
Platinum, 97 points
-
Cantina Primavena, Dumà Vin 2015
Silver, 90 points
-
Cantina Primavena, Cl 2005
Gold, 95 points
New Zealand
-
Church Road, Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2020
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Lismore Wines, Flying Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Silver, 90 points
Portugal
-
Sandeman, Quinta Do Seixo 2019
Gold, 95 points
-
Sandeman, 20 Year Old Tawny NV
Gold, 95 points
-
Sandeman, 30 Year Old Tawny NV
Gold, 95 points
-
Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny NV
Platinum, 97 points
South Africa
-
Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc 2021
Platinum, 97 points
-
Ken Forrester, Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021
Best in Show, 97 points
Spain
-
Dominio de la Vega, Reserva Especial Brut 2018
Gold, 96 points
-
Dominio de la Vega, Finca Cerro Tocón Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut 2016
Platinum, 97 points
-
Alicia I Josep Viticultors, Tentiber 2019
Gold, 96 points
- Attis, Nana Albariño 2019
- Gold, 96 points
-
Attis, Embaixador Albariño 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro 2018
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage 2017
Platinum, 97 points
-
Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor 2018
Best in Show, 97 points
-
Bodegas Olarra, Clásico 2018
Gold, 96 points
-
Bodegas Olarra, Laztana 2016
Silver, 94 points
-
Martinez Lacuesta, Felix Martinez Lacuesta 2015
Silver, 90 points
-
Martinez Lacuesta, La Sucursal 2020
Silver, 91 points
- Martínez Lacuesta 2012
- Gold, 96 points
United Kingdom
-
Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut NV
Best in Show, 97 points
United States
-
Tolosa, Primera 2019
Gold, 96 points
-
Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
Platinum, 97 points