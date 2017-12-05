How much wine does a vine produce? – ask Decanter

Whether you've pondered this question in theoretical manner over dinner or you've got grand designs for a patch of land in your garden, here's the expert view on what you can make from a single vine.

Holly Richards, Deal, asks: How much wine does a vine produce?

Simon Woods replies: There’s no simple answer.

Grape varieties vary in vigour and soils in fertility, plus grape growers differ in how they cultivate their vines.

You also need to consider how much irrigation the vines receive and whether they are healthy.

So for wines of comparable quality the answer could be two bottles, while in others it could be eight.

Let’s look at extremes. At the lower end, each vine at the Sauternes premier cru supérieur Château d’Yquem yields just one glass of wine.

At the upper end, in the more industrialised, heavily irrigated vineyards around the world, 24 bottles of wine per vine is not unheard of.

That’s 150 times more wine per vine than at Yquem!

Simon Woods is the author of 101 Wine FAQs (£9 Amazon UK, www.simonwoods.com)

Got a question for Decanter’s experts? Email us: editor@decanter.com or on social media with #askDecanter.