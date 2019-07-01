Top wine shop buys: DWWA medal winners

DWWA 2019: Top wine shop buys

This year’s Decanter World Wine Awards saw more than 280 of the world’s best wine experts come together to blind taste close to 17,000 wines. Here we look at some of the top-awarded wines that you might find at your nearest wine shop or just a click away, and by coincidence, these winning wines are great for summer.

With the most top-scoring wines in this list, The Wine Society is the place to look for great-value wines, all fit for summer. From a Platinum-winning Provencal white for less than £15, to expressive Albariño and bubbles or Bacchus from Cornwall’s very own Camel Valley, there is a wine here waiting to be chilled and sipped in the sun.

Transport yourself to the Spanish coast with González Byass’ Tio Pepe Dos Palmas, available at Laithwaites. This Fino Sherry is salty and nutty with a salivating citrus twist.

Majestic Wine has your barbecue wine sorted. As the judges attest, the Gold-medal winning Malbec from Bodegas Fabre has ‘food-friendly firm tannins and notes of chocolate and sweet spices on the long finish and aftertaste.’

Just shy one point from Gold, we’ve included Santolin Gladysdale Pinot Noir from the Yarra Valley, Australia in this list – available from Oddbins. A great summer red, this Pinot Noir is fruit forward and earthy with bright freshness and a lovely long finish.

Great value DWWA 2019 winners available in UK wine shops

Laithwaites, Domaine Martin, Côtes du Rhône, France, 2018

Points – 95

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: An exuberant red with a floral, herbal and liquorice nose and fleshy blueberry and blackberry on the palate. It’s both juicy and seductive, the finish especially impressive.

Laithwaites, González Byass, Tio Pepe Dos Palmas, Fino, Sherry, Spain

Points – 96

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Stunning notes of freshly baked bread, green apple and lemon peel unfold to reveal a salty, intense nutty profile and a salivating citrus twist. Very long and crisp.

Majestic, Bodegas Fabre, Viñalba Gran Reservado Malbec, Uco Valley, Mendoza, Argentina, 2016

Points – 95

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Floral and elegant with well-integrated oaky aromas, food-friendly firm tannins and notes of chocolate and sweet spices on the long finish and aftertaste.

The Wine Society, Château du Galoupet, Côtes de Provence Cru Classé, France, 2016

Points – 97

DWWA 2019 Platinum Medal: Waxed lemon, olive oil, honeysuckle and acacia perfume. Rich and rounded with toasted almond, spicy vanilla, beeswax, honey and lime flavours. A well-balanced and harmonious white with a rich, long, creamy finish. Excellent development potential.

The Wine Society, Camel Valley, Pinot Noir Rosé Brut, Cornwall, England, United Kingdom, 2016

Points – 95

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Elegant, with well defined berry and hedgerow aromas and vibrant red fruit elements. Gentle, creamy mousse, with lots of fruit intensity and a very pure character.

The Wine Society, Camel Valley, Bacchus Dry, Cornwall, England, United Kingdom, 2018

Points – 95

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Loads of fresh hedgerow cuttings, with ripe citrus and a steely, glossy edge. Very pure and clean, with a Sancerre-like minerality, backed by restrained vegetal and green fruit

The Wine Society, Pazo de Villarei, Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain, 2018

Points – 95

DWWA 2019 Gold Medal: Classic stone fruit, citrus character, with good fruit concentration, some savoury character. The wine shows power and density in palate, with much fruit, very clean and expressive.

Oddbins, Santolin, Gladysdale Pinot Noir, Yarra Valley, Victoria, Australia 2017

Points – 94

DWWA 2019 Silver Medal: Red fruit-driven and earthy, showing juicy berry fruit with a hint of bacon. Bright freshness with a lovely long finish.