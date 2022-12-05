{"api":{"host":"https:\/\/pinot.decanter.com","authorization":"Bearer NWJlMDg4OWEyZjhmMWQyNmI2OGE4Njk1OGNlM2RiNGFjNDE0M2M1MGNmMDIyOWI2OGZkMmUxZjljNmZmMmUwMg","version":"2.0"},"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"6qv8OniKQO","rid":"RJXC8OC","offerId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","offerTemplateId":"OFPHMJWYB8UK","wcTemplateId":"OTOW5EUWVZ4B"}}

DWWA 2022 Medal Winner Tastings held in Seoul, South Korea

Nina Fan Feng Nina Fan Feng

As part of the DWWA Asia Month tasting events, Decanter teamed up with South Korean partner Winevivion to hold masterclasses and walk-around tastings featuring over 100 award-winning wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2022.

The tastings happened in the week commencing 14 November at the Winevision Headquarters in the Gangnam District of Seoul and attracted nearly 200 wine lovers and trade professionals in South Korea. Winevision is one of the most respected and widely-recognised wine and spirit educational institutions in South Korea.

The first masterclass featuring Best in Show medal-winners was held on Tuesday, 15 November. DWWA judge Moonsong Bang, founder and head teacher of Winevision, presented the top-scoring wines to wine lovers, WSET students, hospitality professionals, wine importers and editors in wine media. ⁠Ms Bang introduced the judging process and shared her experience at DWWA 2022 judging week in London, before showing 12 of the 50 Best in Show wines from the 2022 competition, including:⁠

  1. Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut, Hampshire, United Kingdom NV
  2. Ken Forrester, Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc, Stellenbosch, South Africa 2021
  3. Church Road, Grand Reserve Chardonnay, Hawke’s Bay, New Zealand 2020
  4. Dr Salomon, Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw, Kremstal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2019
  5. Tyrrell’s, Vat 1 Semillon, Hunter Valley, New South Wales, Australia 2016
  6. Mandrarossa, Fiano, Terre Siciliane, Sicily, Italy 2021
  7. Bisquertt, Crazy Rows Carignan, Maule, Chile 2020
  8. Riecine, Vigna Gittori, Chianti Classico Gran Selezione, Tuscany, Italy 2019
  9. Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor, Rioja, Spain 2018
  10. Ciabot Berton, Roggeri, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2017
  11. Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz, Barossa Valley, South Australia, Australia 2019
  12. Domaine Cauhapé, Quintessence du Petit Manseng, Jurançon, Southwest France, France 2017

On Thursday, 17 November, Ms Bang hosted a second masterclass showcasing 12 Platinum medal winners from DWWA 2022 that represent the signature wines from different countries and regions. The masterclass was held in a blind-tasting format with the attendees given a list of grape varieties, countries and regions to match the wine with the given options.⁠ Wines selected for the masterclass included:

  1. Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut, Champagne, France NV
  2. Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc, Constantia, Cape Town, South Africa 2021
  3. Attis, Embaixador Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain 2018
  4. Weingut Bruendlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Gruener Veltliner, Kamptal, Niederösterreich, Austria 2018
  5. Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc, Gualtallary, Tupungato, Mendoza, Argentina 2021
  6. Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté, Lalande-de-Pomerol, Bordeaux, France 2020
  7. Damilano, Cannubi, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy 2018
  8. Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro, Reserva, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018
  9. Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage, Rioja, Spain 2017
  10. Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento, Brunello di Montalcino Riserva, Tuscany, Italy 2016
  11. Vinosia, Santandrea, Taurasi, Campania, Italy 2016
  12. Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny, Port, Portugal NV

The DWWA Week in Seoul was wrapped up by a successful walk-around tasting on Friday, 18 November. Over 150 guests attendeed the event and throughly tasted 104 medal winners from 15 countries. Wines were grouped by countries, regions and styles and presented in two tasting rooms to ensure a comfortable and safe tasting environment. The attendees were impressed by the quality of the award-winning wines and commented ‘from Best in Show to Bronze winners, all of the wines are so delisious’.

The wines showcased at the walk-around tasting included:

Argentina

  • Zorzal, Gran Terroir Cabernet Franc 2021
    Platinum, 97 points

 Australia

  • Hardys, Thomas Hardy Cabernet Sauvignon 2017
    Gold, 96 points
  • Tyrrell’s, Vat 1 Semillon 2016
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Calcannia, Grenache-Shiraz-Mourvèdre 2019
    Bronze, 88 points
  • d’Arenberg, The Coppermine Road Cabernet Sauvignon 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Hardys, Eileen Hardy Shiraz 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Sons of Eden, Zephyrus Shiraz 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Sons of Eden, Romulus Old Vine Shiraz 2019
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Sons of Eden, Remus Old Vine Shiraz 2019
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Wolf Blass, Black Label Cabernet-Shiraz 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • House of Arras, Grand Vintage 2009
    Platinum, 97 points
  • House of Arras, EJ Carr Late Disgorged 2006
    Gold, 96 points
  • Flametree, S.R.S Wallcliffe Chardonnay 2021
    Gold, 95 points
  • Howling Wolves, Small Batch Cabernet-Shiraz 2018
    Bronze, 88 points

Austria

  • Kracher, No. 9 Welschriesling 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Kracher, No7 Trochenbeerenauslese Scheurebe 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Dr Salomon, Ried Pfaffenberg Riesling 1 Ötw 2019
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Weingut Bruendlmayer, Langenloiser Ried Kaeferberg 1oetw Gruener Veltliner 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Weinkellerei Lenz Moser, Grüner Veltliner 2021
    Silver, 92 points

Chile

  • San Pedro, Cabo De Hornos Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
    Gold, 95 points
  • Ventisquero, Vertice 2019
    Gold, 96 points
  • Viña Tarapacá, Gran Reserva Etiqueta Azul 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bisquertt, Crazy Rows Carignan 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Viña Leyda, Single Vineyard Kadún Sauvignon Gris 2021
    Platinum, 97 points

France

  • Domaine Moritz, Riesling 2004
    Silver, 90 points
  • Château Grand Moulin 2019
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Château Haut-Goujon 2020
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Château Haut-Goujon, Cuvée Liberté 2020
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Château Haut-Goujon 2020
    Silver, 93 points
  • Château Ladignac 2020
    Silver, 90 points
  • Château Moulin De La Mothe 2019
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Constantine, Solarris Blanc de Noirs Brut NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • Georges de la Chapelle, Cuvée Nostalgie Brut NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Pannier, Blanc Velours Brut NV
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Piper-Heidsieck, Brut 2014
    Gold, 95 points
  • Calmel & Joseph, Les Crus – La Délicate Envie 2020
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Calmel & Joseph, La Planette 2018
    Silver, 90 points
  • Calmel & Joseph, Les Crus Entre Amis 2019
    Silver, 90 points
  • Château St-Jacques D’albas, Albas 2021
    Silver, 91 points
  • Domaine Cauhapé, Quintessence du Petit Manseng 2017
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Domaine Les Remparts, Les Renards Sauvignon Blanc 2021
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Domaine Les Remparts, Sur Un R Gascon Malbec 2020
    Silver, 90 points
  • Domaine Les Remparts, Gouttes De Lune Petit Manseng 2021
    Bronze, 89 points

Georgia

  • Gvaramadze Winery, Tsarapi Rkatsiteli 2020
    Gold, 95 points
  • Teliani Valley, Glekhuri Qvevri Kisi 2019
    Gold, 95 points

Germany

  • Weinbiet, Von Ersten Lagen Weissburgunder-Chardonnay 2020
    Platinum, 97 points

Greece

  • Anhydrous, Icon 2020
    Gold, 96 points
  • Alpha Estate, Single Vineyard Hedgehog Xinomavro 2019
    Gold, 95 points

