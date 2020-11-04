The top 20 sparkling wines of 2020

Of the 1,677 sparkling wines judged at DWWA 2020, just 20 (1.2%) received the competition’s top accolades of Best in Show or Platinum.

Receiving a minimum of 97 points, this year’s top-scoring sparkling wines from across the globe give reason to celebrate – and just in time for the holidays…

Select the wine of interest below for additional wine details and stockists

France Champagne

98 points, Best in Show

£149.99 North & South Wines

With 14 years’ ageing, this has had time to gather all its resources – which it does with great style and assurance. The palate has dramatic intensity and drive, delivering a wealth of chalky lemon; its athleticism and vigour almost come as a surprise after that floating veil of seductive scent. A fresh, mouth-cleansing finish completes the appeal of this skilful, sagely judged blend from a hugely likeable vintage. Alc 12.7%

97 points, Best in Show

N/A UK www.champagne-eric-taillet.fr

Pinot Meunier has long been the Cinderella of the Champagne grape triumvirate, rarely winning the accolades of its elder sisters Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. This Meunierdominated blend is a welcome indication of its rehabilitation. In addition to the refined orchard fruits, there are notes of marzipan and honeycomb among the aromas. On the bracingly dry, brut-nature palate, expect a cascade of autumn apple resonance and woodland green freshness. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£35 The Wine Society

Liquorice aromatic notes with resonant plum and red apple. Deep, exuberant, mouthfilling, vigorous and long, an exuberant, vinous Champagne with plenty of richly textured aromatic lift. Crowd-pleasing, but connoisseur-pleasing too. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£125-£130 MIllésima, Plus de Bulles

Classy wine filled with scents of citrus and brioche and hints of woodsmoke. The palate brings impressive soft bubbles and notes of citrus, praline and cream. Long, breezy and vivid finish with a persistent prickle of mousse. Kudos! Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£59.50-£61.67 Exel, Millésima, Vinvm

Weighty vanilla toast and lemon butter bouquet. Bright, energetic and crunchy on the palate with vanilla, pastry and herbal red berry characters. Long, tapering finish. This is cerebral, accomplished and compulsively drinkable. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

N/A UK www.champagne-louisdechatet.com

Delightful nose of red fruit: strawberry, Mirabelle plum and herbs. Full-bodied and generous with young vine fruit characters to the fore. Chalky acidity lengthens the finish and aftertaste. Superb. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£46-£65 Widely available

Lovely smoky brioche intensity on the nose. In the mouth it begins with cream and lemon meringue, then opens up further to lively acidity. Very complex, intense and concentrated. Superb potential to develop further. Alc 12.5%

97 points, Best in Show

£275-£300 Cru, Farr Vintners, Fine & Rare, NY Wines of Cambridge, The Solent Cellar

This pale-salmon rosé is certainly appealing to look at, with a steady mousse. But take time to engage with its bready, quietly fragrant scents, and the architectural breadth of its flavours reveals the quality of this very gastronomic, vinous and rewardingly understated wine. The edge and cut of the vintage plays a key role in shaping the slow, teasing roll of its pomelo and tangerine-peel fruits. A pink Champagne for fine-wine lovers. Alc 12%ream and lemon meringue, then opens up further to lively acidity. Very complex, intense and concentrated. Superb potential to develop further. Alc 12.5%

97 points, Platinum

£68.95 MIllésima, Plus de Bulles

Aromas of smoke and raspberry cede to a delightful mousse on the palate, with brisk acidity propelling complex notes of pear, melon and brioche. Impressively long, this never wavers in its elegance. Alc 12%

France Loire

97 points, Platinum

£18.85 GP Brands, Q Wines

Expressive nose of honeyed fruit, toast and candied lemon. Richly poised, with citrus and creamy notes. Savoury truffle and nuts finish the palate nicely with a long and sumptuous length. Alc 12%

England

97 points, Best in Show

£35 www.roebuckestates.co.uk

A stream of fine bubbles is followed by keen, ultra-fresh aromas in which the graceful, creamy Chardonnay notes mix with deeper fruits from the two Pinots: apple, pear, quince. The promise of the nose is delivered with great focus on the palate in this refined and searching wine, its length and persistence testament to the kind of slow acquisition of phenolic (or flavour) ripeness that southern England’s climate now permits. That vivacity and assurance are redefining the boundaries for northern, high-latitude sparkling wine creation: taste it here. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£100 www.chapeldown.com

Fantastically complex, the nose laden with cinnamon, brioche, apple blossom, red apples, butter and white mushrooms. Excellent fruit concentration on a powerful palate, which is long, fresh and rich despite the extra brut style. Alc 12.5%

97 points, Platinum

£28 Justerini & Brooks

Bold and opulent, showing a plush nose of cinnamon-coated baked apples, spun sugar, oats and custard, followed by a soft yet crisp palate that reveals layers of intense apricot and red apple fruit, nuts and toasty notes. Still plenty of ageworthy freshness, too. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£31 Fareham Wine Cellar, Stone Vine & Sun

Wonderful fragrance, elegance and concentration, along with layers of raspberry, redcurrant and hedgerow fruits, all run through with toast and nuts, before a very long finale. Alc 12%

Italy

97 points, Platinum

N/A UK www.corteaura.it

Very attractive, honeyed and fruity nose of pineapple, peach and melon. Great freshness on the palate with plenty of soft white stone fruits, hints of crème pâtissière and a long and stylish finish. Alc 12.5%

Spain

97 points, Platinum

N/A UK www.fincacanestella.com

The resplendent toast, citrus and apple bouquet leads into an intensely focused palate with a minerally texture, lively acidity and toasty, white peach and pineapple concentration. Beautiful expression of brut nature, and great development potential. Alc 12%

97 points, Platinum

£33 Decántalo

Complex nose of minerals, macadamia and pineapple. Wonderfully engaging with a well-defined, savoury and toasty finish, inviting you to drink again. Delicious and well-made, with the power booster on for a protracted finish. A real jewel. Alc 12%

Portugal

97 points, Platinum

N/A UK www.dourovertice.pt

Wonderful toasty brioche, apricot and citrus underpinned by a chalky, limey core. Rich and elegant with a sublime, almost creamy acidity, velvety mousse and a stunning, long, melt-in-the-mouth finish with soft herbal influences. Alc 12.5%

Slovenia

97 points, Platinum

N/A UK www.bjana.si

Fresh and focused nose, with lift, life and zesty citrus and apple notes. The bright palate has lovely structure and texture, with some minerality and elegance. Persistent mousse. Very classy. Alc 12%

Australia

97 points, Platinum

N/A UK www.terreaterre.com.au

Beautifully perfumed with hints of peach, bright citrus and heady, rich brioche notes, then onto a palate braced with fine acidity, clean and focused fruit and a layered, textured finesse. Alc 12.5%

Decanter World Wine Awards home