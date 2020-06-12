Napa Valley Crossword
Try our new wine crosswords and increase your Napa Valley knowledge at the same time. You might even find some of the answers on Decanter.com! This week’s crossword is all things Napa Valley.
Instructions:
- Click a cell on the crossword grid, or click a clue
- Click twice on a cell to toggle between across and down
- The active cell is highlighted in blue
- Start typing in the word
- Hit enter when you are done typing in the word
- The word will turn green or red if you got it right or wrong
- You can use the tab and shift-tab keys to move around the crossword, and the arrow keys