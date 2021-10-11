Where to enjoy Spanish wines in London: The Tapas Room

Spain Specialist Retailer of the Year at the Decanter Retailer Awards 2021, The Tapas Room has a constantly rotating, decidedly eclectic all-Spanish list – perfect for wine lovers looking to experiment and discover new wines.

From their evolving range of Spanish wines, the award-winning retailer has selected six Decanter World Wine Awards 2021 medal-winning wines to showcase this October, selling them by the glass, bottle or to take away at its Tooting Broadway location in South London.

The special DWWA-focused wine menu highlights the incredible range of wine styles available from Spain, including sparkling, white, red and fortified wine options. With a wine shop, tapas bar and delicatessen all under one roof, October is the perfect month to visit this newly-awarded Spanish specialist.

Scroll down to see the award-winning wines on offer

More about The Tapas Room

With an ethos to encourage a culture of learning more about Spanish wines and to discover quality for less, The Tapas Room has a comprehensive range of specialist Spanish and Basque wines, Sherry, Cava and Vermouth.

The award-winning retailer has five venues across South London, including Tooting, Brixton, Battersea, Peckham and Deptford, all complete with a wine shop, wine bar and specialist cheeses, charcuterie and more to pair with its range of Spanish wines. Sample menus can be found on The Tapas Room website here.

Enjoy these DWWA 2021 award-winning wines by the glass, bottle or to take away at The Tapas Room, Tooting Broadway Market

Lustau Península Palo Cortado, Sherry, Spain NV

Bronze, 88 points

Dry, nutty style, with iodine, toast and peanut brittle characters. Light body, long finish and some elegance make for an appealing wine.

Sumarroca, Ecologic Reserva Brut, Cava, Spain 2018

Silver, 91 points

Very elegant ripe yellow fruit on the nose leading to a complex palate with some nutty hints and a long finish. Well executed.

Hiruzta, Txakolina, Txacolí de Getaria, Spain 2020

Platinum, 97 points

Bright lemon peel and grapefruit aromas with some underlying tropical fruits. Light prickle on the palate with mid-palate weight and texture; deftly poised with palate-whetting acidity. Long, zesty, elegant, crunchy and fine-boned, this has delightful charm. Shellfish anyone?

Luis Cañas, Crianza, Rioja, Spain 2017

Bronze, 87 points

Blackberry and sweet spice nose, red cherry, herbal and spicy flavours. Quite weighty with ripe tannin and a decent finish.

Descendientes de J. Palacios, Pétalos, Bierzo, Spain 2019

Silver, 93 points

Dark fruit nose, woody tannins, dried leaf and cassis flavours. Oak is well integrated; long, chiseled finish. Will age well. Very classy.

Cillar de Silos, Crianza, Ribera del Duero, Spain 2018

Bronze, 86 points

Quite refined nose earthy and red fruit bouquet. Medium weight and concentration on the palate. Simple and straightforward.

About The Tapas Room

Website: www.thetapasroom.co.uk

Promotion period: 5 – 30 October 2021

Promotion details: Listed wines will be available by glass, bottle and to take away for the duration of the promotion, at Tooting Broadway venue only

Location: Tooting Broadway Market, Unit 3, Tooting High St., SW17 0RJ London

See all venues



Follow The Tapas Room:

Twitter @thetapasroom

Instagram @thetapasroom

Facebook @thetapasroom