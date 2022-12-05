DWWA 2022 Medal Winner Tastings held in Seoul, South Korea

As part of the DWWA Asia Month tasting events, Decanter teamed up with South Korean partner Winevivion to hold masterclasses and walk-around tastings featuring over 100 award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

The tastings happened in the week commencing 14 November at the Winevision Headquarters in the Gangnam District of Seoul and attracted nearly 200 wine lovers and trade professionals in South Korea. Winevision is one of the most respected and widely-recognised wine and spirit educational institutions in South Korea.

The first masterclass featuring Best in Show medal-winners was held on Tuesday, 15 November. DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, founder and head teacher of Winevision, presented the top-scoring wines to wine lovers, WSET students, hospitality professionals, wine importers and editors in wine media. ⁠Ms Bang introduced the judging process and shared her experience at DWWA 2022 judging week in London, before showing 12 of the 50 Best in Show wines from the 2022 competition, including:⁠

Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut, Hampshire, United Kingdom NV Ken Forrester, Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2021 Church Road, Grand Reserve Chardonnay, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2020 Dr Salomon, Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2019 Tyrrell’s, Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2016 Mandrarossa, Fiano, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2021 Bisquertt, Crazy Rows Carignan, Maule, Chile 2020 Riecine, Vigna Gittori, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2019 Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor, Rioja, Spain 2018 Ciabot Berton, Roggeri, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2017 Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2019 Domaine Cauhapé, Quintessence du Petit Manseng, Jurançon, Southwest France, France 2017

On Thursday, 17 November, Ms Bang hosted a second masterclass showcasing 12 Platinum medal winners from DWWA 2022 that represent the signature wines from different countries and regions. The masterclass was held in a blind-tasting format with the attendees given a list of grape varieties, countries and regions to match the wine with the given options.⁠ Wines selected for the masterclass included:

Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut, Champagne, France NV Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2021 Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018 Weingut Bruendlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Gruener Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2018 Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2021 Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2020 Damilano, Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2018 Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018 Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage, Rioja, Spain 2017 Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016 Vinosia, Santandrea, Taurasi, Campania, Italy 2016 Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV

The DWWA Week in Seoul was wrapped up by a successful walk-around tasting on Friday, 18 November. Over 150 guests attendeed the event and throughly tasted 104 medal winners from 15 countries. Wines were grouped by countries, regions and styles and presented in two tasting rooms to ensure a comfortable and safe tasting environment. The attendees were impressed by the quality of the award-winning wines and commented ‘from Best in Show to Bronze winners, all of the wines are so delisious’.

The wines showcased at the walk-around tasting included:

Argentina

Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Australia

Hardys, Thomas Hardy Cabernet Sauvignon 2017

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Tyrrell’s, Vat 1 Semillon 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Calcannia, Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points d’Arenberg, The Coppermine Road Cabernet Sauvignon 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Hardys, Eileen Hardy Shiraz 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Sons of Eden, Zephyrus Shiraz 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Wolf Blass, Black Label Cabernet-Shiraz 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points House of Arras, Grand Vintage 2009

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points House of Arras, EJ Carr Late Disgorged 2006

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Flametree, S.R.S Wallcliffe Chardonnay 2021

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Howling Wolves, Small Batch Cabernet-Shiraz 2018

Bronze, 88 points

Austria

Kracher, No. 9 Welschriesling 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Kracher, No7 Trochenbeerenauslese Scheurebe 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Dr Salomon, Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Weingut Bruendlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Gruener Veltliner 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Weinkellerei Lenz Moser, Grüner Veltliner 2021

Silver, 92 points

Chile

San Pedro, Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Ventisquero, Vertice 2019

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Viña Tarapacá, Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Bisquertt, Crazy Rows Carignan 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Viña Leyda, Single Vineyard Kadún Sauvignon Gris 2021

Platinum, 97 points

France

Domaine Moritz, Riesling 2004

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Château Grand Moulin 2019

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Château Haut-Goujon 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Château Haut-Goujon 2020

Silver, 93 points

Silver, 93 points Château Ladignac 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Château Moulin De La Mothe 2019

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Constantine, Solarris Blanc de Noirs Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut NV

