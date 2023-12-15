Pinot Meunier Day: 12 award-winning wines to try

Often overlooked by its internationally celebrated blending partners Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, Pinot Meunier (also known as Meunier or Schwarzriesling) is a red-skinned grape variety which is primarily cultivated in Champagne, and part of the classic Champagne blend trio.

Considered a mutation of Pinot Noir, Meunier is well adapted to Champagne’s cool climate as it buds later and ripens earlier than its two blending partners, making it less susceptible to spring frosts and climatic disruptions at harvest. It also thrives in a range of soils, making this an advantageous variety for growers.

Major plantings are found in the frost-prone Vallée de la Marne, the northernmost section of Montagne de Reims, the Massif de Saint-Thierry, and west of Reims in the Vesle and Ardre valleys.

Meunier’s moderate acidity softens and adds approachability to a blend. It contributes red-fruit aromas and earthiness, producing wines suitable for immediate consumption – although some producers have championed its potential for ageing.

While it is often used in blends, producers do bottle Pinot Meunier as a varietal wine; Blanc de Noirs seeing particular success with expressive aromas and powerful, fruity flavours.

Outside of Champagne, England, Germany, California, New Zealand and the Loire Valley are some of the regions that Pinot Meunier is grown. Still red and rosé wines are characterised for their light body, lively fruitiness and refreshing acidity.

To celebrate International Pinot Meunier Day, we highlight top-awarded sparkling Meunier wines from Decanter World Wine Awards (DWWA) 2023, primarily Champagnes, but with UK fizz from East Sussex making the list too. Discover these 12 unique wines to try this holiday season and beyond.

Pinot Meunier Day: DWWA 2023 award-winning wines to try

Champagne, France

Lionel Girard Et Fils, Origine Extra-Brut NV

Gold, 95 points

A purity of apple and peach with a liberal scattering of toasted poporn enhanced with a linear backbone of acidity and a glistening buzz of limestone. Alcohol 12.5%

Roger-Constant Lemaire, Sélect Réserve Brut NV

Silver, 93 points

Very ripe and developed notes of baked apple, oriental spices and hints of perfumed blossom. Fine mousse and crunchy acidity. Alc 12.5%

Laurent Lequart, Cuvée Prestige Extra Brut NV

Silver, 92 points

Subtle aromas of baked apple, with notes of yellow peaches and hints of toast. Very juicy core, with a salty finish. Alc 12%

Pierre Jardin, Haute Cornée Brut 2017

Silver, 92 points

Restrained aromas of vanilla, hazelnut and quince. Waxy on the palate, with a very long finish. Harmonious and interesting. Alc 12.5%

Yannick Prévoteau, Alter Ego Extra Brut NV

Silver, 92 points

Light apple aromas with notes of dried fruits and attractive bready notes. Showing tension on the palate, with a bright acidity. Alc 12%

Beaumont Des Crayères, Grand Meunier Blanc de Noirs Extra Brut NV

Silver, 91 points

Toasty and doughy with aromas of red apple, pastry and hints of red berries. Well integrated mousse on the palate. Alc 12.5%

Cattier, Meunier Brut Premier Cru 2016

Silver, 90 points

An elegant style, notes of white flowers, almonds, with a lively mousse, that does not overpower. Fresh and vivid finish, lingers well. Alc 12.5%

Dom Caudron, Cornalyne Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Inviting nose, displaying scents of bruised apples, pear, roasted nuts and touches of gingery spices. Racy acidity on the palate. Alc 12.4%

Jean Comyn, So Hype Blanc De Noirs Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Very perfumed red fruit aromas with floral nuances, some hints of pastry and yeasty notes. Creamy mousse and long finish. Alc 12.3%

Lasseaux, Pole Position Brut NV

Silver, 90 points

Pretty perfumed floral nuances on the nose, with aromas of red apple and cherry. Persistent mousse on the palate. Alc 12.5%

Laurent Lequart, Saignée De Meunier Extra Dry NV

Silver, 90 points

Very pretty raspberry primary attack. Supple, ripe and broad palate with fine red fruit and citrus highlights. Alc 12%

East Sussex, United Kingdom

Bluebell Vineyard, Hindleap Meunier Brut 2019

Silver, 91 points

Clean, bright, fruit which is enticing. Some unripe cherry with firm acidity. Nicely balanced and a very well made wine. Alc 11.5%

