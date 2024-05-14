Photo highlights: DWWA 2024 judging week

Between 6th to 11th May, London played host to the 21st edition of Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA), uniting 250 esteemed wine connoisseurs from 33 countries. Together, these experts meticulously evaluated over 18,000 wines from 57 countries, completing the first of DWWA’s three-stage judging process.
Commenting on the scale of the competition, Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW said, ‘Every time I do this, I look at the numbers and I think, how is it that we judge 18,000 wines, with so many judges, with so many moving pieces, and all the wines come at the same time.
‘It’s done in a really professional way. It’s extraordinary the way it works, and the fact that so many good wines come through this system is is terrific.’
On the judges involved, Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW added, ‘Something really exciting that I always forget until I come back to judge at DWWA is, you are judging with the world’s experts. So, when you go as a Co-Chair and take part in discussion from one region or one country, there are people there who can talk to you about how the vintage has been, what was happening that year… all kinds of specialist details. Golly, that’s a very inspiring thing!’
‘All the really hard work is done this week, which is sorting out everything which should be considered for Gold.’ said DWWA Co-Chair Ronan Sayburn MS.
‘We’re on path for what we usually get [in regards to number of Golds awarded] which is a good sign. It means people are still being as strict, or as generous, as possible, however you want to see that.’
Looking ahead to the next stages of the competition, Sayburn added, ‘Next week, we either keep things exactly as they are, so we say “This is a good Gold” and keep it as it is, or we think it’s maybe not deserving of Gold so it gets a second re-evaluation and gets pushed down to Silver. But, if it’s an exceptionally good Gold, then we push it up to Platinum, and then maybe a little bit further and it gets considered for the Best in Show.’
As we delve into the second and third rounds of judging, dive in below to relive captivating moments captured during the initial round of DWWA 2024 judging.
One of four full rooms of panels. Across the week, a total of 235 regional-specific panels evaluated all entries in the 2024 competition.
Wine flights of up to 12 are categorised for tasting by country, region, colour, grape, style, vintage and price point.
New to the 2024 Co-Chair committee, Beth Willard (middle) with Regional Chair for Piedmont, Michaela Morris (right).
Wines awarded a Gold medal (95+ points) are first agreed within a panel, signed off by the panel's Regional Chair, then again by a Co-Chair before being confirmed.
Co-Chair Michael Hill Smith AM MW signs off a Gold-awarded wine.
One of Croatia & Slovenia's panels with Senior judge Igor Lukovic (left), Anne Jones and Mario Meštrović (right).
Will Hill (back right) and Christopher Martin MW (front right) on the Caucasus Region panel.
A flight of rosé wines prepared for tasting.
More than 72,000 sample bottles were received, checked, categorised, flighted and bagged, ready for judging.
After a wine has been confirmed Gold, it's taken to the 'Gold Room' where a team thoroughly re-checks all wine details, then re-categorises the wine for its second round of judging during Platinum week.
After Gold-awarded wines have been meticulous checked and logged by the Gold Team, they are brought to an area for judges to taste at the end of the day.
DWWA Co-Chair and Acting Regional Chair for Bordeaux, Andrew Jefford oversaw eight panels judging Bordeaux across three days. Pictured on panel: Senior judge Matthew Stubbs MW (right) with Daphne Teremetz (front left) and Elyse Lambert MS (back left).
DWWA judge Agnes Csiba Herczeg (left) from Hungary with Regional Chair for Asia Poh Tiong Ch'ng (right) from Singapore.
Co-Chair Sarah Jane Evans MW discussing with Regional Chair for Canada Barbara Philip MW.
Regional Chair for Veneto, Richard Baudains examines a flight of rosé wines. Emilio Del Fante pictured in the background.
Master Sommelier and Co-Chair Ronan Sayburn with fellow Master Sommelier and Regional Chair for the USA & Mexico, James Tidwell.
The world's largest wine competition is held at CentrEd at ExCel London, a venue specifically equipped to handle the vast array of wines, personnel, and judges with seamless efficiency.
Runners play a vital role in ensuring the smooth operation of DWWA judging week. In 2024, a dedicated team of 81 runners contributed to the seamless execution of the event.
Austria’s famed producer of fine crystal glassware, Riedel is the official sponsor of DWWA, with all wines evaluated in its Vinum range glassware for optimum tasting.