Italy

  • Botter, Lapilli 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Vinosia, Santandrea 2016
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Russian, Sauvignon 2021
    Silver, 90 points
  • Ca’botta, Tenuta Soprazocco Riesling 2020
    Silver, 90 points
  • Ca’botta, La Callaia 2018
    Silver, 92 points
  • Ciabot Berton, Roggeri 2017
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Damilano, Cannubi 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Marchese Luca Spinola 2020
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Marchesi Di Barolo, Serragrilli 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Marchesi Di Barolo, Coste Di Rose 2018
    Gold, 96 points
  • Marchesi di Barolo, Cannubi 2018
    Gold, 96 points
  • Sordo 2016
    Silver, 91 points
  • Tenute Cisa Asinari Dei Marchesi Di Gresy, Martinenga Gaiun 2017
    Silver, 92 points
  • Vallebelbo Soc. Coop. Ag, Cesare Pavese Brut 2018
    Gold, 95 points
  • Tenuta Viglione, Marpione Riserva Primitivo 2018
    Bronze, 89 points
  • Baglio Del Cristo Di Campobello, Laudàri Chardonnay 2020
    Silver, 91 points
  • Mandrarossa, Fiano 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Cipriana, San Martino 2018
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Col D’orcia, Poggio Al Vento 2012
    Gold, 95 points
  • Corte Pavone, Vigna Poggio Molino al Vento 2016
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Fattoria Della Aiola 2018
    Bronze, 89 points
  • La Palazzetta 2016
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Riecine, Vigna Gittori 2019
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Accordini Igino, Gino Cordin 2013
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Carpenè Malvolti, Rive di San Pietro di Barbozza Brut 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Col Dei Franchi, Caj Extra Dry 2020
    Bronze, 86 points
  • Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Extra Dry 2020
    Bronze, 87 points
  • Col Dei Franchi, Orochiaro Rosé Extra Brut 2020
    Bronze, 88 points
  • Foss Marai, Dry NV
    Silver, 90 points
  • Villa Annaberta 2019
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Cantina Primavena, Dumà Vin 2015
    Silver, 90 points
  • Cantina Primavena, Cl 2005
    Gold, 95 points

New Zealand

  • Church Road, Grand Reserve Chardonnay 2020
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Lismore Wines, Flying Kiwi Sauvignon Blanc 2021
    Silver, 90 points

Portugal

  • Sandeman, Quinta Do Seixo 2019
    Gold, 95 points
  • Sandeman, 20 Year Old Tawny NV
    Gold, 95 points
  • Sandeman, 30 Year Old Tawny NV
    Gold, 95 points
  • Sandeman, 40 Year Old Tawny NV
    Platinum, 97 points

South Africa

  • Constantia Glen, Sauvignon Blanc 2021
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Ken Forrester, Old Vine Reserve Chenin Blanc 2021
    Best in Show, 97 points

Spain

  • Dominio de la Vega, Reserva Especial Brut 2018
    Gold, 96 points
  • Dominio de la Vega, Finca Cerro Tocón Blanc de Noirs Reserva Brut 2016
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Alicia I Josep Viticultors, Tentiber 2019
    Gold, 96 points
  • Attis, Nana Albariño 2019
  • Gold, 96 points
  • Attis, Embaixador Albariño 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodegas Arzuaga Navarro 2018
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodegas Baigorri, De Garage 2017
    Platinum, 97 points
  • Bodegas Cornelio Dinastía, Imperial Autor 2018
    Best in Show, 97 points
  • Bodegas Olarra, Clásico 2018
    Gold, 96 points
  • Bodegas Olarra, Laztana 2016
    Silver, 94 points
  • Martinez Lacuesta, Felix Martinez Lacuesta 2015
    Silver, 90 points
  • Martinez Lacuesta, La Sucursal 2020
    Silver, 91 points
  • Martínez Lacuesta 2012
  • Gold, 96 points

 United Kingdom

  • Coates & Seely, Reserve Brut NV
    Best in Show, 97 points

United States

  • Tolosa, Primera 2019
    Gold, 96 points
  • Trefethen, Cabernet Sauvignon 2019
    Platinum, 97 points

You may also like:

DWWA 2022: Top award-winning wines at ProWine Singapore

Search all DWWA 2022 medal winners

Latest Wine News