Corked, corky

Fault in wine caused by a contaminated cork.

Corked wine is easier to recognise than to describe: it is woody, mouldy, stale and mouth-puckering.

Corked, is the contamination on the cork, and very rarely the screw cap, of a wine by the chemical compound 2,4,6-trichloroanisole or TCA. This gives the wine the aromas or wet newspaper, cardboard, damp cloth or wet dog. The true aromas of the wine are masked or diminished. For example, a naturally fruit driven wine will suddenly have lack of fruit aromas. On the palate, the wine feels drier with pronounced tannin and a mouth puckering finish. Altogether, quite unpleasant.

Updated 25/05/2016