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Pannier, Blanc Velours Brut NV

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Piper-Heidsieck, Brut 2014

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Calmel & Joseph, Les Crus – La Délicate Envie 2020

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Calmel & Joseph, La Planette 2018

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Calmel & Joseph, Les Crus Entre Amis 2019

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Château St-Jacques D’albas, Albas 2021

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Domaine Cauhapé, Quintessence du Petit Manseng 2017

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Domaine Les Remparts, Les Renards Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Domaine Les Remparts, Sur Un R Gascon Malbec 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Domaine Les Remparts, Gouttes De Lune Petit Manseng 2021

Bronze, 89 points

Georgia

Gvaramadze Winery, Tsarapi Rkatsiteli 2020

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Teliani Valley, Glekhuri Qvevri Kisi 2019

Gold, 95 points

Germany

Weinbiet, Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Greece

Anhydrous, Icon 2020

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro 2019

Gold, 95 points

Italy

Botter, Lapilli 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Vinosia, Santandrea 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Russian, Sauvignon 2021

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Ca’botta, Tenuta Soprazocco Riesling 2020

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Ca’botta, La Callaia 2018

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Ciabot Berton, Roggeri 2017

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Damilano, Cannubi 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Marchese Luca Spinola 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Marchesi Di Barolo, Serragrilli 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Marchesi Di Barolo, Coste Di Rose 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Marchesi di Barolo, Cannubi 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Sordo 2016

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Tenute Cisa Asinari Dei Marchesi Di Gresy, Martinenga Gaiun 2017

Silver, 92 points

Silver, 92 points Vallebelbo Soc. Coop. Ag, Cesare Pavese Brut 2018

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Tenuta Viglione, Marpione Riserva Primitivo 2018

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points Baglio Del Cristo Di Campobello, Laudàri Chardonnay 2020

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Mandrarossa, Fiano 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Cipriana, San Martino 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Col D’orcia, Poggio Al Vento 2012

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Fattoria Della Aiola 2018

Bronze, 89 points

Bronze, 89 points La Palazzetta 2016

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Riecine, Vigna Gittori 2019

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Accordini Igino, Gino Cordin 2013

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Carpenè Malvolti, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Brut 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Col Dei Franchi, Caj Extra Dry 2020

Bronze, 86 points

Bronze, 86 points Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Extra Dry 2020

Bronze, 87 points

Bronze, 87 points Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Rosé Extra Brut 2020

Bronze, 88 points

Bronze, 88 points Foss Marai, Dry NV

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Villa Annaberta 2019

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Cantina Primavena, Dumà Vin 2015

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Cantina Primavena, Cl 2005

Gold, 95 points

New Zealand

Church Road, Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2020

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Lismore Wines, Flying Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Silver, 90 points

Portugal

Sandeman, Quinta Do Seixo 2019

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Sandeman, 20 Year Old Tawny NV

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Sandeman, 30 Year Old Tawny NV

Gold, 95 points

Gold, 95 points Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny NV

Platinum, 97 points

South Africa

Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc 2021

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Ken Forrester, Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021

Best in Show, 97 points

Spain

Dominio de la Vega, Reserva Especial Brut 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Dominio de la Vega, Finca Cerro Tocón Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut 2016

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Alicia I Josep Viticultors, Tentiber 2019

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Attis, Nana Albariño 2019

Gold, 96 points

Attis, Embaixador Albariño 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage 2017

Platinum, 97 points

Platinum, 97 points Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor 2018

Best in Show, 97 points

Best in Show, 97 points Bodegas Olarra, Clásico 2018

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Bodegas Olarra, Laztana 2016

Silver, 94 points

Silver, 94 points Martinez Lacuesta, Felix Martinez Lacuesta 2015

Silver, 90 points

Silver, 90 points Martinez Lacuesta, La Sucursal 2020

Silver, 91 points

Silver, 91 points Martínez Lacuesta 2012

Gold, 96 points

United Kingdom

Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut NV

Best in Show, 97 points

United States

Tolosa, Primera 2019

Gold, 96 points

Gold, 96 points Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019

Platinum, 97 points

You may also like: