Is Champagne gluten free? – Ask Decanter

Kat, by email, asks: I have coeliac disease and I’m wondering if I can safely drink sparkling wines?

Norma McGough, director of policy, research & campaigns at Coeliac UK, replies: Wine, sparkling wine and Champagne are all gluten free – despite autolytic flavour descriptors like bread, brioche and biscuit.

Although the minutiae of food regulation may vary from country to country, management of allergens in the production of food and drink has become a global concern.

So if there was an indication that an allergenic ingredient had been used in the processing or storage of a product such as wine (which is not necessarily labelled gluten free) and that it remained in the end product at a significant level, it would have to be identified on the label.

This question first appeared in the March 2019 issue of Decanter magazine.