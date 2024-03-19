Vinitaly 2024 masterclass – Decanter’s Rare Finds: A journey through Italy’s lesser-known varieties

The 56th edition of Vinitaly will take place this 14-17 April in Verona, bringing together an international community of wine trade and producers to elevate global business relationships.

The fair’s much-anticipated programme of events will once again include a special Decanter World Wine Awards masterclass, hosted on Vinitaly’s opening day for trade and consumers.

Led by DWWA Regional Chair, Italian wine expert and sought-after wine lecturer Michelle Cherutti-Kowal MW, guests are invited to discover 10 top-awarded wines from the 2023 competition, with a focus on Italy’s unsung indigenous varieties.

From Ripolo and Turbiana to Ciliegiolo and Lagrein, the masterclass’s 95-plus point selection highlights the intrigue and quality achievable from Italy’s lesser-known varieties, while underscoring what the expert DWWA judges look for when awarding top scores.

See below to discover the line-up of 95- to 97-point wines which will be presented, and register to attend here.

Masterclass wine list

Colli Di Poianis, Schioppettino, Colli Orientali del Friuli Prepotto, Friuli-Venezia Giulia 2018



Platinum, 97 points

An enticement of sweet raspberry, wild strawberry and dried berry fruit with an underlying fragrance of incense. Soulful and lifted with soft, billowing tannins, a ripplingly fresh acidity and a luxurious twist of pepper on the long finish. Alcohol 14%

Sandonna Di Patrizia Giuliani, Bonadea, Narni, Umbria 2020

Gold, 96 points

A charismatic example of Ciliegiolo encompassing wild strawberries, bristling red cherries and perfumed spice with voluptuous tannins and an enhancing oak-infused complexity. An absolute must! Alc 13.5%



Wilhelm Walch, Lagrein, Alto Adige / Südtirol, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2022



Gold, 95 points

Alluring plum, blackberry and violet perfume. The palate is juicy, round and ripe with vivacious acidity and layers of red fruits and light spice; some sinewy vinosity, too. A brisk, fresh finish: crunchy to the last drop. Alc 13%

Badia a Coltibuono, Montebello, Toscana, Tuscany 2018

Platinum, 97 points

Laden with striking rose and violet florals and a zing of fresh raspberries which surge onto the beautifully ripe and juicy palate. Spicy, warm and furnished with oaky tannins which support the fleshy vibrant fruit. Outstanding! Alc 15.5%

Tenute Lunelli, Carapace, Sagrantino di Montefalco, Umbria 2018



Gold, 95 points

An explosion of plump damson, blueberry and black cherry enhanced by a savoury, gamey core and enriched with fine grained tannins and a spirited acidity. Alc 15%

Abbazia di Novacella, Praepositus Kerner, Alto Adige Valle Isarco, Trentino-Alto Adige/Südtirol 2021



Gold, 95 points

Exquisite apple blossom and honeysuckle aromatics with a sleek herbal and mineral power carrying through to the radiant palate; a wealth of energy and vibrance. Alc 14%

Corte Sermana, Sermana Riserva, Lugana, Veneto 2017



Platinum, 97 points

An intense attack of lemon tart imbued with a brace of flint and gunpowder minerality. Decisive and structured with a bristling fresh acidity and creamy texture which tapers and tunnels towards the long toasty finish. Alc 13%

Marisa Cuomo, Fiorduva, Costa d’Amalfi, Campania 2021



Platinum, 97 points

Powerfully aromatic, displaying myriad peach, kumquat, lemon and jasmine notes, with a vibrant, bracing acidity and a whisper of stirring minerality. Creamy, weighty and expressive with a long zesty finish. A real mouthful of flavour! Alc 14.5%

Velenosi, Rêve, Offida Pecorino, Le Marche 2021



Platinum, 97 points

Sultry oak pervades this very serious style and is beset with a flourishing freshness of citrus fruit and mouthwatering acidity. Supremely crisp and succulent with a stylish mineral character which glides towards the long finish. Alc 13.5%

Vignalta, Alpianae Passito, Fior d’Arancio Colli Euganei, Veneto 2018



Gold, 96 points

Luscious tinned apricots, peaches, dried mangoes and spiced figs with a searingly bright acidity and a wealth of honeyed floral complexity on the super-powerful palate. Excellent. Alc 10%

Vinitaly 2024 | Room A – Hall 10, 1st floor

Sunday, 14 April 2024

15:00 • 16:30 (CEST)